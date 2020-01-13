CLOSE
Packers vs. Seahawks: NFC divisional playoff
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) is all smiles at the start of the second half against the Seattle Seahawks during their NFC divisional round playoff football game Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers cornerback Kevin King (20) tackles Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch (24) in the first half during their NFC divisional round playoff football game Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) pressures Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) in the first half during their NFC divisional round playoff football game Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Preston Smith (91), inside linebacker Blake Martinez (50) and cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) tackle Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch (24) during their NFC divisional round playoff football game on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Green Bay defeated Seattle 28-23. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers against the Seattle Seahawks during their NFC divisional round playoff football game on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) chases Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) while Seattle Seahawks offensive tackle Germain Ifedi (65) blocks Green Bay Packers linebacker Kyler Fackrell (51) during their NFC divisional round playoff football game on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Green Bay defeated Seattle 28-23. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs the ball against the Seattle Seahawks in the first half during their NFC divisional round playoff football game Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs against Seattle Seahawks defensive back Quandre Diggs (37) in the first half during their NFC divisional round playoff football game Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Packers fans cheer for the team as they are announced against the Seattle Seahawks during their NFC divisional round playoff football game Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers, Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf (14) runs for a first down on a reception against Green Bay Packers strong safety Adrian Amos (31) in the third quarter during their NFC divisional round playoff football game Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Seattle Seahawks tight end Luke Willson is brought down by Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez (50) and Oren Burks (42) on a pass play during their NFC divisional round playoff football game Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers cornerback Kevin King (20) puts a hit on Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) during their NFC divisional round playoff football game Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers cornerback Kevin King (20) puts a hit on Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) during their NFC divisional round playoff football game Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers fans cheer after the team's victory against the Seattle Seahawks in an NFC divisional playoff on Jan. 12, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Sarah Kloepping/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers fans cheer after the team's victory against the Seattle Seahawks in an NFC divisional playoff on Jan. 12, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Sarah Kloepping/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Preston Smith (91) sacks Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) early in the fourth quarter during their NFC divisional round playoff football game Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) makes a reception against the defense of Seattle Seahawks strong safety Bradley McDougald (30) during their NFC divisional round playoff football game on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Green Bay defeated Seattle 28-23. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) tackles Seattle Seahawks tight end Jacob Hollister (48) during their NFC divisional round playoff football game on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Green Bay defeated Seattle 28-23. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) against the Seattle Seahawks during their NFC divisional round playoff football game on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Green Bay defeated Seattle 28-23. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) and inside linebacker Blake Martinez (50) chase Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf (14) during their NFC divisional round playoff football game on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Green Bay defeated Seattle 28-23. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) makes a first down reception late in the fourth quarter against the Seattle Seahawks during the fourth quarter their NFC divisional round playoff football game on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Green Bay defeated Seattle 28-23. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Preston Smith (91) ogresses Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) during the third quarter of their divisional playoff game Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Seattle Seahawks 28-23. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) streaks to the end zone while to score a touchdown on a 40-yard d reception during the fourth quarter of their divisional playoff game Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Seattle Seahawks 28-23. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Filling in for the offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga, =tph68n= blocks Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (99) during the third quarter of their divisional playoff game Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Seattle Seahawks 28-23. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws deep during the third quarter of their divisional playoff game Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Seattle Seahawks 28-23. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur is shown during the third quarter of their divisional playoff game Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Seattle Seahawks 28-23. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by Seattle Seahawks outside linebacker Shaquem Griffin (49) during the fourth quarter of their divisional playoff game Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Seattle Seahawks 28-23. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by Seattle Seahawks outside linebacker Shaquem Griffin (49) during the fourth quarter of their divisional playoff game Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Seattle Seahawks 28-23. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) sacks Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) on a two-point conversion attempt in the fourth quarter during their NFC divisional round playoff football game Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is brought down by Seattle Seahawks outside linebacker K.J. Wright (50) in the fourth quarter during their NFC divisional round playoff football game Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Preston Smith (91) celebrates sacking Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) late in the fourth quarter during their NFC divisional round playoff football game Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Preston Smith (91) celebrates sacking Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) late in the fourth quarter during their NFC divisional round playoff football game Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) pulls down a first down reception on third down against Seattle Seahawks cornerback Ugo Amadi (28) late in the fourth quarter during their NFC divisional round playoff football game Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) pulls down a first down reception on third down against Seattle Seahawks cornerback Ugo Amadi (28) late in the fourth quarter during their NFC divisional round playoff football game Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers tight end Robert Tonyan (85) celebrates as he leaves the field after defeating the Seattle Seahawks during their NFC divisional round playoff football game Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won 28-23. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
\Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) and Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) celebrate after defeating the Seattle Seahawks during their NFC divisional round playoff football game Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won 28-23. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jake Kumerow (16) celebrates as he leaves the field after defeating the Seattle Seahawks during their NFC divisional round playoff football game Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won 28-23. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) celebrates the Packers' victory over the Seattle Seahawks during their NFC divisional round playoff football game on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Green Bay defeated Seattle 28-23. William Glasheen, Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) leaves the field following the Packers' victory over the Seattle Seahawks during their NFC divisional round playoff football game on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Green Bay defeated Seattle 28-23. William Glasheen, Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) meets with Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) following their NFC divisional round playoff football game on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Green Bay defeated Seattle 28-23. William Glasheen, Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) against the Seattle Seahawks during their NFC divisional round playoff football game on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Green Bay defeated Seattle 28-23. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) and inside linebacker Blake Martinez (50) chase Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf (14) during their NFC divisional round playoff football game on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Green Bay defeated Seattle 28-23. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) pressures Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) during their NFC divisional round playoff football game Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates as he leaves the field after defeating the Seattle Seahawks during their NFC divisional round playoff football game Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won 28-23. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by Seattle Seahawks cornerback Shaquill Griffin (26) and outside linebacker Shaquem Griffin (49) during their NFC divisional round playoff football game on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Seattle Seahawks outside linebacker Shaquem Griffin (49) and cornerback Shaquill Griffin (26) celebrate after sacking Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during the fourth quarter their NFC divisional round playoff football game on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Green Bay defeated Seattle 28-23. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Seattle Seahawks outside linebacker Shaquem Griffin (49) and cornerback Shaquill Griffin (26) celebrate after sacking Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during the fourth quarter their NFC divisional round playoff football game on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Green Bay defeated Seattle 28-23. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) makes a first down reception late in the fourth quarter against the Seattle Seahawks during the fourth quarter their NFC divisional round playoff football game on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Green Bay defeated Seattle 28-23. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers running back Tyler Ervin (32) runs for first down on a reverse during the firsts quarter of their divisional playoff game Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Seattle Seahawks 28-23. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) has a message on a shirt after sacking Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson during the first quarter of their divisional playoff game Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith celebrates while talking to his phone while coming off the field after their divisional playoff win Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Seattle Seahawks 28-23. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) scores a touchdown reception in the third quarter against the Green Bay Packersd uring their NFC divisional round playoff football game Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) punches the ball away as Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) celebrates his touchdown reception with Jacob Hollister (48) in the third quarter during their NFC divisional round playoff football game Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates a touchdown reception in the third quarter against the Seattle Seahawks during their NFC divisional round playoff football game on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin William Glasheen, Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates a touchdown reception in the third quarter against the Seattle Seahawks during their NFC divisional round playoff football game on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin William Glasheen, Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) crosses the goal line following a reception in the third quarter against the Seattle Seahawks during their NFC divisional round playoff football game on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch (24) runs for a touchdown against Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) in the third quarter during their NFC divisional round playoff football game Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch (24) runs for a touchdown against Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) in the third quarter during their NFC divisional round playoff football game Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) sacks Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3)- during the second quarter of their divisional playoff game Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson scrambles for some yardage as Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark hits the turf after a missed tackle during the second quarter of their divisional playoff game Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) is brought down by Seattle Seahawks linebacker Cody Barton (57) and Tre Flowers (21) in the first half during their NFC divisional round playoff football game Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch (24) is tackeled by Green Bay Packers defensive end Dean Lowry (94) in the first half during their NFC divisional round playoff football game Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) shows a towel that says "Snubbed"against the Seattle Seahawks during their NFC divisional round playoff football game on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) sacks Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) during their NFC divisional round playoff football game on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez (50) tackles Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) during their NFC divisional round playoff football game on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Preston Smith (91) tries for a shirt tail tackle of Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch (24) during the first quarter of their divisional playoff game Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) sacks Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson during the second quarter of their divisional playoff game Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates throwing a touchdown pass to Davante Adams (17) in the first half during their NFC divisional round playoff football game Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Seattle Seahawks tight end Jacob Hollister (48) fumbles the ball as he is hit by Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) in the first half during their NFC divisional round playoff football game Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers Davante Adams, right, celebrates his touchdown catch with Geronimo Allison as Elgton Jenkins looks on during the game against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL MARK HOFFMAN
Green Bay Packers Davante Adams, right, celebrates his touchdown catch with Geronimo Allison Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL MARK HOFFMAN
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) is all smiles as he warms up before the NFL playoff game between the Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks. Rick Wood / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) through an opening into the end zone to score in the second half during the NFL playoff game between the Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks. Rick Wood / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) through an opening into the end zone to score in the second half during the NFL playoff game between the Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks. Rick Wood / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) and Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison (81) celebrate Jones touchdown in the second half during the NFL playoff game between the Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks. Rick Wood / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs down the the 1 yard line in the second half while being pulled down by Seattle Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) during the NFL playoff game between the Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks. Rick Wood / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) points to the fans after the Green Bay Packers 28-23 win over the Seattle Seahawks to advance to the NFC championship game. Rick Wood / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers running back Tyler Ervin (32) picks up a crucial first down in the third quarter during the Green Bay Packers 28-23 win over the Seattle Seahawks. Rick Wood / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) makes a crucial first down in the 4th quarter during the Green Bay Packers 28-23 win over the Seattle Seahawks. Rick Wood / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) is tackled by Seattle Seahawks cornerback Ugo Amadi (28) after he makes a huge catch for a first down with a little over two minutes left in the game during the Green Bay Packers 28-23 win over the Seattle Seahawks. Rick Wood / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is stopped by Seattle Seahawks outside linebacker K.J. Wright (50) but the only call was a holding call on the defense in the 4th quarter during the Green Bay Packers 28-23 win over the Seattle Seahawks. Rick Wood / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers defensive back Chandon Sullivan (39) pulls down Seattle Seahawks tight end Jacob Hollister (48) during the Green Bay Packers 28-23 win over the Seattle Seahawks. Rick Wood / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) is congratulated by coach Matt LaFleur during the Green Bay Packers 28-23 win over the Seattle Seahawks. Rick Wood / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) talk after the Green Bay Packers 28-23 win over the Seattle Seahawks. Rick Wood / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
    The Green Bay Packers came through with arguably their best all-around performance of the season when they needed it most, and they were rewarded with largely positive ratings from fans for their effort.

