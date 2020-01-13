CLOSE

Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) is all smiles at the start of the second half against the Seattle Seahawks during their NFC divisional round playoff football game Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. (Photo: Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis)

GREEN BAY - The Green Bay Packers advanced to the NFC Championship game in San Francisco with a 28-23 victory over the Seattle Seahawks. Hosts Jim Owczarski and Tom Silverstein break down all that went into Matt LaFleur's first playoff victory from a snowy Lambeau Field.

Download the mp3 file here, listen to the stream here or below, or subscribe to it in the iTunes store or on Stitcher.

