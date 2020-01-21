CLOSE
LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.

We'll start with Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers being criticized by national media outlets not just for fumbling a snap from center Corey Linsley during the 37-20 loss to San Francisco on Sunday in the NFC championship game, but also for not making more of an effort to recover it (and oh yeah, his body language wasn't good enough again):

The play has been likened to the one involving Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, who failed to dive on his fumble late in a Super Bowl 50 loss to Denver:

Here's a more reasoned take on Rodgers' reaction to the fumble from Paul Domowitch of the Philadelphia Daily News:

How did the fumbled snap occur? Here's a closer look at it:

Meanwhile on Monday, Packers tight end Jimmy Graham went on Twitter to thank fans for "sticking by me for 10 years." The tweet immediately prompted online speculation that the 33-year-old, 10-year veteran could be hinting at retirement. Or, Graham could have just been thanking his fans for their continued support.

Graham's tweet:

Graham had 38 receptions for 447 yards in 2019, both totals being his lowest since his rookie season of 2010. Graham signed a three-year contract with the Packers in March of 2018 worth $30 million, with $11 million guaranteed. 

Packers right tackle (and pending free agent) Bryan Bulaga says he has no plans to retire:

Kenny Clark would like to see some progress toward a contact extension:

The esteemed Peter King of NBC Sports has high praise for the city of Green Bay. Writing in his weekly "Football Morning in America" column, King relates a story about his airport experience departing from Green Bay after the Packers had beaten Seattle in a playoff game the day before.

King writes:

Green Bay is almost too nice. I’m not sure we deserve Green Bay.

Leaving the city of 100,000 last Monday, flying Delta out of Austin Strobel Airport, the gate attendant said, “Welcome to gate B-1. While we wait for our plane, you’re welcome to play Cornhole here [there was a cornhole “field” set up] and you’re welcome to help yourself to our cheese curds and sausage snacks over there.”

There was a table set up with free drinks, and the curds, and the sausage, with toothpicks in them. She forgot to mention the green Packer beads, similar to the Mardi Gras beads everyone wears in New Orleans. And the takeaway brown bags of snacks, just in case you get a little pecking on the flight.

“Now,” the gate attendant announced, “we’re going to do a Packer Quiz!”

Mild interest among the passengers. “Okay, the winner gets a Packer prize. Raise your hand if you know the answer. What college did Packer legend Don Hutson attend?” Three hands shot up, and the attendant picked one. “Alabama,” a guy said, and he got to go pick out a prize from a box.

“Okay, for our Seattle visitors! What year was Seattle awarded the Seahawks franchise?”

One hand. “1976?” Yes. Pick a prize.

Green Bay: an island of civility (and games) in a sea of incivility.

You can read King's entire (lengthy) column here:

Bay Area headline writers had some fun at the Packers' expense after the 49ers' rout:

The 49ers targeted tight end George Kittle only once and still were unstoppable:

Kittle sympathized with the Packers' defense:

The MMQB's Albert Breer writes the 49ers were planning to use a more balanced offense against the Packers than they did against Minnesota the previous week, but Green Bay never forced them to do so:

Could this have been Rodgers' last best shot at getting back to the Super Bowl?

Tom Oates writes about just how big the gap is between the Packers and 49ers:

The Packers' special teams ranked 26th, an improvement from being dead last in 2019:

Running back Aaron Jones savors the successes of the 2019 season:

And finally:

The NFL's Green Bay Packers and AFL's Kansas City Chiefs met in the firs...
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

In this Jan. 15, 1967, file photo, thousands of fans attend the first AFL-NFL World Championship Game, now known as Super Bowl I, between the Green Bay Packers and the Kansas City Chiefs in Los Angeles. Green Bay's proven old pros carried the National Football League to a 35-10 victory over the Chiefs of the American Football League in the first Super Bowl under the brilliant direction of quarterback Bart Starr.
In this Jan. 15, 1967, file photo, thousands of fans attend the first AFL-NFL World Championship Game, now known as Super Bowl I, between the Green Bay Packers and the Kansas City Chiefs in Los Angeles. Green Bay's proven old pros carried the National Football League to a 35-10 victory over the Chiefs of the American Football League in the first Super Bowl under the brilliant direction of quarterback Bart Starr. AP
Fullscreen
A CBS cameraman shoots Super Bowl I on Jan. 15, 1967, at Los Angeles California's Memorial Coliseum. The Green Bay Packers beat the Kansas City Chiefs, 35-21.
A CBS cameraman shoots Super Bowl I on Jan. 15, 1967, at Los Angeles California's Memorial Coliseum. The Green Bay Packers beat the Kansas City Chiefs, 35-21. National Football League
Fullscreen
Sports commentator Ray Scott (left), play-by-play announcer for the CBS Television Network broadcast of the NFL-AFL World Championship game, talks to Green Bay Packers quarterback Bart Starr on the sidelines at the Los Angeles Coliseum where the game will be played.
Sports commentator Ray Scott (left), play-by-play announcer for the CBS Television Network broadcast of the NFL-AFL World Championship game, talks to Green Bay Packers quarterback Bart Starr on the sidelines at the Los Angeles Coliseum where the game will be played. Packer Plus File Photo, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Kansas City Chiefs coach Hank Stram shakes hand with Green Bay Packers coach Vince Lombardi during Super Bowl I on Jan. 15, 1967, at Los Angeles California's Memorial Coliseum. The Green Bay Packers beat the Kansas City Chiefs, 35-21.
Kansas City Chiefs coach Hank Stram shakes hand with Green Bay Packers coach Vince Lombardi during Super Bowl I on Jan. 15, 1967, at Los Angeles California's Memorial Coliseum. The Green Bay Packers beat the Kansas City Chiefs, 35-21. National Football League
Fullscreen
Actor Kirk Douglas watches Super Bowl I on Jan. 15, 1967, at Los Angeles California's Memorial Coliseum. The Green Bay Packers beat the Kansas City Chiefs, 35-21.
Actor Kirk Douglas watches Super Bowl I on Jan. 15, 1967, at Los Angeles California's Memorial Coliseum. The Green Bay Packers beat the Kansas City Chiefs, 35-21. National Football League
Fullscreen
1967: Chiefs' Len Dawson passes during the first Super Bowl game at Memorial Coliseum. Also in this image are Chiefs guard Ed Budde, 71, and Packers defensive end Willie Davis, 87.
1967: Chiefs' Len Dawson passes during the first Super Bowl game at Memorial Coliseum. Also in this image are Chiefs guard Ed Budde, 71, and Packers defensive end Willie Davis, 87. Los Angeles Times
Fullscreen
1967: Green Bay Packers quarterback Bart Starr throws a pass during first quarter action in Super Bowl I at the Los Angeles Coliseum. Green Bay beat the Kansas City Chiefs 35-10.
1967: Green Bay Packers quarterback Bart Starr throws a pass during first quarter action in Super Bowl I at the Los Angeles Coliseum. Green Bay beat the Kansas City Chiefs 35-10. Milwaukee Journal Sentinel archives
Fullscreen
1967: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson (16) looks for an opening during Super Bowl I game against the Green Bay Packers at Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles. The Packers won, 35-21.
1967: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson (16) looks for an opening during Super Bowl I game against the Green Bay Packers at Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles. The Packers won, 35-21. Milwaukee Journal Sentinel archives
Fullscreen
1967: Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame quarterback Bart Starr (15) drops back to pass during Super Bowl I, a 35-10 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on January 15, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California.
1967: Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame quarterback Bart Starr (15) drops back to pass during Super Bowl I, a 35-10 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on January 15, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. Photo by James Flores/Getty Images
Fullscreen
Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback Len Dawson (16) gets ready to release the ball during the first Super Bowl, Jan. 15, 1967, against the Green Bay Packers at the Los Angeles Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. The Green Bay Packers won the game. (AP Photo) ORG XMIT: APHS112614
Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback Len Dawson (16) gets ready to release the ball during the first Super Bowl, Jan. 15, 1967, against the Green Bay Packers at the Los Angeles Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. The Green Bay Packers won the game. (AP Photo) ORG XMIT: APHS112614 Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
1967: Green Bay's Elijah Pitts (22) charges into the end zone, eluding Bobby Hunt (20), during the first Super Bowl in Los Angeles. Pitts scored from the five on the play following Willie Wood's interception in the third quarter. Packers beat the Chiefs, 35-10.
1967: Green Bay's Elijah Pitts (22) charges into the end zone, eluding Bobby Hunt (20), during the first Super Bowl in Los Angeles. Pitts scored from the five on the play following Willie Wood's interception in the third quarter. Packers beat the Chiefs, 35-10. Milwaukee Journal Sentinel archives
Fullscreen
Kansas City Chiefs Coach Hank Stram (dark jacket) suffers through his team's 35-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers during Super Bowl I at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Calif., Jan. 15, 1967.
Kansas City Chiefs Coach Hank Stram (dark jacket) suffers through his team's 35-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers during Super Bowl I at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Calif., Jan. 15, 1967. AP
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers coach Vince Lombardi cheers on his champion team as they swamp the Kansas City Chiefs, 35-10 during Super Bowl I, in Los Angeles, Calif., Jan. 15, 1967.
Green Bay Packers coach Vince Lombardi cheers on his champion team as they swamp the Kansas City Chiefs, 35-10 during Super Bowl I, in Los Angeles, Calif., Jan. 15, 1967. Associated Press
Fullscreen
In this Jan. 15, 1967, file photo, Green Bay Packers' Elijah Pitts (22) goes over right tackle to the Kansas City Chiefs' five-yard line for a six-yard gain before being brought down by Kansas City's Johnny Robinson in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl I in Los Angeles. Three plays later Pitts went over for the touchdown. The Packers beat the Chiefs 35-10. Looking on are Chiefs Bobby Hunt (20) and Sherrill Headrick (69).
In this Jan. 15, 1967, file photo, Green Bay Packers' Elijah Pitts (22) goes over right tackle to the Kansas City Chiefs' five-yard line for a six-yard gain before being brought down by Kansas City's Johnny Robinson in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl I in Los Angeles. Three plays later Pitts went over for the touchdown. The Packers beat the Chiefs 35-10. Looking on are Chiefs Bobby Hunt (20) and Sherrill Headrick (69). Associated Press
Fullscreen
Otis Taylor of the Kansas City Chiefs gets some comforting words from the assistant coach on the sidelines during the Super Bowl at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Calif., Jan. 15, 1967. Taylor is one of the stars of the Chiefs, but the Green Bay Packers won the game 35-10.
Otis Taylor of the Kansas City Chiefs gets some comforting words from the assistant coach on the sidelines during the Super Bowl at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Calif., Jan. 15, 1967. Taylor is one of the stars of the Chiefs, but the Green Bay Packers won the game 35-10. Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
In this Jan. 15, 1967, file photo, Green Bay Packers quarterback Bart Starr, who guided his team to a win over the Kansas City Chiefs in football's first Super Bowl game, is interviewed in the dressing room in Los Angeles.
In this Jan. 15, 1967, file photo, Green Bay Packers quarterback Bart Starr, who guided his team to a win over the Kansas City Chiefs in football's first Super Bowl game, is interviewed in the dressing room in Los Angeles. AP
Fullscreen
Football commissioner Pete Rozelle, left, presents the trophy to Coach Vince Lombardi of the Green Bay Packers in Los Angeles Jan. 15, 1967, after the Packers trounced the Kansas City Chiefs 35 to 21 in the first Super Bowl football game.
Football commissioner Pete Rozelle, left, presents the trophy to Coach Vince Lombardi of the Green Bay Packers in Los Angeles Jan. 15, 1967, after the Packers trounced the Kansas City Chiefs 35 to 21 in the first Super Bowl football game. AP
Fullscreen
Jostens, the nation's leading producer of championship rings and awards, crafted the Green Bay Packers' Super Bowl I and II rings and was selected to craft the team's Super Bowl XXXI ring.
Jostens, the nation's leading producer of championship rings and awards, crafted the Green Bay Packers' Super Bowl I and II rings and was selected to craft the team's Super Bowl XXXI ring. Jostens
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    Contact Stu Courtney at (920) 431-8377 or scourtney@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stucourt

    Our subscribers make this coverage possible. Click to subscribe to Packers News at packersnews.com/subscribe. Or click to subscribe to one of our local Wisconsin news sites, which includes PackersNews coverage. Be sure to download our app on iTunes or Google Play.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE