Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.

We'll start with Fox analyst and former Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman giving his assessment of Dallas hiring former Packers coach Mike McCarthy.

Fox Sports broadcaster Troy Aikman speaks with the media during Fox Sports media day at the Miami Beach convention center. (Photo: Jasen Vinlove, USA TODAY Sports)

Jori Epstein of USA Today writes:

“I don’t think they could have hired a better coach,” Aikman said Tuesday. “I loved him when he was in Green Bay. I loved the way he approached it with us ⁠— he was always honest. I liked his style, liked the way his teams were prepared and his resume speaks for itself. “I believe if he’s allowed to go and run this team the way that he has in Green Bay, I think they’ll have success.”

Aikman expressed surprise that McCarthy plans to put play-calling duties in the hands of offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

“But I think within that, it’s a real compliment to Kellen Moore. There’s no way, knowing Mike the way I do—he’s not just simply handing it off to Kellen Moore and then he’ll no longer have a role within that offense. He’s going to be in it, day in and day out. He’ll be very active of course during the games, during the practices. So yes, although Kellen reported[ly] will be calling the plays, Mike will have a heavy hand in it.”

Former Packers director of player development Rob Davis will have an interesting role on McCarthy's staff:

.@DallasCowboys Culture Shock: Rob Davis On His Job Description And 'The Most Important Room in the Building' https://t.co/qaSblGyVBi via @SInowpic.twitter.com/BZLiwY69ss — mike fisher ✭ (@fishsports) January 27, 2020

The Packers' new secondary coach has defensive coordinator experience:

Gray has been described as strong-willed and unafraid to express his opinion, which may be part of the reason LaFleur wanted him to join the staff. https://t.co/YhLunNu7mD — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) January 28, 2020

Packers representatives visited the University of Miami (along with the 49ers, prior to the NFC championship game) and both deemed the practice field unsuitable:

University of Miami replaces field ahead of Super Bowl LIV practices (via @RapSheet)https://t.co/kFASGPfBXX — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) January 28, 2020

Plenty of Packers connections on the Chiefs and 49ers, notes Zach Kruse for The Packers Wire:

Packers connections with Chiefs, 49ers in Super Bowl LIV https://t.co/EhhGjrMTYe — The Packers Wire (@ThePackersWire) January 28, 2020

And yet he still destroyed the Packers, both as a receiver in the 49ers' 37-8 romp in November and as a blocker in the 37-20 rout in the NFC championship game:

Niners TE George Kittle says he's played with torn labrum for two seasonshttps://t.co/FBzQ4AfuCopic.twitter.com/WPLdu4iDkv — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) January 27, 2020

Packers tight end Jimmy Graham, a commercial helicopter pilot, reacts to the death of Kobe Bryant:

Out of respect for the families and sports community grieving through these difficult times, all charity flights will be canceled in Miami throughout Super Bowl week. Thank you for your understanding. R.i.p. — Jimmy Graham (@TheJimmyGraham) January 28, 2020

The Packers were among the targets of the hackers:

Here’s the NFL statement about yesterday’s social media platform activity for those wondering. pic.twitter.com/rbD1m2URcF — Brian McCarthy (@NFLprguy) January 28, 2020

Packers cornerback Chandon Sullivan sees a bright side to living in Green Bay:

This Is Hilarious To Me Now, After Living In Green Bay For A Year! 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/h0mzZtx5VZ — Chandon Sullivan (@showtimesully10) January 28, 2020

And finally:

How Lowe's is repping Green Bay, and every NFL team, with its Super Bowl dwellings in Miami https://t.co/PU79v5OW4r — Press-Gazette Sports (@GreenBaySports) January 28, 2020

