Journal Sentinel and PackersNews.com beat reporter Tom Silverstein will make his picks for every game throughout the NFL season.
SUNDAY
GREEN BAY AT SAN FRANCISCO
49ers by 7½.
Straight up: 49ers. Against the spread: Packers.
TENNESSEE AT KANSAS CITY
Chiefs by 7½.
Straight up: Chiefs. Against the spread: Chiefs.
LAST WEEK (season)
Straight up: 3-1 (162-101-1). Against the spread: (118-144-2).
