GREEN BAY - The Green Bay Packers have been battling an illness in the locker room that has been going around in some capacity since December, and in the last week alone seven players have been affected by it.

On Sunday morning starting right tackle Bryan Bulaga was downgraded to questionable with an illness, along with backup tackle Alex Light. On Saturday, it was defensive back Josh Jackson.

Bulaga and Light are active for Sunday's playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks, keeping the Packers' offensive line intact.

When the last injury report came out Friday after practice, defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster, fullback Danny Vitale and running back Dexter Williams were all questionable after missing practice time with an illness. On Monday, rookie left guard Elgton Jenkins missed practice with an illness, but that was not a formal absence.

Green Bay Packers fullback Danny Vitale (45) warms up before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) (Photo: Ben Margot, AP)

Since the week leading into the Washington game on Dec. 8, the Packers have had a dozen different players affected by some form of illness.

Williams missed the entire week of practice and he is inactive for Sunday's game, along with Vitale and Jackson. Vitale had also been working back from a knee injury.

Light being active gives the Packers some depth along the offensive line. In Detroit Corey Linsley (back) and Bulaga (concussion) did not finish the game and right guard Billy Turner had to fight through an ankle injury. If he hadn't been able to finish, tight end Marcedes Lewis would have had to play offensive line.

Also inactive for the Packers are:

John Leglue, OT

Ryan Grant, WR

Ka'dar Hollman, CB

