The Green Bay Packers experienced perhaps the worst case of déjà vu possible on Sunday, getting clocked by the San Francisco 49ers for the second time this season. Fans agreed, handing the Packers their worst ratings since their last trip out west.

A week after a relatively clean victory over the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC divisional playoff, the Packers returned to Levi’s Stadium intent on avenging their 37-8 loss there back in November. Instead, Green Bay was once again embarrassed by a 49ers game plan that was almost identical to that of their first matchup. The 49ers figured out early on that the Packers still could not stop the run, and as such basically gave quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (6-for-8, 77 yards) the night off as they coasted into the Super Bowl with a 37-20 win.

Not much went right for the Packers, but readers were most frustrated with Green Bay’s defensive line and linebackers. The defensive line received a team-low average rating of 1.5 on a 1-5 scale, with one being terrible and five being terrific. About 3,000 readers voted on the ratings.

The linebackers did not fare much better at 1.6. San Francisco’s rushing attack, led by Raheem Mostert and his other-worldly 29-220-4 line, exposed the Packers’ lack of speed at the position, as inside linebackers Blake Martinez and B.J. Goodson simply could not keep up.

The best ratings went to the running backs and wide receivers, both at 2.5. Aaron Jones was held in check for the most part, but did contribute two touchdowns, one rushing and one receiving. Davante Adams stayed hot with 138 yards on nine receptions but failed to find the end zone.

The quarterback position checked in at 2.3. After a nightmarish first half, Aaron Rodgers bounced back to make his stats look somewhat respectable, finishing 31-for-39 for 326 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. One of those interceptions was on a desperation heave meant for Adams, which Richard Sherman picked off to seal the win.

The rest of the Packers’ position groups received below-average ratings. The defensive backs, special teams and coaches all received ratings of 2, while the offensive line garnered a 2.2 rating.

