Packers vs. 49ers: NFC championship game
Green Bay Packers tight end Jace Sternberger (87) is congratulated by running back Aaron Jones (33) and wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) after scoring against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of the NFL NFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Jan 19, 2020; Santa Clara, California, USA; Green Bay Packers tight end Jace Sternberger (87) scores a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half in the NFC Championship Game at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 19, 2020; Santa Clara, California, USA; Green Bay Packers tight end Jace Sternberger (87) celebrates his touchdown scored against the San Francisco 49ers with wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) during the second half in the NFC Championship Game at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 19, 2020; Santa Clara, California, USA; Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur reacts against the San Francisco 49ers in the second half of the NFC Championship Game at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs in front of San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Sheldon Day during the second half of the NFL NFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) is tackled by San Francisco 49ers free safety Jimmie Ward (20) during the second half of the NFL NFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs in front of San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Sheldon Day during the second half of the NFL NFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Jan 19, 2020; Santa Clara, California, USA; Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) runs the ball against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half in the NFC Championship Game at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) sits on the bench during the second half of the NFL NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 19: Aaron Jones #33 of the Green Bay Packers runs for a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of the NFC Championship game at Levi's Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert, center right, scores a touchdown next to Green Bay Packers cornerback Tramon Williams during the second half of the NFL NFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert, center, scores a touchdown next to Green Bay Packers cornerback Tramon Williams (38) during the second half of the NFL NFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert (31) runs for a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers during the second half of the NFL NFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
epa08142958 Green Bay Packers Allen Lazard (C) is upended after a reception against the San Francisco 49ers in the first half of their NFC Championship game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, USA, 19 January 2020. The winner will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV on 02 February 2020. EPA-EFE/MONICA M. DAVEY
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs for a touchdown in front of San Francisco 49ers defensive end Solomon Thomas during the second half of the NFL NFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 19: Raheem Mostert #31 of the San Francisco 49ers runs for a touchdown in the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers during the NFC Championship game at Levi's Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Jan 19, 2020; Santa Clara, California, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Tyler Ervin (32) mishandles the ball against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half in the NFC Championship Game at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
San Francisco 49ers defensive back K'Waun Williams, right, knocks the ball away from Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers during the first half of the NFL NFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. The Packers recovered. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) falls to the ground between San Francisco 49ers free safety Jimmie Ward (20) and Emmanuel Moseley during the first half of the NFL NFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, center right, watches during the first half of the NFL NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jake Kumerow is tackled by San Francisco 49ers defensive back Emmanuel Moseley during the first half of the NFL NFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt York)
epa08142726 Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones rushes against the San Francisco 49ers in the first quarter of their NFC Championship game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, USA, 19 January 2020. The winner will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV on 02 February 2020. EPA-EFE/MONICA M. DAVEY
SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 19: Raheem Mostert #31 of the San Francisco 49ers dives into the end zone for a touchdown against Darnell Savage #26 of the Green Bay Packers in the first half during the NFC Championship game at Levi's Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur walks on the sideline during the first half of the NFL NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Jan 19, 2020; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) is tackled by Green Bay Packers linebacker Kyler Fackrell (51) in the first half of the NFC Championship Game at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 19, 2020; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) is tackled by Green Bay Packers linebacker Kyler Fackrell (51) in the first half of the NFC Championship Game at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa during the first half of the NFL NFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is sacked by San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa during the first half of the NFL NFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Green Bay Packers linebacker Kyler Fackrell (51) sacks San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during the first half of the NFL NFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Jan 19, 2020; Santa Clara, California, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) in the first half of the NFC Championship Game at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 19, 2020; Santa Clara, California, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) in the first half of the NFC Championship Game at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 19, 2020; Santa Clara, California, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) in the first half of the NFC Championship Game at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) is tackled by San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) during the first half of the NFL NFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Jan 19, 2020; Santa Clara, California, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) is tackled by San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) in the first half of the NFC Championship Game at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 19, 2020; Santa Clara, California, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) is tackled by San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) in the first half of the NFC Championship Game at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) during the first half of the NFL NFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is sacked by San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa, Left, and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner during the first half of the NFL NFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs against San Francisco 49ers defensive back Emmanuel Moseley (41) during the first half of the NFL NFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Jan 19, 2020; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) runs the ball against Green Bay Packers free safety Darnell Savage (26) and strong safety Adrian Amos (31) during the first half in the NFC Championship Game at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Green Bay Packers tight end Marcedes Lewis, top, is tackled by San Francisco 49ers middle linebacker Kwon Alexander during the first half of the NFL NFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Green Bay Packers tight end Marcedes Lewis, center, is tackled by San Francisco 49ers middle linebacker Kwon Alexander, bottom right, during the first half of the NFL NFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Green Bay Packers tight end Marcedes Lewis, top, is tackled by San Francisco 49ers middle linebacker Kwon Alexander during the first half of the NFL NFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts during the first half of the NFL NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Green Bay Packers tight end Marcedes Lewis, top, is tackled by San Francisco 49ers middle linebacker Kwon Alexander during the first half of the NFL NFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Fans cheer as San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert, bottom right, scores against the Green Bay Packers during the first half of the NFL NFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Jan 19, 2020; Santa Clara, California, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws a pass against the San Francisco 49ers in the first half of the NFC Championship Game at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 19, 2020; Santa Clara, California, USA; Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) reacts after a defensive play during the first half in the NFC Championship Game at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) pitches the ball during the first half of the NFL NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Jan 19, 2020; Santa Clara, California, USA; Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur before the NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) warms up before the NFL NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) warms up before the NFL NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) warms up before the NFL NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) warms up before the NFL NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Jan 19, 2020; Santa Clara, CA USA; Green Bay Packers tight end Marcedes Lewis (89) before the NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levin's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 19, 2020; Santa Clara, CA USA; Green Bay Packers defensive end Dean Lowry (94) before the NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levin's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    The Green Bay Packers experienced perhaps the worst case of déjà vu possible on Sunday, getting clocked by the San Francisco 49ers for the second time this season. Fans agreed, handing the Packers their worst ratings since their last trip out west.

    A week after a relatively clean victory over the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC divisional playoff, the Packers returned to Levi’s Stadium intent on avenging their 37-8 loss there back in November. Instead, Green Bay was once again embarrassed by a 49ers game plan that was almost identical to that of their first matchup. The 49ers figured out early on that the Packers still could not stop the run, and as such basically gave quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (6-for-8, 77 yards) the night off as they coasted into the Super Bowl with a 37-20 win.

    Not much went right for the Packers, but readers were most frustrated with Green Bay’s defensive line and linebackers. The defensive line received a team-low average rating of 1.5 on a 1-5 scale, with one being terrible and five being terrific. About 3,000 readers voted on the ratings.

    The linebackers did not fare much better at 1.6. San Francisco’s rushing attack, led by Raheem Mostert and his other-worldly 29-220-4 line, exposed the Packers’ lack of speed at the position, as inside linebackers Blake Martinez and B.J. Goodson simply could not keep up.

    The best ratings went to the running backs and wide receivers, both at 2.5. Aaron Jones was held in check for the most part, but did contribute two touchdowns, one rushing and one receiving. Davante Adams stayed hot with 138 yards on nine receptions but failed to find the end zone.

    The quarterback position checked in at 2.3. After a nightmarish first half, Aaron Rodgers bounced back to make his stats look somewhat respectable, finishing 31-for-39 for 326 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. One of those interceptions was on a desperation heave meant for Adams, which Richard Sherman picked off to seal the win.

    The rest of the Packers’ position groups received below-average ratings. The defensive backs, special teams and coaches all received ratings of 2, while the offensive line garnered a 2.2 rating.

    If you still want to give us your ratings, you can here:

