Packers vs. 49ers: Week 12
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (L) tackles Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (R) during the first half of the NFL American Football game between the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, USA, 24 November 2019. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO
epa08023545 Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (R) is tackled by San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle D.J. Jones (L) during the first half of the NFL American Football game between the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, USA, 24 November 2019. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO
San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert (31) runs against Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez (50) during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts during the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Green Bay Packers' Tremon Smith (27) runs against San Francisco 49ers' Tarvarius Moore (33) during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) talks with head coach Matt LaFleur, right, during the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
epa08023428 Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers heads back to the side lines after the Green Bay Packers failed to make a first down on 4th and 1 against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of the NFL American Football game between the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, USA, 24 November 2019. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO
epa08023426 Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur stands on the side lines before a play against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of the NFL American Football game between the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, USA, 24 November 2019. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO
epa08023425 Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (L) scrambles as San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (R) rushes in during the first half of the NFL American Football game between the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, USA, 24 November 2019. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, center, and San Francisco 49ers defensive end Arik Armstead, bottom, during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) runs against San Francisco 49ers linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) runs against San Francisco 49ers linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams scores against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
epa08023422 Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (R) gets sacked by San Francisco 49ers defensive end Arik Armstead (L) during the first half of the NFL American Football game between the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, USA, 24 November 2019. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO
epa08023421 San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (L) scrambles as Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (R) makes the tackle during the first half of the NFL American Football game between the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, USA, 24 November 2019. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO
epa08023419 San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (R) runs in the end zone for a touchdown while avoiding a tackle against Green Bay Packers cornerback Tramon Williams (L) during the first half of the NFL American Football game between the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, USA, 24 November 2019. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO
epa08023415 Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (L) tries to elude a tackle by San Francisco 49ers middle linebacker Fred Warner (R) during the first half of the NFL American Football game between the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, USA, 24 November 2019. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO
epa08023413 Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (C) passes against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of the NFL American Football game between the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, USA, 24 November 2019. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO
epa08023424 San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (L) hauls in a catch as Green Bay Packers cornerback Kevin King (R) makes the tackle during the first half of the NFL American Football game between the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, USA, 24 November 2019. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) scores against the Green Bay Packers during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) rushes against Green Bay Packers offensive guard Alex Light (70) during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
San Francisco 49ers running back Tevin Coleman (26) runs against Green Bay Packers defensive back Ibraheim Campbell (35) during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur during the first half of an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Packers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
San Francisco 49ers running back Tevin Coleman (26) runs against Green Bay Packers defensive back Ibraheim Campbell (35) an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) runs against San Francisco 49ers middle linebacker Fred Warner (54) and defensive tackle D.J. Jones, right, during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) passes the ball as he is pressured by Green Bay Packers linebacker Kyler Fackrell (51) during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts during the first half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) passes against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) runs against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) sacks San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) sacks San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Nov 24, 2019; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers middle linebacker Fred Warner (54) stops Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) during the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 24, 2019; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws the football against the San Francisco 49ers during the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 24, 2019; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) runs past Green Bay Packers strong safety Adrian Amos (31) during the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
November 24, 2019; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Jeff Wilson (30) is tackled by Green Bay Packers cornerback Tramon Williams (38) and cornerback Kevin King (20) during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
November 24, 2019; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur during the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
November 24, 2019; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) runs against Green Bay Packers strong safety Adrian Amos (31) during the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) sacks San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) runs against Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez (50) during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) is tackled by San Francisco 49ers free safety Jimmie Ward (20) during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
San Francisco 49ers running back Jeff Wilson Jr. (30) runs against the Green Bay Packers during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) is sacked by Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
San Francisco 49ers free safety Jimmie Ward (20) tackles Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, right, talks with field judge Eugene Hall during the first half of an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Packers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts after losing a fumble against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Nov 24, 2019; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to throw the football against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 24, 2019; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to throw the football against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 24, 2019; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to throw the football against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 24, 2019; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Arik Armstead (91) attempts to tackle Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
November 24, 2019; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) is tackled by Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
November 24, 2019; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) passes the football against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa, right, is tackled by Green Bay Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari after recovering a fumble during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
November 24, 2019; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (17) is tackled by Green Bay Packers strong safety Adrian Amos (31) during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) passes against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) passes against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) fumbles the ball while sacked by San Francisco 49ers middle linebacker Fred Warner (54) during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. The 49ers recovered the fumble. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
November 24, 2019; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by San Francisco 49ers middle linebacker Fred Warner (54) creating a fumble during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
San Francisco 49ers running back Tevin Coleman, center, runs for a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers passes against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Green Bay Packers middle linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) warms up before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) warms up before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Green Bay Packers fullback Danny Vitale (45) warms up before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) warms up before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jake Kumerow (16) warms up before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Green Bay Packers offensive guard Lucas Patrick (62) and teammates warm up before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) warms up before an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Packers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur before an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Packers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur before an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Packers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Michelle Tafoya, left, speaks with Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) before an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Packers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) warms up before an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Packers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
November 24, 2019; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
November 24, 2019; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
November 24, 2019; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
November 24, 2019; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur jogs before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) warms up before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) warms up before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers warms up before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers warms up before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones arrives before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Fans tailagate at Levi's Stadium before an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Green Bay Packers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Fans tailagate at Levi's Stadium before an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Green Bay Packers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Fans tailagate at Levi's Stadium before an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Green Bay Packers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones arrives before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
    GREEN BAY - If the Green Bay Packers are to play in Super Bowl LIV in Miami, they will have to travel to Santa Clara, California and Levi’s Stadium for the second time this season and beat the top-seeded San Francisco 49ers.

