We'll start with 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman blasting the Packers after San Francisco's 37-20 romp Sunday in the NFC championship game.

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 19: Richard Sherman #25 of the San Francisco 49ers on the sidelines in the first half against the Green Bay Packers during the NFC Championship game at Levi's Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) (Photo: Getty Images)

Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle writes:

Richard Sherman was busy after the NFC Championship Game. First, he verbally tore apart the Packers, a team the 49ers had just dismissed 37-20. Later, he defended himself on social media against retired All-Pro cornerback Darrelle Revis, who criticized Sherman for not matching up against opponents’ best wide receiver. For starters: The poor Packers. The 49ers had insisted throughout the week that their 37-8 thrashing of Green Bay in November had no bearing on Sunday’s game, the Packers were the No. 2 seed, had a 14-3 record, had Aaron Rodgers and, well, Sherman basically said that had been a bunch of nonsense. “There was a ton of confidence,” Sherman said. “We took our starters out in the fourth quarter of that (37-8) game. It could have been worse. And we knew that. I think they were trying pump themselves up. They were trying to hype themselves up talking about a revenge game. Like they weren’t coming in with an advantage into the game (in November). We were coming off a battle with Seattle and they were coming off a bye. “So saying ‘payback’ -- when you stay ready you don’t have to get ready. They were trying to hype themselves up like ‘Man, we’re going to be ready this time.’ You weren’t ready the first time. And that was in front the whole country. That was a Sunday night game. That wasn't just a middle-of-the-day, one o’clock game. It kind of bothered us a little bit. They were like, ‘Oh my God, we’re going to be ready this time.’ Do you not take the game seriously? When do we not take games seriously in the regular season? If you had won that one, you would have had the one seed and we would have been going to Green Bay. But, hey, that wasn’t that big a deal. You’re going to be ready this time.”

You can read the entire story here:

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst will need to hit another offseason home run to close the talent gap between them and the 49ers, writes Pete Dougherty:

The 49ers exposed the flaws in the Packers' defense, writes Tom Silverstein:

The 49ers' speed ran the Packers off the field, writes Ryan Wood:

Aaron Rodgers is confident that the Packers will remain Super Bowl contenders:

Packers fans flocked to the airport in the middle of the night to welcome the team home:

The Packers knew the 49ers would run the ball but were powerless to stop it:

Five takeaways from the loss, with comments from Matt LaFleur and Aaron Rodgers:

In his Packers Insider, Jim Owczarski reviews the multitude of miscues:

This game was a coronation for the 49ers, writes Jarrett Bell of USA Today:

The 49ers are both talented and deep, writes The MMQB's Greg Bishop:

After the Packers spotted the 49ers a 27-0 halftime lead, Aaron Jones finally gave Green Bay fans a reason to cheer midway through the third quarter:

But Jones' TD soon was followed by this:

There just was no stopping Mostert or the 49ers ground game:

This fluke turnover was demoralizing:

....and so was this:

Likely Jimmy Graham's last hurrah for Green Bay:

A season-best 65-yard catch for Davante Adams early in the fourth quarter ...

... And Jace Sternberger follows up with a TD catch:

A former Packer expresses his frustration:

Down 17-0 and now you want to run the ball? Do what you do best to start the damn game. — TJ Lang (@TJLang70) January 20, 2020

This is bad. Real bad. Punting midfield 4th and 1 set a bad tone. — TJ Lang (@TJLang70) January 20, 2020

SF OL are straight bulldozing right now. — TJ Lang (@TJLang70) January 20, 2020

This defense looks like they are in quick sand. Outside runs are killing them. — TJ Lang (@TJLang70) January 20, 2020

This is what awaits the newly crowned NFC champion 49ers:

The Titans were at least more competitive than the Packers in their loss:

A respected former Packers assistant coach is out in Cleveland:

And finally: Packers fans disappointed, but still satisfied with season:

