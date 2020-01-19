CLOSE

Welcome to a special NFC championship edition of your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.

We'll start with Tom Silverstein listing his five key things to watch Sunday in the NFC championship game. One vital necessity for the Packers will be bringing the heat on Jimmy Garoppolo and making the young 49ers quarterback as uncomfortable as possible.

Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) sacks San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar) (Photo: Tony Avelar, AP)

Silverstein writes:

DIRTYING GAROPPOLO'S UNIFORM: Over the last six games, only one team has made 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo pick himself up off the ground more than a couple of times. The Los Angeles Rams sacked him six times and knocked him down twice in a three-point 49ers win in L.A. Nobody else has really made his life tough. Minnesota, which has one of the best pass rushes in the league, sacked him twice and knocked him down once. Seattle: two sacks. Atlanta: one sack, two knockdowns. New Orleans: three sacks, three knockdowns. Baltimore: two sacks, one knockdown. Somehow, the Packers must get to Garoppolo. “We just have to go in here and not let him get comfortable back there, get in rhythm and get the ball to his guys,” outside linebacker Preston Smith said. “He has a lot of playmakers, a lot of talented guys on that offense, and we’ve got to make sure to apply pressure.”

You can read the rest of Silverstein's keys to the game, plus our staff predictions, here;

The #Packers are going to need a better performance from Aaron Rodgers than in his previous NFC Championship bouts. https://t.co/Mxbu6Et5Ey — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) January 18, 2020

Packers receiver Davante Adams has a burning desire to run the perfect pass route, writes Ryan Wood:

Davante Adams can move like a basketball player on the football field, and that makes him a rare assignment for opposing defensive backs. https://t.co/WeOAIsndC9 — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) January 18, 2020

Don't look for 49ers star cornerback Richard Sherman to shadow Adams:

Richard Sherman doesn’t care where he lines up and won't campaign for a one-on-one situation with Davante Adams if the defense doesn’t call for it. https://t.co/By8J5PZjgL — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) January 17, 2020

Former Packers coach Mike Holmgren looks at Sunday's quarterback matchup:

Mike Holmgren knows a thing or two about quarterbacks. We got his thoughts on Aaron Rodgers and Jimmy Garoppolo. https://t.co/XXYUmmskPo — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) January 17, 2020

There is a perfect storm aspect to this Packers season, writes Tom Silverstein:

For subscribers: Tom Silverstein writes how the Packers point to team chemistry, locker-room culture as foundation for success. https://t.co/UytrwerjkM — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) January 19, 2020

The 49ers run the ball more than just about anybody, which will test the Packers' defense, writes Pete Dougherty:

For subscribers: 49ers' ground game presents uncommon challenge for Packers' defense https://t.co/9bwkGTA9zi — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) January 18, 2020

The Packers listed punter JK Scott as questionable with an illness, but went ahead and filled their last roster spot by activating safety Raven Greene:

Illness puts Packers punter JK Scott's status in doubt for NFC championship game. https://t.co/0JJsKwERbo — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) January 18, 2020

Packers coach Matt LaFleur talks about his relationship with Kyle Shanahan and other coaches from the Mike Shanahan tree:

Is there a “rivalry” among coaches on the Mike Shanahan tree?



“It’s no different than how we used to compete within the office. Now we’re just competing on different teams. There’s definitely a healthy competition," Matt LaFleur tells @GregBishopSIhttps://t.co/hfFniaaysG — The MMQB (@theMMQB) January 17, 2020

ESPN's Rob Demovsky looks at the friendship between LaFleur and 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh:

Matt LaFleur vs. Robert Saleh



LaFleur was best man in his wedding. Saleh helped him get to the NFL. Now the Packers coach will have to beat the 49ers D-coordinator to get to the Super Bowl.



Their story, from the early days, here:https://t.co/lWLNkFyv7i — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) January 17, 2020

This game will be a family affair in more ways than one:

Rob Reischel writes for ForbesSports about Adams and Aaron Jones finding themselves in a familiar underdog role:

Green Bay #Packers stars @tae15adams and @Showtyme_33 have been underdogs their whole lives ... and beat the odds. They hope to do the same against the #49ers on Sunday. My story at @ForbesSports.https://t.co/ebBLi3LPWI — Rob Reischel (@robreischel) January 17, 2020

The MMQB's Conor Orr answers four questions about Packers vs. Niners:

Will the 49ers’ defense shut down Aaron Rodgers, or will we see a vintage performance from the Packers’ QB in Sunday’s NFC title game?@ConorOrr with four questions ahead of Sunday’s matchup https://t.co/7lwix3M2qE — The MMQB (@theMMQB) January 18, 2020

Will Rodgers add to this list in Sunday's game?

