Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.

We'll start with Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers being criticized by national media outlets not just for fumbling a snap from center Corey Linsley during the 37-20 loss to San Francisco on Sunday in the NFC championship game, but also for not making more of an effort to recover it (and oh yeah, his body language wasn't good enough again):

"Probably the most disappointing thing to me was Aaron Rodgers, on the fumbled snap, gave zero effort." - @dannykanell#NFLMQBpic.twitter.com/bqY7x6IrOp — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) January 21, 2020

The play has been likened to the one involving Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, who failed to dive on his fumble late in a Super Bowl 50 loss to Denver:

Everyone criticized Cam Newton for not making any effort to recover a fumble in the Superbowl. No one says a word when Aaron Rodgers doesn't even make a move towards it in the NFC championship. No more crickets. pic.twitter.com/5wiPSY9QVW — Kae Why (@Kae_Why_EL_Ee) January 20, 2020

Here's a more reasoned take on Rodgers' reaction to the fumble from Paul Domowitch of the Philadelphia Daily News:

He was pulling away from center. The LG p pulled across his face. On top of that, the ball ended up IN FRONT OF the center. How exactly was he supposed to “get on” the loose ball? https://t.co/SJHNTykpO3 — Paul Domowitch (@pdomo) January 20, 2020

How did the fumbled snap occur? Here's a closer look at it:

FUMBLED SNAP... critical error in Championship game... both QB and C share blame here. QB is pulling hands out early while C doesn’t seat the ball deep (back) enough. The majority of fumbled snaps are when a RT handed center goes left because his hips lock and the ball is short pic.twitter.com/RqiyR69Ser — Paul Alexander (@CoachPaulAlex) January 20, 2020

Meanwhile on Monday, Packers tight end Jimmy Graham went on Twitter to thank fans for "sticking by me for 10 years." The tweet immediately prompted online speculation that the 33-year-old, 10-year veteran could be hinting at retirement. Or, Graham could have just been thanking his fans for their continued support.

Graham's tweet:

This becomes harder every time you see others raise that trophy! I’m blessed and proud of these guys for battling to prove a lot of people wrong. Thank you for sticking by me for 10 years. I have given everything I have in pursuit of a ring. I am in your debt for believing in me. pic.twitter.com/0RxEt1czQL — Jimmy Graham (@TheJimmyGraham) January 21, 2020

Graham had 38 receptions for 447 yards in 2019, both totals being his lowest since his rookie season of 2010. Graham signed a three-year contract with the Packers in March of 2018 worth $30 million, with $11 million guaranteed.

Packers right tackle (and pending free agent) Bryan Bulaga says he has no plans to retire:

Bryan Bulaga has been hampered with injuries throughout his career, but he reiterated Sunday he's not done playing. "There’s no doubt.” https://t.co/gJM30qWT03 — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) January 20, 2020

Kenny Clark would like to see some progress toward a contact extension:

Entering the option year of his five-year contract, Clark would like to negotiate a long-term deal to stick with the Packers through his prime years. https://t.co/Cm1ohSql0r — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) January 20, 2020

The esteemed Peter King of NBC Sports has high praise for the city of Green Bay. Writing in his weekly "Football Morning in America" column, King relates a story about his airport experience departing from Green Bay after the Packers had beaten Seattle in a playoff game the day before.

King writes:

Green Bay is almost too nice. I’m not sure we deserve Green Bay. Leaving the city of 100,000 last Monday, flying Delta out of Austin Strobel Airport, the gate attendant said, “Welcome to gate B-1. While we wait for our plane, you’re welcome to play Cornhole here [there was a cornhole “field” set up] and you’re welcome to help yourself to our cheese curds and sausage snacks over there.” There was a table set up with free drinks, and the curds, and the sausage, with toothpicks in them. She forgot to mention the green Packer beads, similar to the Mardi Gras beads everyone wears in New Orleans. And the takeaway brown bags of snacks, just in case you get a little pecking on the flight. “Now,” the gate attendant announced, “we’re going to do a Packer Quiz!” Mild interest among the passengers. “Okay, the winner gets a Packer prize. Raise your hand if you know the answer. What college did Packer legend Don Hutson attend?” Three hands shot up, and the attendant picked one. “Alabama,” a guy said, and he got to go pick out a prize from a box. “Okay, for our Seattle visitors! What year was Seattle awarded the Seahawks franchise?” One hand. “1976?” Yes. Pick a prize. Green Bay: an island of civility (and games) in a sea of incivility.

You can read King's entire (lengthy) column here:

FMIA Tidbit Alert:

-Green Bay the city: just too nice.

-Why Baker’s head spins.

-I don’t want 17 games.

-Genius of Orlovsky on Tua.

-Pro Bowl alibis: hilarious.

-Pierre Désir rocks.

-Maine beer rocks.

-Meet me and Minshew … only not in jorts.

-Mostert: perfect Niner. https://t.co/EnRw3mCJDu — Peter King (@peter_king) January 20, 2020

Bay Area headline writers had some fun at the Packers' expense after the 49ers' rout:

Rough headline to wake up to if you’re a Packers fan 😋 pic.twitter.com/qGiJZyI0ua — Kat Bailey (@The_Katbot) January 20, 2020

The 49ers targeted tight end George Kittle only once and still were unstoppable:

The 49ers ran all over the Packers... and turned one of the league's biggest playmakers into an extra offensive lineman. @gkittle46 loved every yard of it...https://t.co/uF2spYmsMP — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) January 20, 2020

Kittle sympathized with the Packers' defense:

#49ers game story:



Ground. Pound. Miami bound.



“That’s got to be horrible. I’ve never been on the receiving end of that. But it feels really good as an offense."https://t.co/PMKDkyot9zpic.twitter.com/jCn1AQ4YMo — Eric Branch (@Eric_Branch) January 20, 2020

The MMQB's Albert Breer writes the 49ers were planning to use a more balanced offense against the Packers than they did against Minnesota the previous week, but Green Bay never forced them to do so:

"Our guys just went so hard… the way they were coming off the ball, the lanes they were creating, how hard our backs were going—plus with how good the defense was playing. You can’t do that unless the whole team’s tied together" Kyle Shanahan to @theMMQBhttps://t.co/sAXGeBUI0x — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 20, 2020

Could this have been Rodgers' last best shot at getting back to the Super Bowl?

Do you think Aaron Rodgers will get another chance at a Super Bowl? pic.twitter.com/rqoGoCn02i — GMFB (@gmfb) January 20, 2020

Tom Oates writes about just how big the gap is between the Packers and 49ers:

Column: Can’t argue with #Packers’ improvement this season, but second consecutive blowout loss to 49ers shows how far they still have to go. https://t.co/rFwMJwwzt8 — Tom Oates (@TomOatesWSJ) January 20, 2020

The Packers' special teams ranked 26th, an improvement from being dead last in 2019:

Rick Gosselin’s 2019 NFL special-teams rankings — New Orleans has more than just Drew Brees: https://t.co/94AOZwhZm5 — Rick Gosselin (@RickGosselin9) January 20, 2020

Running back Aaron Jones savors the successes of the 2019 season:

Aaron Jones reflected fondly on the 2019 season on Clubhouse Live. #Packershttps://t.co/7hlxunOsc8 — The Post-Crescent (@PostCrescent) January 21, 2020

And finally:

New from JSOnline and PackersNews: Sound advice from experts on coping with Packers loss Sunday: Suck it up, buttercup | Column https://t.co/xdaDukaYts#Packers — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) January 21, 2020

