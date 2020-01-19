CLOSE
Packers vs. 49ers: NFC championship game
Green Bay Packers tight end Jace Sternberger (87) is congratulated by running back Aaron Jones (33) and wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) after scoring against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of the NFL NFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Green Bay Packers tight end Jace Sternberger (87) is congratulated by running back Aaron Jones (33) and wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) after scoring against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of the NFL NFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar) Tony Avelar, AP
Jan 19, 2020; Santa Clara, California, USA; Green Bay Packers tight end Jace Sternberger (87) scores a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half in the NFC Championship Game at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 19, 2020; Santa Clara, California, USA; Green Bay Packers tight end Jace Sternberger (87) scores a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half in the NFC Championship Game at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports Cary Edmondson, Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 19, 2020; Santa Clara, California, USA; Green Bay Packers tight end Jace Sternberger (87) celebrates his touchdown scored against the San Francisco 49ers with wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) during the second half in the NFC Championship Game at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 19, 2020; Santa Clara, California, USA; Green Bay Packers tight end Jace Sternberger (87) celebrates his touchdown scored against the San Francisco 49ers with wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) during the second half in the NFC Championship Game at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports Cary Edmondson, Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 19, 2020; Santa Clara, California, USA; Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur reacts against the San Francisco 49ers in the second half of the NFC Championship Game at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 19, 2020; Santa Clara, California, USA; Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur reacts against the San Francisco 49ers in the second half of the NFC Championship Game at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Kirby Lee, Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs in front of San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Sheldon Day during the second half of the NFL NFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs in front of San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Sheldon Day during the second half of the NFL NFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar) Tony Avelar, AP
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) is tackled by San Francisco 49ers free safety Jimmie Ward (20) during the second half of the NFL NFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) is tackled by San Francisco 49ers free safety Jimmie Ward (20) during the second half of the NFL NFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar) Tony Avelar, AP
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs in front of San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Sheldon Day during the second half of the NFL NFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs in front of San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Sheldon Day during the second half of the NFL NFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar) Tony Avelar, AP
Jan 19, 2020; Santa Clara, California, USA; Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) runs the ball against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half in the NFC Championship Game at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 19, 2020; Santa Clara, California, USA; Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) runs the ball against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half in the NFC Championship Game at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports Cary Edmondson, Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) sits on the bench during the second half of the NFL NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) sits on the bench during the second half of the NFL NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) Ben Margot, AP
SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 19: Aaron Jones #33 of the Green Bay Packers runs for a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of the NFC Championship game at Levi's Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 19: Aaron Jones #33 of the Green Bay Packers runs for a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of the NFC Championship game at Levi's Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) Harry How, Getty Images
San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert, center right, scores a touchdown next to Green Bay Packers cornerback Tramon Williams during the second half of the NFL NFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert, center right, scores a touchdown next to Green Bay Packers cornerback Tramon Williams during the second half of the NFL NFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar) Tony Avelar, AP
San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert, center, scores a touchdown next to Green Bay Packers cornerback Tramon Williams (38) during the second half of the NFL NFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert, center, scores a touchdown next to Green Bay Packers cornerback Tramon Williams (38) during the second half of the NFL NFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar) Tony Avelar, AP
San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert (31) runs for a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers during the second half of the NFL NFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert (31) runs for a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers during the second half of the NFL NFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar) Tony Avelar, AP
epa08142958 Green Bay Packers Allen Lazard (C) is upended after a reception against the San Francisco 49ers in the first half of their NFC Championship game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, USA, 19 January 2020. The winner will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV on 02 February 2020. EPA-EFE/MONICA M. DAVEY
epa08142958 Green Bay Packers Allen Lazard (C) is upended after a reception against the San Francisco 49ers in the first half of their NFC Championship game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, USA, 19 January 2020. The winner will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV on 02 February 2020. EPA-EFE/MONICA M. DAVEY MONICA M. DAVEY, EPA-EFE
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs for a touchdown in front of San Francisco 49ers defensive end Solomon Thomas during the second half of the NFL NFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs for a touchdown in front of San Francisco 49ers defensive end Solomon Thomas during the second half of the NFL NFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) Ben Margot, AP
SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 19: Raheem Mostert #31 of the San Francisco 49ers runs for a touchdown in the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers during the NFC Championship game at Levi's Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 19: Raheem Mostert #31 of the San Francisco 49ers runs for a touchdown in the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers during the NFC Championship game at Levi's Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images) Sean M. Haffey, Getty Images
