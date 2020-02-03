CLOSE

The Green Bay Packers were given 18/1 odds by BetMGM in the first batch of numbers projecting the favorites for Super Bowl LV, scheduled for Feb. 7, 2021 in Tampa, Florida, tying them for sixth in the hierarchy.

Not surprisingly, the reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs were given the best odds at 6.5/1, just ahead of this past season's top AFC seed, the Baltimore Ravens (7/1).

NFC champion San Francisco sits at 9/1, and New Orleans rests at 12/1. Both teams joined the Packers in finishing the regular season at 13-3. The New England Patriots, perennially among the favorites, sit at 14/1.

Next up: the Packers, Philadelphia Eagles and Pittsburgh Steelers, all at 18/1, with the Seattle Seahawks next at 19/1 and Dallas and Minnesota at 20/1. The Steelers and Cowboys have the best odds among teams that did not make the playoffs in 2020.

The DraftKings sports book listed Green Bay seventh at plus-1800, behind the Eagles, Saints and 49ers among NFC teams.

The Westgate Las Vegas sports book was slightly less optimistic on the Packers, giving them 20/1 odds and tying them for eighth with Seattle and Philadelphia.

Dallas (16/1) was rated higher, as were the Saints (10/1) and 49ers (8/1) among NFC teams. The Chiefs were given best standing at 7/1.

