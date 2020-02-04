Jim Owczarski and Olivia Reiner evaluate Aaron Rodgers' role and performance this season and discuss if the Packers should add a new quarterback. Packers News
Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.
We'll start with Pro Football Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders, in an appearance Monday on the Dan Patrick Show, declaring that "Every Tom, Dick and Harry" is being voted into Canton's hallowed hall.
"It’s so skewed now,'' Sanders said. "Once upon a time, a Hall-of-Famer was a player who changed the darn game, who made you want to reach in your pocket and pay your admission to see that guy play. That’s not a Hall-of-Famer anymore. Every Tom, Dick and Harry, you’re a Hall-of-Famer, you’re a Hall-of-Famer, you’re a Hall-of-Famer. They let everybody in this thing.''
Try telling that to former Packers safety LeRoy Butler, who didn't make the cut to 10 this past weekend after being named one of the 15 finalists for 2020 induction. Deion's rant also won't go over well in Dallas, where former Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson was recently voted in as part of a special centennial class while receiver Drew Pearson was bypassed again.
You can read more here:
Butler remains upbeat despite falling short this time around:
Peter King of NBC Sports is a Hall of Fame voter who apparently wasn't sold on Butler's qualifications for being inducted this year:
The Packers lost a legendary safety with the passing Monday of Willie Wood at age 83:
Our 10-part Packers position analysis (with grades and biggest needs) begins with Jim Owczarski' look at the quarterbacks:
The San Francisco 49ers followed up their 37-20 romp over the Packers in the NFC title game by blowing a 10-point, fourth-quarter lead and falling 31-20 to Kansas City in Super Bowl LIV. You knew that.
But do you know why 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan became so conservative in his play calling, especially near the end of the first half when San Francisco got the ball at its 20 with 59 seconds left and all three timeouts? Shanahan's explanation:
“They had three timeouts, and it was 10-10,” Shanahan explained. “The last thing we were going to do there is allow them to get the ball with three timeouts left, especially with their quarterback and offensive speed, and go down and score before half. Felt real good at 10-10, especially with us starting with the ball (in the second half). I thought it played out all right. I thought we should’ve got points, but they end up calling that (pass interference) on (George) Kittle.”
You can read in more detail about Shanahan and the 49ers' loss here:
Chiefs receiver Sammy Watkins gave the Packers' Davante Adams an assist after making a crucial catch that helped spark the Kansas City comeback:
No brother act in store for Packers' coaching staff:
Looking ahead to the 2020 season, the Packers aren't getting the respect one might expect from odds-makers after posting a 13-3 record:
ICYMI, Brett Favre honored another legendary Packers quarterback:
Chiefs coach Andy Reid cut his teeth as the Packers' quarterbacks coach in 1997-98:
Hey, the Packers also didn't allow any Patrick Mahomes TD passes (oh yeah, they didn't have to face him when they beat the Chiefs in October):
Will Bears fans ever be allowed to forget this?
Mark Murphy fielded questions about the Packers' new structure, the 17-game season and more:
The Packers' young receivers struggled in 2019:
Could the Packers end up having to face Tua twice a year?
And finally: Green Bay's fireworks folks will have a tough act to follow if the Packers win the Super Bowl next year:
Contact Stu Courtney at (920) 431-8377 or scourtney@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stucourt
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments