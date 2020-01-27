Tom and LeRoy discuss the disappointing end to the Packers' season. What's next? What do they need to look for in free agency and the draft? Packers News
Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.
We'll start with this being a great year to be seeking a receiver in the NFL draft: Daniel Jeremiah of NFL.com ranks eight receivers among his top 50 draft prospects, with six of them in the top 30.
Check out the entire top-50 list here:
'Tis the season for mock drafts, and here's another one (along with Pro Football Focus' mock and no doubt others) that has the Packers nabbing Colorado's versatile Laviska Shenault with the No. 30 pick:
30. Green Bay Packers: Laviska Shenault, WR, Colorado
Outside of Davante Adams, Green Bay has struggled to find consistent production from its wide receiver corps. Built more like a running back (6' 2", 225 pounds) than a wide receiver, Shenault’s physical style and acceleration make him dangerous after the catch.
You can check out the entire mock from SI.com's Kevin Hanson here:
In the aftermath of the stunning news of Kobe Bryant's death Sunday in a helicopter crash, Packers edge rusher Za'Darius Smith and receiver Davante Adams paid tribute to the former NBA star during the Pro Bowl in Orlando, Florida.:
Many other Packers players and former players joined those expressing their shock and condolences:
A major question is what kind of free-agency offers will Packers right tackle Bryan Bulaga get, given his injury history:
Former agent Joel Corry of CBSSports.com includes Packers tight end Jimmy Graham on his list of 15 notable players who could be released or traded because of salary-cap ramifications.
Corry writes:
Jimmy Graham, TE, Packers
2020 Salary Cap Number: $11,666,668
2020 Compensation: $8 million
2020 Dead Money: $3,666,668
2020 Salary Cap Savings: $8 million
Graham's production continued to decline during his second season in Green Bay. The 33 year old's 38 catches and 447 receiving yards this season were his lowest output since 2010, when he was a rookie with the Saints.
You can see Corry's entire list here:
Packers GM Brian Gutekunst looked back and ahead with the media:
The Packers have a vacancy on their coaching staff:
Packers guard Lane Taylor reflects on a difficult season and looks ahead:
Rob Reischel looks at the Packers' free agents for ForbesSports:
Be sure to watch this collection of videos highlighting the Packers' season:
The Packers keep drafting quality offensive linemen:
Bart Starr was rated the 12th-best Super Bowl player ever in another ranking. In this one, he's the 12th-best Super Bowl quarterback (behind No. 6 Brett Favre and No. 8 Aaron Rodgers):
Four Packers teams make USA Today's list of the best 54 teams ever to play in the Super Bowl, and one cracks the top 10:
9. 1996 Packers (won Super Bowl XXXI): It may seem heretical to list QB Brett Favre's Packers ahead of Vince Lombardi's teams. But the 1960s dynasty – it won five NFL championships in seven years – was at its apex before the Super Bowl came into existence, the 1962 edition the premier collection of talent. Three decades later, Favre was in the midst of becoming the only player to earn MVP hardware in three consecutive seasons. Reggie White, arguably the best defensive lineman ever, remained a force, collecting a record three sacks of Patriots QB Drew Bledsoe in the Super Bowl. And from a numbers standpoint, this club ranks favorably with any in Green Bay's vaunted history, going 13-3 in the regular season before trashing its playoff opponents by an average of 17.3 points.
Take a look at where the other three Packers teams on the list are ranked:
And finally: Hard to believe the NFL's TD leader didn't make the Pro Bowl:
