GREEN BAY - Edge rusher Za'Darius Smith, who made it clear he wasn't happy about being passed over in the 2020 Pro Bowl voting, will be going to the NFL's all-star game after all.

Smith was one of three Green Bay Packers named Tuesday as alternates replacing injured players for the Pro Bowl, which will be played Sunday at 2 p.m. CT in Orlando, Fla. Smith will replace Chicago Bears edge rusher Khalil Mack.

Smith made clear his disappointment over being passed over initially when rosters were announced in December, even wearing shirts bearing the word "Snubbed."

Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) has a message on a shirt after sacking Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson during the first quarter of their divisional playoff game Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. (Photo: Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S)

Joining Smith in Orlando will be Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (replacing the Falcons' Julio Jones) and defensive tackle Kenny Clark (replacing the Rams' Aaron Donald).

Smith, who will be making his first Pro Bowl trip, ranked sixth in the NFL with 13.5 sacks.

Adams will be playing in the Pro Bowl for the third straight year. He missed four games due to a turf-toe injury but still had 83 receptions

Clark will be making his first Pro Bowl appearance after tying a career record with six sacks.

While the Packers are adding three players to Pro Bowl rosters, they also are losing two, as quarterback Aaron Rodgers and left tackle David Bakhtiari withdrew from the game. Rodgers was replaced by the Vikings' Kirk Cousins, while Eagles tackle Lane Johnson will step in for Bakhtiari.

