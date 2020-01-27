CLOSE

Packers quarterback Scott Tolzien (16) looks to throw a pass against the New Orleans Saints during a 2015 preseason game at Lambeau Field. (Photo: Evan Siegle/P-G Media/@PGevansie)

Former University of Wisconsin and Green Bay Packers quarterback Scott Tolzien has been hired by the Dallas Cowboys as a coaching assistant, Mike Fisher of KRLD-FM radio in Dallas reported Monday. The 32-year-old spent three seasons with the Packers under then-coach Mike McCarthy, who has brought aboard several names connected to the Packers after taking over as Cowboys head coach.

#Cowboys have hired former NFL QB Scott Tolzien, a #Packers ex who played and last year coached at Wisconsin last year, to Mike McCarthy’s staff. pic.twitter.com/84lOR1fSJ7 — mike fisher ✭ (@fishsports) January 27, 2020

Tolzien made two starts with the Packers during a roller-coaster 2013 season that featured an injury to Aaron Rodgers, and he was at the helm when the Packers tied Minnesota in Week 11 of that season. He made two additional starts in the NFL (both with the Indianapolis Colts) and most recently played in 2017, capping a seven-year run in the NFL after entering the league as an undrafted free agent. This past season, he was hired by Wisconsin as an analyst scouting upcoming opponents.

McCarthy previously hired Al Harris, the former Packers cornerback, to serve as assistant secondary coach. Harris was on hand for the Packers' playoff opener against Seattle earlier this month, a nod to a 2003 playoff game between the Packers and Seahawks that ended on Harris' most memorable highlight: a game-ending pick-six against Seattle quarterback Matt Hasselbeck.

McCarthy also reportedly hired former Packers director of player development Rob Davis as an assistant coach. Davis, 51, was in the personnel department with the Packers for nearly a decade until 2017 and was also a long snapper for 11 seasons with the team.

