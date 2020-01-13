Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.
We'll start with Jarrett Bell of USA Today writing that San Francisco's versatility will make them tough for the Packers to beat Sunday in the NFC championship game.
Bell writes:
There was nothing fancy, cute or exotic about the way the San Francisco 49ers punched their ticket to the NFC Championship Game.
Kyle Shanahan’s team just smacked the Vikings in the mouth.
Repeatedly.
The 27-10 thrashing was essentially a clinic on smash-mouth football, the retro physical brand that still has a place in the NFL – especially this time of year.
"We thought the team that got over 30 runs would win this game,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan proclaimed. “We truly looked at that as a team goal.”
Talk about a guy tapping his inner Vince Lombardi. Shanahan might have also told his players to just be themselves, because the NFC divisional playoff win at Levi’s Stadium on Saturday was pretty much a display of exactly what Shanahan and general manager John Lynch have built in their short time in charge.
No mention of how one-dimensional the 49ers' ground-oriented offense looked, but ... You can read the entire story here:
This is what the Packers' offense will be facing next Sunday:
Jim Owczarski puts the 49ers under the microscope in his "Instant Analysis":
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers sounds eager for a 49ers rematch:
The Packers' defense passed the test against a talented, mobile quarterback:
It was a record-setting night for Davante Adams:
What a dazzling route and run by Adams:
Rodgers dials up a perfectly thrown, clutch third-and-8 pass to Adams to keep a fourth-quarter drive alive:
Five big third-down plays that enabled Packers to prevail:
One of those plays was Jimmy Graham's clutch catch on third-and-9 that sealed the victory:
This was another of those plays: Preston Smith makes a huge sack on third-and-5 late with under 4 minutes to play, forcing a Seahawks punt:
It was quite a night for both of the Smiths:
Afterward, they talked about the challenge of chasing Russell Wilson:
A must-listen: Tom Silverstein and Jim Owczarski recaps the Packers' big night on their Green 19 podcast:
It was a festive night for Packers fans, writes Richard Ryman:
An interesting look at a questionable decision:
Kurt Warner on the significance of Rodgers winning another Super Bowl, in regard to his legacy:
In their demolition of Baltimore, Tennessee proved it can beat anyone, anywhere, writes Gentry Estes of the Tennessean:
Before this playoff run, a preseason rallying cry from Derrick Henry had started to take hold with the Titans.
Why not us?
Now you have to wonder: Who is going to stop them?
These underachievers turned overachievers, the ones who’ve seemingly fought uphill all season, wearing a lack of respect on their sleeves, have proved doubters wrong all the way to becoming legitimate Super Bowl contenders.
Ending the Patriots' dynasty at its most vulnerable, impressive as that was, was one thing. Saturday night’s 28-12 victory over the AFC’s top-seeded Baltimore Ravens was another.
You can read the whole column here:
Fascinating story of the man who succeeded Matt LaFleur as Titans offensive coordinator:
What a homecoming this would be for the former Dolphins quarterback:
Three good guys and deserving award winners:
And finally:
