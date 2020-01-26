People in Milwaukee react to the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who died at 41Sunday in a helicopter crash. Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Wisconsin sports figures reacted with shock at news Sunday that NBA icon Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash that took the lives of all five on board, including Bryant's oldest daughter.
A look at some of the reaction on social media and beyond, starting with the Milwaukee Bucks and a Twitter exchange between Bryant and Giannis Antetokounmpo in which Bryant issued a challenge to Giannis to win the MVP award. That challenge was upped to winning a championship after Giannis did win league MVP in 2019.
Several current and former members of the Green Bay Packers also chimed in, as well as other athletes with Wisconsin connections.