    The Packers held on to defeat the Seattle Seahawks 28-23 in the NFC divisional playoff round. The Seahawks, who trailed 21-3 at halftime, made a comeback bid behind the slippery Russell Wilson, but ultimately came up short.

    Green Bay’s plan of attack for the most part in 2019 has revolved around Aaron Jones and the running game. However, it became clear early on that Seattle’s defense had no answer for Davante Adams, and as such, the Packers ended up relying heavily on their No. 1 wideout. Adams’ sterling 8-160-2 line earned wide receivers a team-high average rating of 4.1 on a 1-5 scale, with one being terrible and five being terrific. About 1,300 readers voted on the ratings.

    The quarterback position wasn’t far behind, tying with Packers coaches for a 4.0 rating. Aaron Rodgers finished the regular season with a string of subpar performances, but bounced back in a big way Sunday. Rodgers consistently found holes in the Seahawks’ secondary, completing 16 of 27 passes for 243 yards while adding 14 yards on the ground. Both of his touchdown strikes went to Adams, including a 40-yard catch-and-run in the third quarter.  

    The running backs and defensive backs tied for the lowest (but still solid) ratings at 3.3. Jones carried a much lighter load than usual, rushing for just 62 yards on 21 attempts, but he did account for half of the Packers’ point total with a pair of one-yard touchdown plunges.

    The rest of Green Bay’s position groups received above-average ratings. Linebackers and special teams got 3.6 and 3.7 ratings, respectively, while the offensive and defensive lines both stayed hot at 3.8.

    If you still want to give us your ratings, you can here:

    Thanks to our subscribers for making this coverage possible. Your support helps local journalism.