    This will be the Packers' fourth road NFC title game with quarterback Aaron Rodgers (2010, 2014, 2016).

    This is the first NFC championship game for the 49ers' franchise since 2013.

    Box score | NFL scoreboard | Standings

    Basics on the 49ers

    Last game

    The 49ers held serve at Levi’s Stadium on Saturday, beating the Minnesota Vikings 27-10 by scoring 13 unanswered points in the second half. Tevin Coleman ran for more than 100 yards and a score for the 49ers as quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo wasn't asked to do much (11-for-19 for 131 yards and a touchdown with one interception). The 49ers sacked Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins six times, intercepted him once and turned in a dominant second-half performance to seal the victory.

    Playoff history with the Packers

    Consider it a rivalry renewed between San Francisco and Green Bay: The last time the 49ers were a factor in the conference, they beat the Packers 23-20 in the wild-card round in 2013 to advance to the NFC title game. They beat the Packers 45-31 in the divisional round in 2012 en route to the Super Bowl.

    This will be the eighth playoff matchup between the franchises, and the first NFC championship game between them since the 1997 season, when the Packers went on the road and won 23-10. The 1996 Packers beat the 49ers 35-14 in the divisional round en route to reaching the Super Bowl.

    Schemes

    49ers head coach and play-caller Kyle Shanahan runs – you guessed it – a version of his father Mike’s offense established in the mid-1990s in Denver. A longtime offensive coordinator and now in his third year as head coach, Kyle Shanahan likes to use multiple tight ends and a fullback to run similar-looking plays and keep the defense guessing.

    The defense is run by defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, who employs a base 4-3 scheme that likes to get after the quarterback. A disciple of Gus Bradley’s in Seattle, Saleh likes pressuring the quarterback and will split his edges out in the “Wide-9” alignment.

    Key numbers

    1

    League ranking of 49ers' pass defense in 2019.

    2

    Super Bowl rings for 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo, won while backing up Tom Brady in New England in 2014 and '16.

    5

    Defensive touchdowns scored by the 49ers.

    25

    Combined sacks and tackles for loss as well as total hits on the QB by Nick Bosa in the regular season.

    81.4

    Garoppolo’s career winning percentage as a starter.

    Players to watch

    Deebo Samuel, WR

    The rookie caught two balls for 50 yards and a score against the Packers in the regular season and has developed into a real threat for the 49ers as their No. 1 option as a wide receiver. He's also being used a bit more in the rush game as Shanahan handed it to him in every one of the 49ers’ final five games – in large part to help foster more deception. He caught three passes Saturday.

    George Kittle, TE

    It seemed improbable the third-year tight end out of Iowa could top his 88-catch, 1,377-yard season from a year ago, but he nearly equaled those numbers despite missing two games. He earned an All-Pro nod and is simply the best tight end in the NFL. He caught six passes for 129 yards and a score against the Packers in the regular season and is not just a catch-and-run threat – he’s a run-you-over threat both after he catches the ball and when he blocks. One would think the 49ers will reemphasize him against the Packers as he only caught three passes for 16 yards Saturday against Minnesota.

    Ben Garland, C

    The backup center has started the last four weeks after an injury to Pro Bowler Weston Richburg, and at least one exchange has been botched. Garoppolo seems to have been around forever but this is still his first full season as a starter and his first go-round playing in the postseason, so this combination has not been together long in terms of working through protections and audibles. The 49ers' offensive line played well against Minnesota, allowing two sacks and just three hits on their QB.

    Reasons to worry

    The 49ers do all of the things offensively that have given the Packers fits: They run the ball consistently, and they run it well. They utilize big, athletic tight ends in the passing game. Teams with far less cohesion and/or talent across those positions have been able to chew up yardage against Mike Pettine’s group – and the 49ers did all of these things well in a 37-8 stomping of the Packers during the regular season.

    Defensively, the 49ers are able to create pressure and drop the opposing quarterback with multiple pass rushers and they did that against Aaron Rodgers in the regular season – including a tone-setting sack-fumble that led to the 49ers’ first score.

    Reasons to relax

    The Packers played most of that regular-season game without right tackle Bryan Bulaga (knee injury) and it showed as the offensive line struggled in protection. Bulaga is back and playing well and left tackle David Bakhtiari is as healthy as he has been all season. The protection up front should be more consistent for Green Bay. Also, Shanahan has tried to limit how much Garoppolo has to throw – so if the Packers can bottle up the run game, the 49ers may not be confident in their quarterback to win the game with his arm.

    The Packers went 3-0 against teams they played for the second time in 2019 (all division games) and the coaching staff has shown it can adjust from game to game offensively. Also, the Packers' defense simplified the calls and tightened the communication after getting blitzed in San Francisco, leading to fewer explosive plays and coverage breakdowns while playing solid run defense up front.

    Keep up with the Pack

    NEWSLETTER: Sign up for daily email updates on the Packers

    FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM: See the best in Packers photos and videos

    JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP: Get an inside look at the team as part of our subscriber-only conversation

    Our subscribers make this coverage possible. Click to subscribe to Packers News at packersnews.com/subscribe. Or click to subscribe to one of our local Wisconsin news sites, which includes PackersNews coverage. Be sure to download our app on iTunes or Google Play.

