Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.
We'll start with the Packers placing three players on USA Today's list of the 54 greatest players in Super Bowl history. Bart Starr checks in at No. 12, which seems a little low for the two-time MVP (he's behind Joe Namath?!):
12. QB Bart Starr: The numbers won't wow you – 452 passing yards and three TDs combined over the course of two games – but the steady hand of the Green Bay Packers great also clutched the first two Super Bowl MVPs as a capstone to a legendary dynasty.
At No. 38, the late, great Reggie White:
38. DE Reggie White: Maybe the greatest defensive end to ever play the game, he set the official Super Bowl record with three sacks of Drew Bledsoe in the Packers' Super Bowl XXXI victory.
And at 43, the legendary Max McGee:
43. WR Max McGee: Love this guy. After a long night of partying on the eve of the first Super Bowl – McGee thought he'd be warming the pine for the Packers – he stepped in for injured Boyd Dowler and scored again. Despite being less than 100%, McGee caught seven passes for 138 yards and two scores, one a behind-the-back snare.
