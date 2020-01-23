CLOSE Packers head coach discusses quarterback Aaron Rodgers' future with the team and the state of his mind and body this season. Packers News

We'll start with Pete Dougherty fielding a question Wednesday in his weekly live chat about whether Aaron Rodgers at age 36 can still be "The Man" to lead the Packers to a championship.

Dougherty's response:

I'm not convinced he's any different than Favre was at the same age, or Elway at the same stage in his career. Favre had a couple more really good seasons (one in GB, one in Minnesota). Elway won two Super Bowls with an offense built around a Hall of Fame running back (Terrell Davis). Obviously Rodgers doesn't make the players around him better in the way he used to -- he isn't as good scrambling and turning nothing into something; not that he can't do it, but he can't do it as routinely. He definitely needs more help. But there are other ways he can make a difference, with his knowledge of defenses, and he still has great arm talent. He's also been in the offense for a year, so that should help next season. He just needs a little more around him than he used to, just as Favre and Elway did. Rodgers' cap number next year is $21.1M, that's low for the position.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) warms up before the NFL NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) (Photo: Ben Margot, AP)

Asked later in the chat whether the Packers need to adjust their game plans now that Rodgers "is nothing more than an average quarterback," Dougherty replied:

"I have to disagree with your assessment of Rodgers. I think he's much, much better than an average QB. He's not as good as he was, but he's still really good, just has some physical limitations as a runner he didn't have, and he's not as consistent as he was. Elway went 7-7 and then 8-8 as a starter at ages 34 and 35, then went 45-8 and won two Super Bowls. Favre led the league in interceptions at age 36 and went 8-8 at 37, then went to two more NFC title games. Rodgers will have to adjust the way he plays as his mobility decreases, but he still has the arm talent."

You can read the rest of Pete's chat (which lasted for 2 hours and covered a multitude of Packers topics) here:

Readers are wondering about the fate of Mike Pettine. Pete tackles that and other questions on what promises to be an interesting offseason. https://t.co/3STn1o2SgJ — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) January 22, 2020

Mike Pettine will remain as defensive coordinator despite the Packers' poor showing against the 49ers this season, via Ryan Wood:

A “very disappointing” defensive performance in Sunday's NFC championship game will not cost Mike Pettine his job. https://t.co/JU3H8nsKuq — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) January 22, 2020

Packers coach Matt LaFleur met the media and discussed a variety of topics, including Rodgers and LaFleur's disappointment over his team's effort against the 49ers:

LaFleur said the defensive performance Sunday "just wasn't good enough," especially given the stakes of a championship game. https://t.co/XHSudEKbH9 — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) January 22, 2020

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan gives an official a heads up about a potential Packers penalty, and sure enough ...

So this is fairly decent command of the game for a HC. https://t.co/mgW94RTLO2 — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 22, 2020

The 49ers won in many different ways during the 2019 season (although against the Packers, it was by blowout both times):

The #49ers won 9-0 in a downpour. And they won 48-46 in a dome.



They won when Jimmy Garoppolo threw 8 passes. And they won a game — actually, three games — when Garoppolo threw 4 TD passes.



Getting the idea?https://t.co/tq3P8LTfDRpic.twitter.com/JNfHaPk5Bc — Eric Branch (@Eric_Branch) January 22, 2020

And finally .... this is well done and a lot of fun:

Here it is: the best of #Packers Jamaal Williams in the locker room this season. Enjoy. pic.twitter.com/Kr8fPJbPY5 — Lily Zhao (@LilySZhao) January 22, 2020

