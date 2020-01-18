CLOSE

SAN FRANCISCO - Before their departure for California on Saturday afternoon, the Green Bay Packers added punter JK Scott to the injury report with an illness.

Formally listing Scott as questionable for Sunday’s NFC championship against the San Francisco 49ers, the Packers will no doubt examine all possibilities, but they no longer have an open roster spot with the activation Saturday of safety Raven Greene.

The club had been carrying only 52 players on the roster since releasing cornerback Tony Brown on Dec. 28, with the thought being that Greene might be added off injured reserve at some point. That occurred Saturday, the team announced.

Green Bay Packers kicker JK Scott (6) warms up before the Packers host the Chicago Bears on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. (Photo: Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W)

More than a dozen Packers players have battled an illness since the start of December, with right tackle Bryan Bulaga being a late scratch last weekend against the Seattle Seahawks because of the bug.

Bulaga was added to the injury report with the illness Saturday and was on the active 46 for the game 90 minutes before kickoff – but after warmups it was determined he could not play.

If Scott is similarly ill, it could force Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst to scramble. A league source indicated the Packers could sign an emergency punter, although the fact they now would have to create a roster spot could indicate they believe Scott will be good to go.

In November of 2018 the day before a game at New England, the Packers signed punter Drew Kaser because Scott's wife was expecting and it was thought Scott might need to miss the game and fly home. Scott was able to play and Kaser was released.

Scott not only is the punter but the holder on field goals and extra points, and made an adjustment on an off-target delivery from long snapper Hunter Bradley against Seattle.