Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.
We'll start with Sam Monson of Pro Football Focus writing about 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's "tendency to make major mistakes with the football," specifically his penchant for throwing interceptions to linebackers.
Monson writes:
It occurred to me while watching the 49ers beat the Minnesota Vikings this past week, as Garoppolo seemed intent on making Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks his favorite target on the day, that Garoppolo also tends to have a specific style of mistake with the ball. Certain quarterbacks seem to struggle to see linebackers at the intermediate level. Whether it’s failing to recognize them dropping into a zone underneath, not seeing them read the play and come across the formation or simply being locked in too tightly on the coverage behind them and not even registering them as an obstacle that needs to be navigated, some quarterbacks consistently struggle to avoid throwing them the football, and Garoppolo is one of those passers. ...
The 49ers are strong favorites against the Packers, but that margin could evaporate in an instant if Garoppolo continues to misread what's in front of him. The 49ers passer has been an important part of this run towards the Super Bowl, but a tendency to make mistakes with the football could swing the balance at any time. Against the Vikings, those mistakes weren’t enough to overcome the team’s overall superiority, but if they happen again against Green Bay, will the same thing be true?
You can read Monson's entire analysis here:
Hard to imagine there being any question about how Aaron Rodgers will perform:
How Brian Gutekunst made all the right moves:
The Packers' problems in their blowout loss to the 49ers were largely self-inflicted:
But the defense learned some valuable lessons in that loss, according to Packers linebacker Blake Martinez:
Could the Packers' remarkable good fortune with injuries continue?
Rob Reischel looks at five key Packers-49ers matchups for ForbesSports:
Mike Silver talks about how the Packers' offense can deal with the 49ers' pash rush, and whether Matt LaFleur will get some advice from Rams coach Sean McVay:
For Packers fans, this is a fun, must-see collection of highlights from every game:
Kyle Shanahan on what the 49ers offense can learn from the NBA's Golden State Warriors:
More Packers-49ers analysis from the "Good Morning Football" crew:
Here's a happy memory for Packers fans:
The Packers landed another player into the Pro Football Hall of Fame:
Who's Bobby Dillon, you may wonder? Some highlights:
Think getting into the Hall of Fame doesn't mean the world to NFL players? Watch the reaction from former Cowboys receiver Drew Pearson after the crushing realization that he didn't get in:
The Seahawks will have a lot of time to think about this:
And finally, in case you didn't catch it live:
