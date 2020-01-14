CLOSE

Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.

We'll start with concern in San Francisco that the 49ers might take the Packers lightly after their 37-8 regular-season thrashing of Green Bay. Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle writes that coach Kyle Shanahan was quick to dismiss any such notion Monday.

Branch writes:

Shanahan’s don’t-get-overconfident message to the top-seeded 49ers? “Don’t be that stupid,” Shanahan said. “That’s not real.” Shanahan could use NFL history to back his claim. According to the Associated Press, there have been 23 non-strike games in the Super Bowl era when a team won a regular-season game by at least 28 points and faced the same opponent in the playoffs. The winning team is 14-9 in the postseason rematch. The Packers (14-3) have won six straight games since losing to the 49ers, including a 28-23 divisional-playoff win over the Seahawks on Sunday at Lambeau Field. “We know it will be different,” Shanahan said. “That game got away from them early. That’s definitely not the team we’re going to see this week. We know how the good their coaching staff is. How good their players are. How good their quarterback is. “… So I think that game holds zero relevance as far as what’s going to happen this Sunday.”

You can read the entire story here:

Albert Breer of The MMQB notes that Shanahan and his defensive staff know the Packers' offense inside and out:

1.13 MMQB!



🏹 The @Chiefs' offensive rebirth.

🐃 The @Titans' plan for Lamar? It came from Buffalo.

📒 How the @49ers knowing the @Vikings' O was huge.

🧀 “When you got a dude like Aaron Rodgers ..."

🎠 Stories from the coaching carousel.



And MORE!https://t.co/x5DDoWzcqw — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 13, 2020

Nick Bosa dominated in the 49ers' dismantling of the Packers in November:

The esteemed Peter King of NBC Sports marvels at what Aaron Rodgers accomplished Sunday against Seattle and doesn't think the Packers QB will be hanging it up anytime soon.

King writes:

I don’t know if the Packers have it in them to go to San Francisco and win Sunday, but I think they’ll be more competitive than they were in November’s 37-8 loss to the Niners. The blossoming LaFleur-Rodgers partnership should see to that . . . as long as the Packer offensive line can protect Rodgers a tick better than it did last time. It was interesting to see Rodgers linger a bit at his post-game press conference, talking Marshawn Lynch (who scored twice for Seattle in what could be his last NFL game) and the offense and his adjustments this year. And nostalgia. When you get to be 36, and you’re in the playoffs for the first time in three years, it’s pretty natural to wonder if this could be the last time. Rodgers stayed on the field for a couple of minutes after the game, waving to the fans and soaking it in. Cool moment. “We have such a special relationship with our fans,” said Rodgers. “It’s a different connection. We don’t have an owner. We have thousands of people who have a piece of paper that’s a stock certificate. But people feel like they’re invested in what we’re doing. To be able to walk off that field again, victorious, there’s no feeling like it. I stopped myself in the second quarter and I was just looking around when there was a TV timeout and they were waving the towels, and in that moment I was just grateful for the opportunity, loving what I do.” Rodgers the sentimentalist. That’s not the usual Rodgers. I doubt he’s near the end. Not close, from the look of Sunday’s game. And from the sounds of it afterward.

You can read King's entire column here:

Aaron Rodgers, 36 years old, isn't finished. And neither are the Packers.



From Green Bay, my Divisional Weekend Football Morning In America column is live: https://t.co/Y7bTujaF3vpic.twitter.com/zzavQlZcvi — Peter King (@peter_king) January 13, 2020

The Packers have been fortunate to avoid major injuries but are battling a flu bug:

After dealing with illnesses for more than a month the #Packers will continue to be diligent with managing it as they prepare for their third West Coast trip of the season. https://t.co/4Y99lhB0V8 — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) January 14, 2020

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst was wise to sign Jared Veldheer as insurance in case right tackle Bryan Bulaga went down:

Jared Veldheer was as surprised as you. https://t.co/5a02TMP8tL — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) January 13, 2020

Davante Adams could not be stopped:

One of the best games of Adams' career couldn't have come at a better time. https://t.co/sIoiXwkTAB — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) January 13, 2020

"Yellow weasel" captivates Twitter:

It's safe to say 'Yellow Weasel' took over twitter. https://t.co/tgRZGmF495 — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) January 13, 2020

Michael Silver of NFL.com, whose article last summer about whether Rodgers would be willing to play within rookie coach Matt LaFleur's system led to much national hand-wringing about audibles, writes that the big third-and-8 pass play from Rodgers to Davante Adams in the fourth quarter Sunday was (naturally) an audible:

Matt LaFleur went for the win... @AaronRodgers12 called an audible and made an exquisite throw... and the @packers beat the @Seahawks to reach the NFC championship game. My story...https://t.co/G53l65IVsI — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) January 13, 2020

It's like Silver still can't believe what LaFleur has accomplished:

This guy is headed to the NFC championship game as a rookie head coach... @packers@nflnetworkpic.twitter.com/6Z7Eboex2C — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) January 13, 2020

Rodgers took advantage of some Seahawks backups to make big plays:

“That throw to @tae15adams is a Canton throw… that is a Canton, Ohio throw.”@KyleBrandt on what moment stood out most in the @packers victory in the Divisional Round 👇



📺: @gmfbpic.twitter.com/QvbWNMea4F — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) January 13, 2020

With the Packers making it to the NFC title game, the national media will be talking about a lot of things that Green Bay fans already know:

The evolution of the #Packers offense...we break it down for you on NFL Playbook: pic.twitter.com/WewD63knmp — Brian Billick (@CoachBillick) January 13, 2020

The MMQB looks at what Za'Darius Smith's presence has meant for the Packers, on and off the field (including team flights):

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers defeat the Seahawks and are now one “ugly win” away from a Super Bowl appearance https://t.co/Xa2x8sIQfH — The MMQB (@theMMQB) January 13, 2020

Smith's enthusiasm was evident in postgame interviews:

On the day after, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll still was questioning the spotting of the ball on Jimmy Graham's big play:

Pete Carroll on his @710ESPNSeattle radio show says of final pass to Jimmy Graham "I still wonder if Jimmy made it. I don’t think he did.'' — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) January 13, 2020

Packers fans of course saw it differently:

Fans are still debating the spot of the Jimmy Graham first down to end Sunday's #Packers game https://t.co/kroogyQbJO — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) January 13, 2020

Two names that will be familiar to Packers fans:

Mike McCarthy brings two more of his former Packers assistants to Dallas https://t.co/IT0JDOWvSy — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 13, 2020

And finally: Be prepared to pay if you want to see the Packers-Niners clash in person:

#Packers-#49ers tickets prices just short of $400 Monday morning. That's for the nosebleeds in the high corners of the end zones.https://t.co/nz0BWKoDDnpic.twitter.com/ct54w54QhF — RichRymanPG (@RichRymanPG) January 13, 2020

Contact Stu Courtney at (920) 431-8377 or scourtney@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stucourt