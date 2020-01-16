CLOSE

Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.

We'll start with Sam Monson of Pro Football Focus writing about 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's "tendency to make major mistakes with the football," specifically his penchant for throwing interceptions to linebackers.

Monson writes:

It occurred to me while watching the 49ers beat the Minnesota Vikings this past week, as Garoppolo seemed intent on making Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks his favorite target on the day, that Garoppolo also tends to have a specific style of mistake with the ball. Certain quarterbacks seem to struggle to see linebackers at the intermediate level. Whether it’s failing to recognize them dropping into a zone underneath, not seeing them read the play and come across the formation or simply being locked in too tightly on the coverage behind them and not even registering them as an obstacle that needs to be navigated, some quarterbacks consistently struggle to avoid throwing them the football, and Garoppolo is one of those passers. ... The 49ers are strong favorites against the Packers, but that margin could evaporate in an instant if Garoppolo continues to misread what's in front of him. The 49ers passer has been an important part of this run towards the Super Bowl, but a tendency to make mistakes with the football could swing the balance at any time. Against the Vikings, those mistakes weren’t enough to overcome the team’s overall superiority, but if they happen again against Green Bay, will the same thing be true?

You can read Monson's entire analysis here:

Hard to imagine there being any question about how Aaron Rodgers will perform:

Some opponents this season have made stopping Aaron Jones a bigger priority. Rodgers' response: “Bring it on.” https://t.co/sdUxya2RW9 — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) January 16, 2020

How Brian Gutekunst made all the right moves:

For subscribers: Gutekunst’s work has never stopped. Some of the under-the-radar things he has done have turned out to be gold. https://t.co/8fVJzclH88 — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) January 15, 2020

The Packers' problems in their blowout loss to the 49ers were largely self-inflicted:

In case you've forgotten all the things that went wrong for the #Packers in the 1st half vs. the #49ers earlier this season, here's a recap of 10 disastrous plays ... and, on the flip side, how flukey it was.#GBvsSFhttps://t.co/3606GkBqbApic.twitter.com/m6jl0mRLXr — Robert Zizzo (@robertzizzo) January 15, 2020

But the defense learned some valuable lessons in that loss, according to Packers linebacker Blake Martinez:

There’s a belief inside the #Packers' locker room that the defense is better for having gone through that loss in San Francisco. https://t.co/BnxFX1RnPM — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) January 16, 2020

Could the Packers' remarkable good fortune with injuries continue?

#49ers TE George Kittle has ankle soreness from Saturday's game. He was observed walking in the locker room without a limp. — Eric Branch (@Eric_Branch) January 15, 2020

Rob Reischel looks at five key Packers-49ers matchups for ForbesSports:

It's just 4 days until #Packers vs. #49ers for a trip to SB LIV. At @ForbesSports, I look at 5 matchups that will go a long ways toward determing a winner on Sunday.https://t.co/FqFjsyeuda — Rob Reischel (@robreischel) January 15, 2020

Mike Silver talks about how the Packers' offense can deal with the 49ers' pash rush, and whether Matt LaFleur will get some advice from Rams coach Sean McVay:

For Packers fans, this is a fun, must-see collection of highlights from every game:

The @packers are back in the NFC Championship...



The best plays that got them one step away from a trip to @SuperBowl LIV! 🏆 #GoPackGo



📺: #GBvsSF -- SUNDAY 6:40pm ET on FOX

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app pic.twitter.com/HCQjP9DBgL — NFL (@NFL) January 15, 2020

Kyle Shanahan on what the 49ers offense can learn from the NBA's Golden State Warriors:

More Packers-49ers analysis from the "Good Morning Football" crew:

The NFC Championship is a rematch from Week 12...



What needs to happen in round two for each team to advance to the Super Bowl?



📺: @gmfbpic.twitter.com/3eoWEkfWwB — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) January 15, 2020

Here's a happy memory for Packers fans:

Big boy Pick-6s call for big boy celebrations. #GoPackGo



The last time the @packers won the NFC title, we saw B.J. Raji take one to the house! (2010 NFC Championship)#GBvsSF: Sunday at 6:40pm ET on FOX #NFLPlayoffspic.twitter.com/ftDnfdaDin — NFL Throwback (@nflthrowback) January 15, 2020

The Packers landed another player into the Pro Football Hall of Fame:

Dillon's 976 return yards on interceptions are a franchise best, and his four picks in one game represent a team record that will be tough to topple. https://t.co/SfkLvPDpMv — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) January 15, 2020

Who's Bobby Dillon, you may wonder? Some highlights:

#ICYMI: Bobby Dillion has been elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a member of the Centennial Slate for the Class of 2020. @packers | #PFHOF20 | @gmfbpic.twitter.com/z0lZIpaIgL — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) January 15, 2020

Think getting into the Hall of Fame doesn't mean the world to NFL players? Watch the reaction from former Cowboys receiver Drew Pearson after the crushing realization that he didn't get in:

"They broke my heart and they did it like this!"



Drew Pearson, a member of the 1970s All-Decade team, was frustrated when he was passed over for the Hall of Fame again. (via @JonahJavad) pic.twitter.com/PtecAhJZkK — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) January 15, 2020

The Seahawks will have a lot of time to think about this:

The Seahawks will spend the offseason thinking about the same question as their fans: Why did it take so long for the offense to get going so often? https://t.co/Xv2YQxnptS — Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) January 15, 2020

And finally, in case you didn't catch it live:

