CLOSE

Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Preston Smith (91) celebrates sacking Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) early in the fourth quarter during their NFC divisional round playoff football game Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. (Photo: Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis)

GREEN BAY -- Aaron Rodgers. Kenny Clark. Davante Adams. How can the Packers beat the 49ers in the NFC championship game? Hosts Jim Owczarski and Tom Silverstein break it all down for you.

Download the mp3 file here, listen to the stream here or below, or subscribe to it in the iTunes store or on Stitcher.

Contact Jim Owczarski at jowczarski@jrn.com. Follow him on Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat at @JimOwczarski or Facebook at facebook.com/JOwczarski.