Jan 19, 2020; Santa Clara, California, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Tyler Ervin (32) mishandles the ball against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half in the NFC Championship Game at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 19, 2020; Santa Clara, California, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Tyler Ervin (32) mishandles the ball against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half in the NFC Championship Game at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports Cary Edmondson, Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
San Francisco 49ers defensive back K'Waun Williams, right, knocks the ball away from Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers during the first half of the NFL NFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. The Packers recovered. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
San Francisco 49ers defensive back K'Waun Williams, right, knocks the ball away from Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers during the first half of the NFL NFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. The Packers recovered. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Marcio Jose Sanchez, AP
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) falls to the ground between San Francisco 49ers free safety Jimmie Ward (20) and Emmanuel Moseley during the first half of the NFL NFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) falls to the ground between San Francisco 49ers free safety Jimmie Ward (20) and Emmanuel Moseley during the first half of the NFL NFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar) Tony Avelar, AP
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, center right, watches during the first half of the NFL NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, center right, watches during the first half of the NFL NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar) Tony Avelar, AP
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jake Kumerow is tackled by San Francisco 49ers defensive back Emmanuel Moseley during the first half of the NFL NFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jake Kumerow is tackled by San Francisco 49ers defensive back Emmanuel Moseley during the first half of the NFL NFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt York) Matt York, AP
epa08142726 Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones rushes against the San Francisco 49ers in the first quarter of their NFC Championship game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, USA, 19 January 2020. The winner will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV on 02 February 2020. EPA-EFE/MONICA M. DAVEY
epa08142726 Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones rushes against the San Francisco 49ers in the first quarter of their NFC Championship game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, USA, 19 January 2020. The winner will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV on 02 February 2020. EPA-EFE/MONICA M. DAVEY MONICA M. DAVEY, EPA-EFE
SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 19: Raheem Mostert #31 of the San Francisco 49ers dives into the end zone for a touchdown against Darnell Savage #26 of the Green Bay Packers in the first half during the NFC Championship game at Levi's Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 19: Raheem Mostert #31 of the San Francisco 49ers dives into the end zone for a touchdown against Darnell Savage #26 of the Green Bay Packers in the first half during the NFC Championship game at Levi's Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images) Sean M. Haffey, Getty Images
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur walks on the sideline during the first half of the NFL NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur walks on the sideline during the first half of the NFL NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) Ben Margot, AP
Jan 19, 2020; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) is tackled by Green Bay Packers linebacker Kyler Fackrell (51) in the first half of the NFC Championship Game at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 19, 2020; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) is tackled by Green Bay Packers linebacker Kyler Fackrell (51) in the first half of the NFC Championship Game at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Kirby Lee, Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 19, 2020; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) is tackled by Green Bay Packers linebacker Kyler Fackrell (51) in the first half of the NFC Championship Game at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 19, 2020; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) is tackled by Green Bay Packers linebacker Kyler Fackrell (51) in the first half of the NFC Championship Game at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Kirby Lee, Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa during the first half of the NFL NFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa during the first half of the NFL NFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar) Tony Avelar, AP
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is sacked by San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa during the first half of the NFL NFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is sacked by San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa during the first half of the NFL NFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt York) Matt York, AP
Green Bay Packers linebacker Kyler Fackrell (51) sacks San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during the first half of the NFL NFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Green Bay Packers linebacker Kyler Fackrell (51) sacks San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during the first half of the NFL NFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar) Tony Avelar, AP
Jan 19, 2020; Santa Clara, California, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) in the first half of the NFC Championship Game at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 19, 2020; Santa Clara, California, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) in the first half of the NFC Championship Game at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Kirby Lee, Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 19, 2020; Santa Clara, California, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) in the first half of the NFC Championship Game at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 19, 2020; Santa Clara, California, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) in the first half of the NFC Championship Game at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Kirby Lee, Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 19, 2020; Santa Clara, California, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) in the first half of the NFC Championship Game at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 19, 2020; Santa Clara, California, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) in the first half of the NFC Championship Game at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Kirby Lee, Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) is tackled by San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) during the first half of the NFL NFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) is tackled by San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) during the first half of the NFL NFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar) Tony Avelar, AP
