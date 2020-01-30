LeRoy turns the table on Tom and asks if he thinks the Packers should go after offensive or defensive players in free agency. Packers News
Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.
We'll start with Chris Trapasso of CBSSports.com listing Wisconsin's Quintez Cephus as one of the most underrated prospects at what is touted to be a loaded wide receiver position (and certainly one of the great needs for the Packers) in the 2020 NFL draft.
Trapasso lists six wide receivers who neither played in the Senior Bowl nor are considered slam-dunk first-round picks. Regarding Cephus, Trapasso writes that he aggressively plays the football in the air and has above-average twitch and speed for a 6-1, 207-pound receiver:
The latter two elements of his game were integral to him consistently creating room down the field.
More so than anything else, Cephus wins with textbook box-out technique and the refined skills needed to pluck the football outside his frame.
He regularly tracks the football and has the athletic smoothness to contort his body to get in position to catch it with his hands, away from defenders.
Likely to be available on the third day of the draft, Cephus has the well-rounded game to be an early contributor in his NFL career and has the size, speed, and ball skills blend to be create a matchup advantage on the perimeter for his team.
You can check out the other five wide receivers (with video of each prospect) here:
Another must-read from Tom Silverstein:
Former Packers safety LeRoy Butler has a strong Hall of Fame resume, writes Pete Dougherty:
Butler has his heart set on a gold jacket:
Dougherty also fielded questions for nearly two hours in his weekly Packers live chat:
Rodgers will have an active role in CBA negotiations:
At Acme Packing Co., they're excited about what new Packers secondary coach Jerry Gray could mean for young safety Darnell Savage:
They're breaking up "Green Bay East" in Cleveland:
This is a fun look back at the Packers' 1965 championship season:
Allen Brown had some tough injury luck playing for Vince Lombardi's Packers teams:
Will "the noise" be on the Packers next season?
And finally:
**Note: The Packers Morning Buzz will be taking a long Super Bowl weekend and will return next Tuesday.**
Contact Stu Courtney at (920) 431-8377 or scourtney@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stucourt
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments