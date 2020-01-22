CLOSE
Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.

We'll start with Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez checking in at No. 50 on the Pro Football Focus top-100 list of players who are slated to become 2020 free agents (if they can avoid the franchise tag, and also not counting quarterbacks, who have a value level all their own).

Regarding Martinez, PFF writes:

50. LB BLAKE MARTINEZ

After multiple years of strong grading at Stanford and now multiple seasons in the NFL, as well, Blake Martinez has shown all the qualities necessary to be a superstar linebacker and complete player — he's just never shown all the qualities at the same time. He has earned top-level grades in all facets of the game but hasn’t been able to put them all together in the same season, and this year, in particular, he looked like a liability at times against the run. Martinez doesn’t have the athleticism to make up for plays where he is late to read things developing, and he has missed double-digit tackles in each year of his career.

The only other Packers players making the top-100 list are right tackle Bryan Bulaga (No. 57) and cornerback Tramon Willians (83). Former Packers include safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (24), defensive lineman Mike Daniels (37), safety Damarious Randall (52) and wide receiver Randall Cobb (69),

You can check out the entire list here:

Turning our attention to the April draft, wide receiver figures to top the Packers' priority list with the No. 30 pick, and in his first 2020 mock draft, NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah agrees (while noting that it would be an out-of-character move for the franchise):

PICK 30

Laviska Shenault - WR

School: Colorado | Year: Junior

The Packers don't pick WRs in the first round, but Shenault is more than just a receiver. He can line up in the backfield and move around the formation to create mismatches in Green Bay's favor.

Shenault caught 142 passes for 1,775 yards and 10 touchdowns the last two seasons. He also gained 276 yards rushing with seven touchdowns.

You can see Jeremiah's entire mock first-round projections here:

You can get a good look at the top prospects here:

Are you ready for an NFL draft in Las Vegas? And with all this glamour and glitz, can Green Bay ever hope to compete to host the event?

The Packers' defense appeared to be unclear on the concept of filling in the gaps against the 49ers' rushing attack. Analysis from Eric Baranczyk and Pete Dougherty:

Despite the late-season addition of Tyler Ervin , the Packers still finished last in punt-return average:

Veteran free-agent tight end Marcedes Lewis told Tom Silverstein he wants to return next season:

Former Packers training camp sensation Taysom Hill could be moving closer to getting a starting job:

The autopsies from Sunday's NFC championship massacre continue:

This seems a little harsh:

Hey, they found one for the Packers:

This no doubt will have a major impact on Packers fans' TV viewing plans (or not):

What if this rule had been in place in the 2014 season?

And finally: Imagine the reaction of Packers fans if Brett Favre were to say this before a Green Bay-Minnesota matchup for the NFC title:

The NFL's Green Bay Packers and AFL's Kansas City Chiefs met in the firs...
In this Jan. 15, 1967, file photo, thousands of fans attend the first AFL-NFL World Championship Game, now known as Super Bowl I, between the Green Bay Packers and the Kansas City Chiefs in Los Angeles. Green Bay's proven old pros carried the National Football League to a 35-10 victory over the Chiefs of the American Football League in the first Super Bowl under the brilliant direction of quarterback Bart Starr.
In this Jan. 15, 1967, file photo, thousands of fans attend the first AFL-NFL World Championship Game, now known as Super Bowl I, between the Green Bay Packers and the Kansas City Chiefs in Los Angeles. Green Bay's proven old pros carried the National Football League to a 35-10 victory over the Chiefs of the American Football League in the first Super Bowl under the brilliant direction of quarterback Bart Starr. AP
A CBS cameraman shoots Super Bowl I on Jan. 15, 1967, at Los Angeles California's Memorial Coliseum. The Green Bay Packers beat the Kansas City Chiefs, 35-21.
A CBS cameraman shoots Super Bowl I on Jan. 15, 1967, at Los Angeles California's Memorial Coliseum. The Green Bay Packers beat the Kansas City Chiefs, 35-21. National Football League
Sports commentator Ray Scott (left), play-by-play announcer for the CBS Television Network broadcast of the NFL-AFL World Championship game, talks to Green Bay Packers quarterback Bart Starr on the sidelines at the Los Angeles Coliseum where the game will be played.
Sports commentator Ray Scott (left), play-by-play announcer for the CBS Television Network broadcast of the NFL-AFL World Championship game, talks to Green Bay Packers quarterback Bart Starr on the sidelines at the Los Angeles Coliseum where the game will be played. Packer Plus File Photo, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Kansas City Chiefs coach Hank Stram shakes hand with Green Bay Packers coach Vince Lombardi during Super Bowl I on Jan. 15, 1967, at Los Angeles California's Memorial Coliseum. The Green Bay Packers beat the Kansas City Chiefs, 35-21.
Kansas City Chiefs coach Hank Stram shakes hand with Green Bay Packers coach Vince Lombardi during Super Bowl I on Jan. 15, 1967, at Los Angeles California's Memorial Coliseum. The Green Bay Packers beat the Kansas City Chiefs, 35-21. National Football League
Actor Kirk Douglas watches Super Bowl I on Jan. 15, 1967, at Los Angeles California's Memorial Coliseum. The Green Bay Packers beat the Kansas City Chiefs, 35-21.
Actor Kirk Douglas watches Super Bowl I on Jan. 15, 1967, at Los Angeles California's Memorial Coliseum. The Green Bay Packers beat the Kansas City Chiefs, 35-21. National Football League
1967: Chiefs' Len Dawson passes during the first Super Bowl game at Memorial Coliseum. Also in this image are Chiefs guard Ed Budde, 71, and Packers defensive end Willie Davis, 87.
1967: Chiefs' Len Dawson passes during the first Super Bowl game at Memorial Coliseum. Also in this image are Chiefs guard Ed Budde, 71, and Packers defensive end Willie Davis, 87. Los Angeles Times
1967: Green Bay Packers quarterback Bart Starr throws a pass during first quarter action in Super Bowl I at the Los Angeles Coliseum. Green Bay beat the Kansas City Chiefs 35-10.
1967: Green Bay Packers quarterback Bart Starr throws a pass during first quarter action in Super Bowl I at the Los Angeles Coliseum. Green Bay beat the Kansas City Chiefs 35-10. Milwaukee Journal Sentinel archives
1967: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson (16) looks for an opening during Super Bowl I game against the Green Bay Packers at Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles. The Packers won, 35-21.
1967: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson (16) looks for an opening during Super Bowl I game against the Green Bay Packers at Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles. The Packers won, 35-21. Milwaukee Journal Sentinel archives
1967: Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame quarterback Bart Starr (15) drops back to pass during Super Bowl I, a 35-10 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on January 15, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California.
1967: Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame quarterback Bart Starr (15) drops back to pass during Super Bowl I, a 35-10 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on January 15, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. Photo by James Flores/Getty Images
Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback Len Dawson (16) gets ready to release the ball during the first Super Bowl, Jan. 15, 1967, against the Green Bay Packers at the Los Angeles Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. The Green Bay Packers won the game. (AP Photo) ORG XMIT: APHS112614
Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback Len Dawson (16) gets ready to release the ball during the first Super Bowl, Jan. 15, 1967, against the Green Bay Packers at the Los Angeles Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. The Green Bay Packers won the game. (AP Photo) ORG XMIT: APHS112614 Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
1967: Green Bay's Elijah Pitts (22) charges into the end zone, eluding Bobby Hunt (20), during the first Super Bowl in Los Angeles. Pitts scored from the five on the play following Willie Wood's interception in the third quarter. Packers beat the Chiefs, 35-10.
1967: Green Bay's Elijah Pitts (22) charges into the end zone, eluding Bobby Hunt (20), during the first Super Bowl in Los Angeles. Pitts scored from the five on the play following Willie Wood's interception in the third quarter. Packers beat the Chiefs, 35-10. Milwaukee Journal Sentinel archives
Kansas City Chiefs Coach Hank Stram (dark jacket) suffers through his team's 35-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers during Super Bowl I at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Calif., Jan. 15, 1967.
Kansas City Chiefs Coach Hank Stram (dark jacket) suffers through his team's 35-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers during Super Bowl I at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Calif., Jan. 15, 1967. AP
Green Bay Packers coach Vince Lombardi cheers on his champion team as they swamp the Kansas City Chiefs, 35-10 during Super Bowl I, in Los Angeles, Calif., Jan. 15, 1967.
Green Bay Packers coach Vince Lombardi cheers on his champion team as they swamp the Kansas City Chiefs, 35-10 during Super Bowl I, in Los Angeles, Calif., Jan. 15, 1967. Associated Press
In this Jan. 15, 1967, file photo, Green Bay Packers' Elijah Pitts (22) goes over right tackle to the Kansas City Chiefs' five-yard line for a six-yard gain before being brought down by Kansas City's Johnny Robinson in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl I in Los Angeles. Three plays later Pitts went over for the touchdown. The Packers beat the Chiefs 35-10. Looking on are Chiefs Bobby Hunt (20) and Sherrill Headrick (69).
In this Jan. 15, 1967, file photo, Green Bay Packers' Elijah Pitts (22) goes over right tackle to the Kansas City Chiefs' five-yard line for a six-yard gain before being brought down by Kansas City's Johnny Robinson in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl I in Los Angeles. Three plays later Pitts went over for the touchdown. The Packers beat the Chiefs 35-10. Looking on are Chiefs Bobby Hunt (20) and Sherrill Headrick (69). Associated Press
Otis Taylor of the Kansas City Chiefs gets some comforting words from the assistant coach on the sidelines during the Super Bowl at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Calif., Jan. 15, 1967. Taylor is one of the stars of the Chiefs, but the Green Bay Packers won the game 35-10.
Otis Taylor of the Kansas City Chiefs gets some comforting words from the assistant coach on the sidelines during the Super Bowl at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Calif., Jan. 15, 1967. Taylor is one of the stars of the Chiefs, but the Green Bay Packers won the game 35-10. Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
In this Jan. 15, 1967, file photo, Green Bay Packers quarterback Bart Starr, who guided his team to a win over the Kansas City Chiefs in football's first Super Bowl game, is interviewed in the dressing room in Los Angeles.
In this Jan. 15, 1967, file photo, Green Bay Packers quarterback Bart Starr, who guided his team to a win over the Kansas City Chiefs in football's first Super Bowl game, is interviewed in the dressing room in Los Angeles. AP
Football commissioner Pete Rozelle, left, presents the trophy to Coach Vince Lombardi of the Green Bay Packers in Los Angeles Jan. 15, 1967, after the Packers trounced the Kansas City Chiefs 35 to 21 in the first Super Bowl football game.
Football commissioner Pete Rozelle, left, presents the trophy to Coach Vince Lombardi of the Green Bay Packers in Los Angeles Jan. 15, 1967, after the Packers trounced the Kansas City Chiefs 35 to 21 in the first Super Bowl football game. AP
Jostens, the nation's leading producer of championship rings and awards, crafted the Green Bay Packers' Super Bowl I and II rings and was selected to craft the team's Super Bowl XXXI ring.
Jostens, the nation's leading producer of championship rings and awards, crafted the Green Bay Packers' Super Bowl I and II rings and was selected to craft the team's Super Bowl XXXI ring. Jostens
    Contact Stu Courtney at (920) 431-8377 or scourtney@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stucourt

