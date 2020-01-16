CLOSE

GREEN BAY - The Green Bay Packers had 100% participation for their most extensive practice of the week Thursday in preparation for Sunday's NFC championship game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Some of the players were expected to be listed as limited on the injury report, but during the warm-up and individual drills that the media is allowed to view, all of the players took part in the non-pads workout inside the Don Hutson Center.

Receivers Geronimo Allison (illness) and Allen Lazard (ankle) both took part in all the early drills after not appearing in Wednesday’s walk-through. Also, receiver Ryan Grant returned after being excused for a personal matter.

Tight end Marcedes Lewis and cornerback Tramon Williams, who often received Thursdays off as part of a veteran rest practice coach Matt LaFleur has prescribed this season, both took part in all the drills.

Tight end Jimmy Graham, who had his rest day on Wednesday, also took part.

After holding a short workout Wednesday without pads or helmets, LaFleur had the players practice with just helmets and “shells”, which is the soft padding worn underneath the shoulder pads.

The NFL collective bargaining agreement allows teams to wear full pads once a week during the postseason, but LaFleur has been very conscious of not overworking his team and making sure that they have fresh legs on Sunday.

It’s unlikely he would have the team practice in pads on Friday so close to game time.

Meanwhile, 49ers tight end George Kittle (ankle) was expected to be a full practice participant Thursday.