Jan 19, 2020; Santa Clara, California, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) is tackled by San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) in the first half of the NFC Championship Game at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 19, 2020; Santa Clara, California, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) is tackled by San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) in the first half of the NFC Championship Game at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports Kyle Terada, Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 19, 2020; Santa Clara, California, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) is tackled by San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) in the first half of the NFC Championship Game at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 19, 2020; Santa Clara, California, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) is tackled by San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) in the first half of the NFC Championship Game at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports Kyle Terada, Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) during the first half of the NFL NFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) during the first half of the NFL NFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) Ben Margot, AP
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is sacked by San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa, Left, and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner during the first half of the NFL NFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is sacked by San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa, Left, and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner during the first half of the NFL NFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt York) Matt York, AP
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs against San Francisco 49ers defensive back Emmanuel Moseley (41) during the first half of the NFL NFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs against San Francisco 49ers defensive back Emmanuel Moseley (41) during the first half of the NFL NFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar) Tony Avelar, AP
Jan 19, 2020; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) runs the ball against Green Bay Packers free safety Darnell Savage (26) and strong safety Adrian Amos (31) during the first half in the NFC Championship Game at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 19, 2020; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) runs the ball against Green Bay Packers free safety Darnell Savage (26) and strong safety Adrian Amos (31) during the first half in the NFC Championship Game at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports Kelley L Cox, Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Green Bay Packers tight end Marcedes Lewis, top, is tackled by San Francisco 49ers middle linebacker Kwon Alexander during the first half of the NFL NFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Green Bay Packers tight end Marcedes Lewis, top, is tackled by San Francisco 49ers middle linebacker Kwon Alexander during the first half of the NFL NFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) Ben Margot, AP
Green Bay Packers tight end Marcedes Lewis, center, is tackled by San Francisco 49ers middle linebacker Kwon Alexander, bottom right, during the first half of the NFL NFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Green Bay Packers tight end Marcedes Lewis, center, is tackled by San Francisco 49ers middle linebacker Kwon Alexander, bottom right, during the first half of the NFL NFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) Ben Margot, AP
Green Bay Packers tight end Marcedes Lewis, top, is tackled by San Francisco 49ers middle linebacker Kwon Alexander during the first half of the NFL NFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Green Bay Packers tight end Marcedes Lewis, top, is tackled by San Francisco 49ers middle linebacker Kwon Alexander during the first half of the NFL NFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt York) Matt York, AP
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts during the first half of the NFL NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts during the first half of the NFL NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) Ben Margot, AP
Green Bay Packers tight end Marcedes Lewis, top, is tackled by San Francisco 49ers middle linebacker Kwon Alexander during the first half of the NFL NFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Green Bay Packers tight end Marcedes Lewis, top, is tackled by San Francisco 49ers middle linebacker Kwon Alexander during the first half of the NFL NFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) Ben Margot, AP
Fans cheer as San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert, bottom right, scores against the Green Bay Packers during the first half of the NFL NFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Fans cheer as San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert, bottom right, scores against the Green Bay Packers during the first half of the NFL NFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) Ben Margot, AP
Jan 19, 2020; Santa Clara, California, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws a pass against the San Francisco 49ers in the first half of the NFC Championship Game at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 19, 2020; Santa Clara, California, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws a pass against the San Francisco 49ers in the first half of the NFC Championship Game at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports Kyle Terada, Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 19, 2020; Santa Clara, California, USA; Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) reacts after a defensive play during the first half in the NFC Championship Game at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 19, 2020; Santa Clara, California, USA; Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) reacts after a defensive play during the first half in the NFC Championship Game at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports Cary Edmondson, Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) pitches the ball during the first half of the NFL NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) pitches the ball during the first half of the NFL NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) Ben Margot, AP
Jan 19, 2020; Santa Clara, California, USA; Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur before the NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 19, 2020; Santa Clara, California, USA; Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur before the NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports Kyle Terada, Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) warms up before the NFL NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) warms up before the NFL NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) Ben Margot, AP
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) warms up before the NFL NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) warms up before the NFL NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) Ben Margot, AP
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) warms up before the NFL NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) warms up before the NFL NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) Ben Margot, AP
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) warms up before the NFL NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) warms up before the NFL NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) Ben Margot, AP
Jan 19, 2020; Santa Clara, CA USA; Green Bay Packers tight end Marcedes Lewis (89) before the NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levin's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 19, 2020; Santa Clara, CA USA; Green Bay Packers tight end Marcedes Lewis (89) before the NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levin's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Kirby Lee, Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 19, 2020; Santa Clara, CA USA; Green Bay Packers defensive end Dean Lowry (94) before the NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levin's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 19, 2020; Santa Clara, CA USA; Green Bay Packers defensive end Dean Lowry (94) before the NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levin's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Kirby Lee, Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    SANTA CLARA, Calif. – There was hope.

