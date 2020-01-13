CLOSE

Recording artist Lil Wayne addresses the crowd in the second half of a NFC Divisional Round playoff football game between the Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks at Lambeau Field. (Photo: Jeff Hanisch, Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)

Famous Packers fans were celebrating on social media following Green Bay's 28-23 win over the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC playoffs on Sunday. Check out some of the best, starting with "Dawson's Creek" and "Varsity Blues" heartthrob James Van Der Beek.

Lil Wayne was on hand to lead Lambeau Field in the customary "Roll Out the Barrel," and he appeared to be on his plane home when he got a photo with New York Giants cornerback Deandre Baker.

RELATED: Rolling out the barrel at Lambeau is a Packers polka tradition with a history of famous faces

Baker signed with Lil Wayne's Young Money APAA Sports firm before getting taken in the first round of the 2019 draft.

Giannis Antetokounmpo tweeted support to the Packers and then wasn't having it when teammate DJ Wilson trumpeted support for next week's opponent, the San Francisco 49ers.

Lakers player Kentavious Caldwell-Pope performs a Lambeau Leap (Photo: Green Bay Packers on Instagram)

Lakers star Anthony Davis was on hand to cheer on the Packers, and he brought teammates Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Rajon Rondo along for the ride. Caldwell-Pope was able to try out a Lambeau Leap, recorded on the Packers Instagram story.

All three presumably had to rush back to Los Angeles for the Lakers game Monday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Sadly, Paul Walter Hauser wasn't nominated for an Academy Award on Monday morning for his portrayal of the titular character in "Richard Jewell," but he'll console himself with the knowledge that his team won the night before.

Comedian Charlie Berens of "The Manitowoc Minute" fame was in a celebratory mood after the Packers prevailed, not long after his Packers-themed "Old Town Road" spoof took off.

News anchor Greta Van Susteren, an Appleton native, tweeted after the game that she was about to see her friendship with fellow journalist Adam Housley (presumably a 49ers fan) tested next week.

Now my long time friendship w/ @adamhousley is about to be tested! #GoPackGo@packers — Greta Van Susteren (@greta) January 13, 2020

ESPN baseball broadcaster Dan Shulman was sweating out the final moments.

Confidence is not as high as it was a while ago...#GoPackGopic.twitter.com/HjHIY8RuNB — Dan Shulman (@DShulman_ESPN) January 13, 2020

JR Radcliffe can be reached at (262) 361-9141 or jradcliffe@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @JRRadcliffe.