.@AaronRodgers12's 10 BEST postseason throws!



Can you guess No. 1? (via @nflthrowback)



📺: #GBvsSF - SUNDAY at 6:40pm ET on FOX

📱: NFL App // Yahoo Sports App pic.twitter.com/wj46LNfrob — NFL (@NFL) January 18, 2020

Here's an interesting Mike Pettine anecdote:

In 2014, #Packers DC Mike Pettine was the Browns coach, Kyle Shanahan was his offensive coordinator and, in a video clip that’s been very popular on social media this week, Shanahan wasn’t amused when Pettine suggested an offensive play call.https://t.co/xjF2fhOLgE#49erspic.twitter.com/RIfircHnxp — Eric Branch (@Eric_Branch) January 17, 2020

The view from San Francisco: Five keys for a 49ers victory:

What are #49ers 5 keys to beating #Packers and advancing to #SuperBowlLIV, and what do #Raiders relocation have to do with this? https://t.co/aat0500BdM — Cam Inman (@CamInman) January 17, 2020

An unusual way to make predictions, courtesy of Nate Burleson:

🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨



.@nateburleson makes his picks for Championship Sunday!



**featuring some classic Nate rhymes pic.twitter.com/hIOCecEUCK — GMFB (@gmfb) January 17, 2020

Here's a prediction that Packers fans will like:

.@AdamSchein:

"Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are going to beat Jimmy G and the 49ers on Championship Sunday. And the main reason why is because the Green Bay Packers have a major advantage at the quarterback position."#GoPackGo | #GoNiners | #T2Spic.twitter.com/q4AJZ8ccv7 — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) January 17, 2020

Jimmy Graham an X-factor? So says Bucky Brooks of NFL.com as he sizes up the four remaining playoff teams.

Brooks writes:

Green Bay Packers: TE Jimmy Graham. The former All-Pro tight end is no longer one of the premier playmakers in the game, but he can still hurt opponents as a big-bodied pass catcher over the middle of the field. Graham has standout post-up skills and his wide catch radius makes him an easy target for Aaron Rodgers in key situations. With Davante Adams and Aaron Jones viewed as the only trustworthy offensive weapons for No. 12 of late, Graham needs to turn back to the clock and re-emerge as a difference-maker in the passing game.

You can read Brooks' entire piece here:

What are the guts of each Championship Sunday team? Who are the potential X-factors? @BuckyBrooks has the answers in his notebook.https://t.co/SRHqiXSW2Spic.twitter.com/cJaxUKkfJO — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) January 17, 2020

We could have a Super Bowl I rematch in the NFL's 100th season:

A pair of filmmakers have launched a Kickstarter campaign to finance a movie about a rare tape of Super Bowl I, and maybe get the tape out to the public. https://t.co/otAOcpj21E — JSOnline - Packers (@js_packers) January 17, 2020

Good story on LaFleur's successor as Titans offensive coordinator:

Arthur Smith camped outside Mike Vrabel's office to show he wanted the Titans OC job. Now, his NFL coaching stock is soaring. | For subscribers https://t.co/8DtllCraT3 — Tennessean (@Tennessean) January 17, 2020

ESPN's Todd Archer writes that new Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy is pulling for his former team in the NFC playoffs:

"Well, you can't live in Green Bay and not follow them. It's probably the same here [in Dallas], I would think," McCarthy said. "It's part of the fabric of the community. The people have been awesome. That's our home -- that was our hometown. They've been great to my family and I, but it's great to see them back where they should be. You've got to give those guys a lot of credit. I think the roster and the coaching has given them a chance to get to the Super Bowl."

You can read the entire story here:

Mike McCarthy happy for Packers, says he's learning from former team https://t.co/EpRI6zXHnv — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) January 18, 2020

And finally:

We talked to #49ers fans in Green Bay and #Packers fans in San Francisco. Here's how Packers fans hold up behind enemy lines. #GBvsSFhttps://t.co/sCxjmSf1zF — RichRymanPG (@RichRymanPG) January 18, 2020

There are a surprising number of #49ers fans in Wisconsin. You can blame Joe Montana and Jerry Rice and, in one case, the simple act of signing an autograph. Video by @SarahKloepping#Packers#GBvsSFhttps://t.co/vXoQWUAlZypic.twitter.com/mvjJi91b55 — RichRymanPG (@RichRymanPG) January 18, 2020