    Matt LaFleur instilled it in the visitor’s locker room at halftime, his Green Bay Packers down 27-0 to the San Francisco 49ers. He’d been there before, he said, on the side of a historic collapse. So had the head coach on the other sideline. Current 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan called the plays for Atlanta, LaFleur his quarterbacks coach, in Super Bowl LI when the Falcons led 28-3 late in the third quarter of Super Bowl LI. They quite memorably lost that game to New England, 34-28.

    Reality on Sunday in the NFC championship was far harsher – the end result a 37-20 49ers victory.

    Box score | NFL scoreboard | Standings

    The Packers knew what they could not do against the 49ers. They lived it. On Nov. 24, on this very field. The third-and-longs. The sacks. The turnovers. Beginning in a victorious postgame locker room a week prior the Packers knew they couldn’t give the 49ers anything.

    And yet. ...

    “It happened, yeah,” whispered Packers center Corey Linsley. “We did what we didn’t want to do. You can’t do that against a team like this.”

    And, just as the Packers gave, the 49ers took. Especially in the decisive first half.

    They dropped into late coverage that allowed linebacker Dre Greenlaw to bring down Jamaal Williams for a 2-yard gain when he needed 3.

    “As soon as I turned around he was already there – it really wasn’t like I had time to turn up or anything,” Williams said. “It was a good play at the time. We were going in a speed-break, so it looked like they went into a little zone anyway over there. You could see the corner was just over the top. He made good play.”

    The 49ers then took the ball and scored: 7-0.

    After one quarter, not so bad. But then the 49ers pressed the issue. On a four-man rush, Nick Bosa lined up inside over left guard Elgton Jenkins, and then tracked down Aaron Rodgers for a sack on third-and-7.

    “They switched up a couple of tendencies on third down and we didn’t have good plays called for a couple of those early third down situations,” LaFleur said. “And that’s a credit to them.”

    The 49ers then took the ball and scored: 10-0.

    On 3rd-and-6, 49ers defensive coordinator overloaded the right side of the Packers’ line to send corner K’Waun Williams on a blitz. Three men on two. Williams stripped Rodgers in the pocket. Right guard Billy Turner recovered the ball, but it resulted in a punt.

    “It was a great call on their part,” Turner said. “They hit it well. If we would have seen that coming I think we would have gotten to something else that would have kind of protected against that, but at that point, they dialed the right thing up at the right time.”

    The 49ers then took the ball and scored: 17-0.

    Finally, the Packers offense got moving. Multiple first downs thanks to a 23-yard throw to Jake Kumerow and four straight Aaron Jones runs for 27 yards to the San Francisco 25. Then the exchange between Linsley and Rodgers squirted out of the quarterback’s hands and into the waiting paws of 49ers defensive tackle DeForest Buckner.

    “I gotta do a better job of getting the ball up there,” Linsley said. “I’ve got to do my part on that.”

    The 49ers then took the ball and scored: 20-0.

    “We’re going to cut that to two scores there at minimum,” Rodgers said. “So, yeah, that was … much like the fourth-down stop the first time we played, that was a big turning point.”

    In the final two minutes, the Packers tried to push the issue. Rodgers hit Allen Lazard for 19, but then a false start by right tackle Bryan Bulaga not only set them back 5 yards but required a 10-second runoff. Two plays later, Rodgers tried to hit Geronimo Allison but the ball was behind him and was intercepted by 49ers corner Emmanuel Moseley. He returned it 9 yards to the Green Bay 30.

    “We were just on different pages there,” Rodgers said. “I threw the ball a little behind him but, yeah, it wasn’t a great throw but we weren’t on the same page, either.”

    Shanahan and LaFleur’s shared experience in Atlanta may have been a cause for hope in a mere 61 seconds – but perhaps that forged the dagger that came next.

    The 49ers had taken the ball, and three plays later they scored: 27-0.

    “We gave it to ’em,” Williams said. “Plain and simple. We gave it to ’em. Kudos to them for capitalizing on everything and having us play from behind. Same thing. We just feel like we gave it to ’em. We just gotta learn from our mistakes and make sure that we come out next time and know that in these type of games we can’t give it to people, turn over the ball.”

    The Packers scored 20 points in the second half and got to within two possessions, but their fate was sealed in a first half in which they gave too much, and the 49ers then took it all.

