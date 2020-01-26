CLOSE People in Milwaukee react to the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who died at 41Sunday in a helicopter crash. Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Wisconsin sports figures reacted with shock at news Sunday that NBA icon Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash that took the lives of all five on board, including Bryant's oldest daughter.

Kobe Bryant of the Lakers waves to the crowd at the at BMO Harris Bradley Center after the game against the Bucks on Monday. (Photo: Getty Images)

A look at some of the reaction on social media and beyond, starting with the Milwaukee Bucks and a Twitter exchange between Bryant and Giannis Antetokounmpo in which Bryant issued a challenge to Giannis to win the MVP award. That challenge was upped to winning a championship after Giannis did win league MVP in 2019.

He was so excited about the **possibility** of chatting with Kobe and trying to convince him to work out with him.



And then to have it happen that summer. Giannis obviously told us how much it meant to him, but you could just see it in that picture. https://t.co/qJsvOYNQat — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) January 26, 2020

Several current and former members of the Green Bay Packers also chimed in, as well as other athletes with Wisconsin connections.

Aaron Rodgers pays tribute to Kobe Bryant on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/Z4VepslLea — Olivia Reiner (@ReinerOlivia) January 27, 2020

Prayers to the Bryant family. So sad, such a loss for the World 😔 — Christian Yelich (@ChristianYelich) January 26, 2020

.@DwyaneWade is brought to tears reflecting on Kobe's impact:



"Thank you for being my friend, I love you" pic.twitter.com/N63S0zqPwQ — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 27, 2020

Incredibly sad news about @kobebryant Prayers and condolences to his family. #RIPMamba 🙏 ❤️ — Brett Favre (@BrettFavre) January 26, 2020

Refuse to believe it!!!!!😭 — Davante Adams (@tae15adams) January 26, 2020

This has to be the worst day in sports history. — Sam Dekker (@dekker) January 26, 2020

Can’t be true.

Just can’t be.

Truly truly horrific.



Rest In Peace Kobe. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 26, 2020

Rest In Peace Kobe. Much respect to him and his family. 🙏🏽 — Frank Mason (@FrankMason0) January 26, 2020

Was so gracious to Shiloh at this hoops tournament in the fall. Her teammates mouths were agape when he rubbed her shoulders and wished her good luck before a game...#RIPKOBEpic.twitter.com/Mft9nlFlvF — Marques Johnson (@olskool888) January 26, 2020

No words. The news took my breath away. RIP Kobe. — Jim Paschke (@Paschketball) January 26, 2020

Rest easy 24 pic.twitter.com/byPYgqzDUc — Raven Greene (@RaayGreene) January 26, 2020

So torn from the Kobe news. Just don’t make no sense. Sending prayers and love to his family and all those involved. — Allen Lazard (@AllenLazard) January 26, 2020

You set the precedent. A beautiful mirror for me. pic.twitter.com/kaT2qCO6ne — Marcedes Lewis (@MarcedesLewis89) January 26, 2020

RIP GOAT REST EASY🙏🏾BLESSINGS FROM THE SAND 🤟🏾#GOAT — Jamaal Williams (@jswaggdaddy) January 26, 2020

Got the news about Kobe coming out of church...my reaction got my son’s attention... “what’s wrong Dad?” “Bo...Kobe went to heaven😢...” #Speechless



RIP...Praying for his family during this tragic time! — James Jones (@89JonesNTAF) January 26, 2020

No words man... A Legend gone way too soon! This feels like a bad dream! #RIPMamba — Randall Cobb (@rcobb18) January 26, 2020

This can’t be real I’m so torn apart right now. Please don’t let this b real @kobebryant — Datone Jones (@IAM_Dat_One) January 26, 2020

This one hurt man. My favorite player ever!!!! I’m really sitting here with chills!!! RIP #Kobe 🐐🐐🐐🐐 — Casey Hayward (@show_case29) January 26, 2020