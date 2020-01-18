CLOSE

Packers beat reporter Tom Silverstein (Photo: USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin)

SUNDAY

GREEN BAY AT SAN FRANCISCO

49ers by 7½.

Straight up: 49ers. Against the spread: Packers.

TENNESSEE AT KANSAS CITY

Chiefs by 7½.

Straight up: Chiefs. Against the spread: Chiefs.

LAST WEEK (season)

Straight up: 3-1 (162-101-1). Against the spread: (118-144-2).