Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.
We'll start with Fox analyst and former Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman giving his assessment of Dallas hiring former Packers coach Mike McCarthy.
Jori Epstein of USA Today writes:
“I don’t think they could have hired a better coach,” Aikman said Tuesday. “I loved him when he was in Green Bay. I loved the way he approached it with us — he was always honest. I liked his style, liked the way his teams were prepared and his resume speaks for itself.
“I believe if he’s allowed to go and run this team the way that he has in Green Bay, I think they’ll have success.”
Aikman expressed surprise that McCarthy plans to put play-calling duties in the hands of offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.
“But I think within that, it’s a real compliment to Kellen Moore. There’s no way, knowing Mike the way I do—he’s not just simply handing it off to Kellen Moore and then he’ll no longer have a role within that offense. He’s going to be in it, day in and day out. He’ll be very active of course during the games, during the practices. So yes, although Kellen reported[ly] will be calling the plays, Mike will have a heavy hand in it.”
Former Packers director of player development Rob Davis will have an interesting role on McCarthy's staff:
The Packers' new secondary coach has defensive coordinator experience:
Packers representatives visited the University of Miami (along with the 49ers, prior to the NFC championship game) and both deemed the practice field unsuitable:
Plenty of Packers connections on the Chiefs and 49ers, notes Zach Kruse for The Packers Wire:
And yet he still destroyed the Packers, both as a receiver in the 49ers' 37-8 romp in November and as a blocker in the 37-20 rout in the NFC championship game:
Packers tight end Jimmy Graham, a commercial helicopter pilot, reacts to the death of Kobe Bryant:
The Packers were among the targets of the hackers:
Packers cornerback Chandon Sullivan sees a bright side to living in Green Bay:
**Note: The Packers Morning Buzz will be taking some Super Bowl downtime and will return to its regular schedule next Tuesday.**
