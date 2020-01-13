CLOSE

We'll start with Jarrett Bell of USA Today writing that San Francisco's versatility will make them tough for the Packers to beat Sunday in the NFC championship game.

Bell writes:

There was nothing fancy, cute or exotic about the way the San Francisco 49ers punched their ticket to the NFC Championship Game. Kyle Shanahan’s team just smacked the Vikings in the mouth. Repeatedly. The 27-10 thrashing was essentially a clinic on smash-mouth football, the retro physical brand that still has a place in the NFL – especially this time of year. "We thought the team that got over 30 runs would win this game,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan proclaimed. “We truly looked at that as a team goal.” Talk about a guy tapping his inner Vince Lombardi. Shanahan might have also told his players to just be themselves, because the NFC divisional playoff win at Levi’s Stadium on Saturday was pretty much a display of exactly what Shanahan and general manager John Lynch have built in their short time in charge.

No mention of how one-dimensional the 49ers' ground-oriented offense looked, but ... You can read the entire story here:

The 49ers' versatility makes them supremely difficult to beat, @JarrettBell writes: https://t.co/wAZDFwYJlv — USA TODAY NFL (@usatodaynfl) January 12, 2020

This is what the Packers' offense will be facing next Sunday:

The #49ers put "the foot on the throat and twist it" as defense headlines 27-10 beatdown of Vikings. https://t.co/XaqHsyBM62pic.twitter.com/ZogNUcWDWS — Eric Branch (@Eric_Branch) January 12, 2020

Jim Owczarski puts the 49ers under the microscope in his "Instant Analysis":

The top-seeded San Francisco 49ers stand between the #Packers and Miami. https://t.co/0Q5UirPt9f — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) January 13, 2020

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers sounds eager for a 49ers rematch:

The #Packers are one of only four NFL teams still standing. Now comes the hard part. https://t.co/A6gFYsvdNT — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) January 13, 2020

The Packers' defense passed the test against a talented, mobile quarterback:

For subscribers: It took until the NFC divisional playoff, but the 2019 #Packers can finally say they took down an elite quarterback. https://t.co/EgEr8fskaS — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) January 13, 2020

It was a record-setting night for Davante Adams:

New from JSOnline and PackersNews: Extraordinary plays abound on Davante Adams' record-setting night https://t.co/4orRKpdIZf#Packers — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) January 13, 2020

What a dazzling route and run by Adams:

Rodgers dials up a perfectly thrown, clutch third-and-8 pass to Adams to keep a fourth-quarter drive alive:

Five big third-down plays that enabled Packers to prevail:

Five key plays helped turn the game in favor of the Packers. All of them were on third down. https://t.co/wVX5zhQubd — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) January 13, 2020

One of those plays was Jimmy Graham's clutch catch on third-and-9 that sealed the victory:

New from JSOnline and PackersNews: Fans are still debating the spot of the Jimmy Graham first down to end Sunday's Packers game https://t.co/4HkiUYN97E#Packers — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) January 13, 2020

This was another of those plays: Preston Smith makes a huge sack on third-and-5 late with under 4 minutes to play, forcing a Seahawks punt:

The @Packers' fifth sack of the game is a big one! #NFLPlayoffs#GoPackGo



It was quite a night for both of the Smiths:

Big time players... well you know the rest https://t.co/31g57hOjfq — Preston Smith (@PrestonSmith94) January 13, 2020

Afterward, they talked about the challenge of chasing Russell Wilson:

🎥: #Packers outside linebackers Preston and Za'Darius Smith discuss their challenge in rushing Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. #SEAvsGBhttps://t.co/DsrhXv1hAA — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) January 13, 2020

A must-listen: Tom Silverstein and Jim Owczarski recaps the Packers' big night on their Green 19 podcast:

Hosts Jim Owczarski and Tom Silverstein break down all that went into Matt LaFleur's first playoff victory from a snowy Lambeau Field. https://t.co/9V1W5VwZuw — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) January 13, 2020

It was a festive night for Packers fans, writes Richard Ryman:

"Nothing beats football at Lambeau Field in January." https://t.co/iWEGl2GwHo — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) January 13, 2020

An interesting look at a questionable decision:

ESPN's win probability model was indifferent toward the Seahawks' choice to punt on 4th-and-11 from their own 36 with 2:41 remaining in the game. Either punting or going for it would have resulted in roughly an equal chance to win. — Seth Walder (@SethWalder) January 13, 2020

Kurt Warner on the significance of Rodgers winning another Super Bowl, in regard to his legacy:

Is one ring enough to put Aaron Rodgers in the all-time great discussion? Or does he need to do more? 🤔 @kurt13warner shares his thoughts. pic.twitter.com/uBGStYlwOs — NFL GameDay (@NFLGameDay) January 12, 2020

In their demolition of Baltimore, Tennessee proved it can beat anyone, anywhere, writes Gentry Estes of the Tennessean:

Before this playoff run, a preseason rallying cry from Derrick Henry had started to take hold with the Titans. Why not us? Now you have to wonder: Who is going to stop them? These underachievers turned overachievers, the ones who’ve seemingly fought uphill all season, wearing a lack of respect on their sleeves, have proved doubters wrong all the way to becoming legitimate Super Bowl contenders. Ending the Patriots' dynasty at its most vulnerable, impressive as that was, was one thing. Saturday night’s 28-12 victory over the AFC’s top-seeded Baltimore Ravens was another.

You can read the whole column here:

They’ve managed to make something special out of a season with so many earlier lows that the highs can’t help but be astounding.



It’s real, though. These #Titans have shown they are capable of beating anyone anywhere.https://t.co/OtRO6kjzU5 — Gentry Estes (@Gentry_Estes) January 12, 2020

Fascinating story of the man who succeeded Matt LaFleur as Titans offensive coordinator:

Titans OC Arthur Smith has earned his keep, not a self promoter, never acted like a silver spoon young man but here he is in the spotlight.

Titans’ first-year offensive coordinator leans on advice from former secretary of defense https://t.co/S9jf9pNl2E — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) January 12, 2020

What a homecoming this would be for the former Dolphins quarterback:

Ryan Tannehill winning a Super Bowl in Hard Rock Stadium in Miami would be amazing. — Jamey Eisenberg (@JameyEisenberg) January 12, 2020

Three good guys and deserving award winners:

OT Bryan Bulaga, CB Tramon Williams and K Mason Crosby are the winners of the Stand-up Award presented by the local chapter of the Pro Football Writers Association in the name of the late Tom Mulhern. — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) January 10, 2020

And finally:

Don't miss tonight's #Clubhouse Live - NFC Championship Edition show tonight with @Showtyme_33! Stop by The Clubhouse in downtown Appleton or watch LIVE online here (6:30 p.m. CT): https://t.co/mNPXmQCVNUpic.twitter.com/bzdxf0oc4g — Brett Christopherson (@PCBrettC) January 13, 2020

