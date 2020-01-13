CLOSE

The Green Bay Packers came through with arguably their best all-around performance of the season when they needed it most, and they were rewarded with largely positive ratings from fans for their effort.

The Packers held on to defeat the Seattle Seahawks 28-23 in the NFC divisional playoff round. The Seahawks, who trailed 21-3 at halftime, made a comeback bid behind the slippery Russell Wilson, but ultimately came up short.

Green Bay’s plan of attack for the most part in 2019 has revolved around Aaron Jones and the running game. However, it became clear early on that Seattle’s defense had no answer for Davante Adams, and as such, the Packers ended up relying heavily on their No. 1 wideout. Adams’ sterling 8-160-2 line earned wide receivers a team-high average rating of 4.1 on a 1-5 scale, with one being terrible and five being terrific. About 1,300 readers voted on the ratings.

The quarterback position wasn’t far behind, tying with Packers coaches for a 4.0 rating. Aaron Rodgers finished the regular season with a string of subpar performances, but bounced back in a big way Sunday. Rodgers consistently found holes in the Seahawks’ secondary, completing 16 of 27 passes for 243 yards while adding 14 yards on the ground. Both of his touchdown strikes went to Adams, including a 40-yard catch-and-run in the third quarter.

The running backs and defensive backs tied for the lowest (but still solid) ratings at 3.3. Jones carried a much lighter load than usual, rushing for just 62 yards on 21 attempts, but he did account for half of the Packers’ point total with a pair of one-yard touchdown plunges.

The rest of Green Bay’s position groups received above-average ratings. Linebackers and special teams got 3.6 and 3.7 ratings, respectively, while the offensive and defensive lines both stayed hot at 3.8.

If you still want to give us your ratings, you can here:

