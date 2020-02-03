CLOSE

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins (14) hauls in a 38-yard pass as San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman (25) gives chase in the fourth quarter. Watkins caught five passes for 98 yards in the Chiefs' 31-20 win. (Photo: Kim Klement, USA TODAY Sports)

Kansas City Chiefs receiver Sammy Watkins made one of the biggest plays in Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, a 38-yard catch-and-run from near midfield to the 10-yard line with 3:37 to play on what became a go-ahead scoring drive. Three plays later, Damien Williams put the Chiefs ahead of the San Francisco 49ers 24-20, and Kansas City went on to prevail, 31-20.

Watkins credited Green Bay Packers receiver Davante Adams with an assist, starting with, "Man, shout out to Davante Adams," during the postgame broadcast in an interview with Deion Sanders on the NFL Network.

“Man shout out to Davante Adams” love to see it. pic.twitter.com/nyp5rABflu — Maria Donahue (@mariadhue) February 3, 2020

Quoted in a story by Daniel Brown of The Athletic, Watkins elaborated that he mimicked the move he saw Adams make on 49ers defensive back Richard Sherman, a play that led to a 65-yard gain and set up a Packers touchdown in the fourth quarter of the NFC championship game.

Two weeks ago, Davante Adams burned Richard Sherman in the NFC Championship using a quick jab to the right off the line.



Sammy Watkins used the same release and route in the #SuperBowl to put the Chiefs within scoring distance. pic.twitter.com/dOWKu2xWPV — Cole Topham (@HamAnalysis) February 3, 2020

“I just knew it was 1-on-1 from watching film. I just thank Davante Adams because I saw him kill (Sherman) on the inside release,’’ Watkins said in the story.

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams breaks away form San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman during the second half of the NFL NFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) (Photo: The Associated Press)

Adams noticed the praise and tweeted, "Game recognize game!!" in response.

The Adams play two weeks ago sparked a war of words on Twitter between Sherman and recently retired standout cornerback Darrelle Revis, who criticized Sherman's unwillingness to move around on the field and said he had "fear of getting beat in man to man coverage. Every snap every play."

All y’all think I’m throwing shade. I’m not. Just stating the man is not a pound for pound man to man corner. If you know the game of football he plays in a Cover 3 Scheme. He does not travel but traveling with a receiver is not for every DB. It’s a few on the corner list who can — Darrelle Revis (@Revis24) January 20, 2020

Sherman was eager to fire back.

I would go in on this has been but I have a Super Bowl to prepare for. Enjoy the view from the couch. Your ninth year looked a lot different than this. Lmao https://t.co/jj3pwWYhVa — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) January 20, 2020

According to NextGenStats, Sherman had not allowed a deep completion during the regular season before allowing the plays to Adams and Watkins in back-to-back games.

Patrick Mahomes' 38-yard deep completion to Sammy Watkins came against Richard Sherman as the nearest defender in coverage.



Sherman has allowed a deep completion in back-to-back games after having allowed 0 deep completions during the regular season.#SBLIV | #ChiefsKingdompic.twitter.com/pe623Nfz73 — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) February 3, 2020

JR Radcliffe can be reached at (262) 361-9141 or jradcliffe@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @JRRadcliffe.