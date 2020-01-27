CLOSE Tom and LeRoy discuss the disappointing end to the Packers' season. What's next? What do they need to look for in free agency and the draft? Packers News

Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.

We'll start with this being a great year to be seeking a receiver in the NFL draft: Daniel Jeremiah of NFL.com ranks eight receivers among his top 50 draft prospects, with six of them in the top 30.

Check out the entire top-50 list here:

Receivers dominate @MoveTheSticks's initial ranking of the 2020 NFL Draft's top 50 prospects, but who's No. 1?https://t.co/zUi11RyAtcpic.twitter.com/u04sywYSVJ — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) January 24, 2020

BOULDER, CO - OCTOBER 06: Laviska Shenault, Jr #2 of the Colorado Buffaloes carries the ball in the second quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field on October 6, 2018 in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) (Photo: Getty Images)

'Tis the season for mock drafts, and here's another one (along with Pro Football Focus' mock and no doubt others) that has the Packers nabbing Colorado's versatile Laviska Shenault with the No. 30 pick:

30. Green Bay Packers: Laviska Shenault, WR, Colorado Outside of Davante Adams, Green Bay has struggled to find consistent production from its wide receiver corps. Built more like a running back (6' 2", 225 pounds) than a wide receiver, Shenault’s physical style and acceleration make him dangerous after the catch.

You can check out the entire mock from SI.com's Kevin Hanson here:

The Super Bowl is set and the Senior Bowl is here—which means we’re that much closer to NFL draft season. @EDSFootball presents his latest first-round mock draft: https://t.co/iITu2AcR2Gpic.twitter.com/PE1CClk7aL — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 25, 2020

In the aftermath of the stunning news of Kobe Bryant's death Sunday in a helicopter crash, Packers edge rusher Za'Darius Smith and receiver Davante Adams paid tribute to the former NBA star during the Pro Bowl in Orlando, Florida.:

New from JSOnline and PackersNews: Packers stars Za'Darius Smith, Davante Adams both have big days and give tribute to Kobe Bryant at NFL Pro Bowl https://t.co/ErmUOwMUU0#Packers — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) January 26, 2020

Many other Packers players and former players joined those expressing their shock and condolences:

New from JSOnline and PackersNews: Wisconsin sports figures react to news of Kobe Bryant's death following helicopter crash https://t.co/FRq22rJOG8#Packers — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) January 26, 2020

A major question is what kind of free-agency offers will Packers right tackle Bryan Bulaga get, given his injury history:

For subscribers: The #Packers should approach Bryan Bulaga's free agency in the same way they handled T.J. Lang three years ago. https://t.co/Yq1vhvpgqF — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) January 25, 2020

Former agent Joel Corry of CBSSports.com includes Packers tight end Jimmy Graham on his list of 15 notable players who could be released or traded because of salary-cap ramifications.

Corry writes:

Jimmy Graham, TE, Packers 2020 Salary Cap Number: $11,666,668

2020 Compensation: $8 million

2020 Dead Money: $3,666,668

2020 Salary Cap Savings: $8 million Graham's production continued to decline during his second season in Green Bay. The 33 year old's 38 catches and 447 receiving yards this season were his lowest output since 2010, when he was a rookie with the Saints.

You can see Corry's entire list here:

My look via @CBSSports at the salary cap ramifications for 15 notable NFL players under contract who could be in different uniforms next season because of being traded or released. https://t.co/Tl7EXokOhl — Joel Corry (@corryjoel) January 26, 2020

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst looked back and ahead with the media:

The Packers will have less money for free-agent spending after last season’s mega-deals, but still plenty on their to-do list. https://t.co/16WoRWlGIR — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) January 24, 2020

The Packers have a vacancy on their coaching staff:

A strong candidate for the #Packers DBs job is assistant DBs coach Ryan Downard. Joined the staff when Pettine arrived and has been assisting Simmons. Either way they’ll likely hire one new person to replace Simmons. https://t.co/CEAizmPZIG — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) January 25, 2020

Packers guard Lane Taylor reflects on a difficult season and looks ahead:

Looking back on year 7 and realizing that each year in the league brings different trials and blessings. This year was the first year I had to deal with a season ending injury. At first it seemed like the end of the… https://t.co/rThQNvIQC3 — Lane Taylor (@lanetaylor65) January 25, 2020

Rob Reischel looks at the Packers' free agents for ForbesSports:

The Green Bay #Packers have 15 unrestricted free agents this offseason. At @ForbesSports, I look at the key UFA's ... and a prediction where they'll end up.https://t.co/DTAppIMwoP — Rob Reischel (@robreischel) January 25, 2020

Be sure to watch this collection of videos highlighting the Packers' season:

It was quite a ride to the NFC championship game. Here's a look back at the Packers' remarkable season. https://t.co/edRFS5gvLA — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) January 24, 2020

The Packers keep drafting quality offensive linemen:

People talk about the Packers churning out WRs, but their run with OL is more ridiculous.



Since 2008, only 35 offensive linemen have a Pro Football Reference AV of at least 67. The Packers drafted FOUR of them: Bakhtiari, Sitton, Lang, and Bulaga.https://t.co/KJQmulGzFK — Robert Mays (@robertmays) January 24, 2020

Bart Starr was rated the 12th-best Super Bowl player ever in another ranking. In this one, he's the 12th-best Super Bowl quarterback (behind No. 6 Brett Favre and No. 8 Aaron Rodgers):

.@greggrosenthal ranks the 63 starting quarterbacks in the history of the Super Bowl. Where do first-timers Patrick Mahomes and Jimmy Garoppolo land on this list of esteemed passers?https://t.co/gVqJckeHfDpic.twitter.com/5AAc0T9H65 — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) January 24, 2020

Four Packers teams make USA Today's list of the best 54 teams ever to play in the Super Bowl, and one cracks the top 10:

9. 1996 Packers (won Super Bowl XXXI): It may seem heretical to list QB Brett Favre's Packers ahead of Vince Lombardi's teams. But the 1960s dynasty – it won five NFL championships in seven years – was at its apex before the Super Bowl came into existence, the 1962 edition the premier collection of talent. Three decades later, Favre was in the midst of becoming the only player to earn MVP hardware in three consecutive seasons. Reggie White, arguably the best defensive lineman ever, remained a force, collecting a record three sacks of Patriots QB Drew Bledsoe in the Super Bowl. And from a numbers standpoint, this club ranks favorably with any in Green Bay's vaunted history, going 13-3 in the regular season before trashing its playoff opponents by an average of 17.3 points.

Take a look at where the other three Packers teams on the list are ranked:

Not all of the greatest Super Bowl teams in history were champs.



Ranking the 54 best: https://t.co/x6BZokroIN — USA TODAY NFL (@usatodaynfl) January 26, 2020

And finally: Hard to believe the NFL's TD leader didn't make the Pro Bowl:

In light of Packers RB Aaron Jones not being named to the Pro Bowl, here's every one of his NFL-leading 23 touchdowns during the 2019 season. pic.twitter.com/9zwNhudTSh — Joe Kipp (@JuhKipp) January 26, 2020

