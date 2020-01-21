Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.
We'll start with Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers being criticized by national media outlets not just for fumbling a snap from center Corey Linsley during the 37-20 loss to San Francisco on Sunday in the NFC championship game, but also for not making more of an effort to recover it (and oh yeah, his body language wasn't good enough again):
The play has been likened to the one involving Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, who failed to dive on his fumble late in a Super Bowl 50 loss to Denver:
Here's a more reasoned take on Rodgers' reaction to the fumble from Paul Domowitch of the Philadelphia Daily News:
How did the fumbled snap occur? Here's a closer look at it:
Meanwhile on Monday, Packers tight end Jimmy Graham went on Twitter to thank fans for "sticking by me for 10 years." The tweet immediately prompted online speculation that the 33-year-old, 10-year veteran could be hinting at retirement. Or, Graham could have just been thanking his fans for their continued support.
Graham's tweet:
Graham had 38 receptions for 447 yards in 2019, both totals being his lowest since his rookie season of 2010. Graham signed a three-year contract with the Packers in March of 2018 worth $30 million, with $11 million guaranteed.
Packers right tackle (and pending free agent) Bryan Bulaga says he has no plans to retire:
Kenny Clark would like to see some progress toward a contact extension:
The esteemed Peter King of NBC Sports has high praise for the city of Green Bay. Writing in his weekly "Football Morning in America" column, King relates a story about his airport experience departing from Green Bay after the Packers had beaten Seattle in a playoff game the day before.
King writes:
Green Bay is almost too nice. I’m not sure we deserve Green Bay.
Leaving the city of 100,000 last Monday, flying Delta out of Austin Strobel Airport, the gate attendant said, “Welcome to gate B-1. While we wait for our plane, you’re welcome to play Cornhole here [there was a cornhole “field” set up] and you’re welcome to help yourself to our cheese curds and sausage snacks over there.”
There was a table set up with free drinks, and the curds, and the sausage, with toothpicks in them. She forgot to mention the green Packer beads, similar to the Mardi Gras beads everyone wears in New Orleans. And the takeaway brown bags of snacks, just in case you get a little pecking on the flight.
“Now,” the gate attendant announced, “we’re going to do a Packer Quiz!”
Mild interest among the passengers. “Okay, the winner gets a Packer prize. Raise your hand if you know the answer. What college did Packer legend Don Hutson attend?” Three hands shot up, and the attendant picked one. “Alabama,” a guy said, and he got to go pick out a prize from a box.
“Okay, for our Seattle visitors! What year was Seattle awarded the Seahawks franchise?”
One hand. “1976?” Yes. Pick a prize.
Green Bay: an island of civility (and games) in a sea of incivility.
You can read King's entire (lengthy) column here:
Bay Area headline writers had some fun at the Packers' expense after the 49ers' rout:
The 49ers targeted tight end George Kittle only once and still were unstoppable:
Kittle sympathized with the Packers' defense:
The MMQB's Albert Breer writes the 49ers were planning to use a more balanced offense against the Packers than they did against Minnesota the previous week, but Green Bay never forced them to do so:
Could this have been Rodgers' last best shot at getting back to the Super Bowl?
Tom Oates writes about just how big the gap is between the Packers and 49ers:
The Packers' special teams ranked 26th, an improvement from being dead last in 2019:
Running back Aaron Jones savors the successes of the 2019 season:
And finally:
Contact Stu Courtney at (920) 431-8377 or scourtney@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stucourt
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments