Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.

We'll start with Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez checking in at No. 50 on the Pro Football Focus top-100 list of players who are slated to become 2020 free agents (if they can avoid the franchise tag, and also not counting quarterbacks, who have a value level all their own).

Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez (50) tackles Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) during their football game Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. (Photo: Joshua Clark/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis)

Regarding Martinez, PFF writes:

50. LB BLAKE MARTINEZ After multiple years of strong grading at Stanford and now multiple seasons in the NFL, as well, Blake Martinez has shown all the qualities necessary to be a superstar linebacker and complete player — he's just never shown all the qualities at the same time. He has earned top-level grades in all facets of the game but hasn’t been able to put them all together in the same season, and this year, in particular, he looked like a liability at times against the run. Martinez doesn’t have the athleticism to make up for plays where he is late to read things developing, and he has missed double-digit tackles in each year of his career.

The only other Packers players making the top-100 list are right tackle Bryan Bulaga (No. 57) and cornerback Tramon Willians (83). Former Packers include safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (24), defensive lineman Mike Daniels (37), safety Damarious Randall (52) and wide receiver Randall Cobb (69),

You can check out the entire list here:

Turning our attention to the April draft, wide receiver figures to top the Packers' priority list with the No. 30 pick, and in his first 2020 mock draft, NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah agrees (while noting that it would be an out-of-character move for the franchise):

PICK 30 Laviska Shenault - WR School: Colorado | Year: Junior



The Packers don't pick WRs in the first round, but Shenault is more than just a receiver. He can line up in the backfield and move around the formation to create mismatches in Green Bay's favor.

Shenault caught 142 passes for 1,775 yards and 10 touchdowns the last two seasons. He also gained 276 yards rushing with seven touchdowns.

You can see Jeremiah's entire mock first-round projections here:

2020 Mock Draft 1.0https://t.co/f3XGUhX2UP — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) January 21, 2020

You can get a good look at the top prospects here:

It's time for Daniel Jeremiah's first mock draft of 2020!



Check out @MoveTheSticks break down each pick with @LanceZierlein here:https://t.co/2kwEy78wk9pic.twitter.com/GGZtBRCZjp — NFL Podcasts (@NFL_Podcasts) January 21, 2020

Are you ready for an NFL draft in Las Vegas? And with all this glamour and glitz, can Green Bay ever hope to compete to host the event?

The Packers' defense appeared to be unclear on the concept of filling in the gaps against the 49ers' rushing attack. Analysis from Eric Baranczyk and Pete Dougherty:

For subscribers: While play-action passes are common, #49ers coach Kyle Shanahan did Sunday what can best be described as play-action runs. https://t.co/sYaMiuvoAZ — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) January 21, 2020

Despite the late-season addition of Tyler Ervin , the Packers still finished last in punt-return average:

The #Packers finished dead last in one special teams category: punt return average (4.5 yards). https://t.co/hqFdeXkq8f — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) January 21, 2020

Veteran free-agent tight end Marcedes Lewis told Tom Silverstein he wants to return next season:

Talent is insignificant. this is hard work. This is an obsession. Grateful to have had another opportunity to experience great growth. ✊🏾 @packerspic.twitter.com/QGHE1Q7SsY — Marcedes Lewis (@MarcedesLewis89) January 21, 2020

Former Packers training camp sensation Taysom Hill could be moving closer to getting a starting job:

I really don’t know. I do know that Hill is one of the most interesting players in the league and I could see him succeeding Brees as the regular QB. Just consider how all-in Payton is on him. https://t.co/SVL1bXaFXm — Peter King (@peter_king) January 21, 2020

The autopsies from Sunday's NFC championship massacre continue:

"They literally ran the Packers out of the building."@ShaunOHara60 details how the @49ers ran wild on Championship Sunday 📽



📺: @NFLTotalAccesspic.twitter.com/pKnjPLD8TB — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) January 21, 2020

This seems a little harsh:

Hey, they found one for the Packers:

The ✨BEST PLAY✨ from all four teams on Championship Sunday! pic.twitter.com/Y4tc1UXtkr — NFL (@NFL) January 21, 2020

This no doubt will have a major impact on Packers fans' TV viewing plans (or not):

Smith made clear his disappointment over being passed over initially when rosters were announced in December. https://t.co/pX482B78Yb — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) January 21, 2020

What if this rule had been in place in the 2014 season?

The NFL will try out an onside kick alternative that gives teams the option to run an additional play after scoring.https://t.co/zFgS8QExpb — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) January 21, 2020

And finally: Imagine the reaction of Packers fans if Brett Favre were to say this before a Green Bay-Minnesota matchup for the NFC title:

You heard from me first. I GUARANTEE my team will win the SUPER BOWL!! pic.twitter.com/WAndTV2hBN — Joseph Montana (@JoeMontana) January 20, 2020