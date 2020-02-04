CLOSE Jim Owczarski and Olivia Reiner evaluate Aaron Rodgers' role and performance this season and discuss if the Packers should add a new quarterback. Packers News

Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.

We'll start with Pro Football Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders, in an appearance Monday on the Dan Patrick Show, declaring that "Every Tom, Dick and Harry" is being voted into Canton's hallowed hall.

"It’s so skewed now,'' Sanders said. "Once upon a time, a Hall-of-Famer was a player who changed the darn game, who made you want to reach in your pocket and pay your admission to see that guy play. That’s not a Hall-of-Famer anymore. Every Tom, Dick and Harry, you’re a Hall-of-Famer, you’re a Hall-of-Famer, you’re a Hall-of-Famer. They let everybody in this thing.''

Try telling that to former Packers safety LeRoy Butler, who didn't make the cut to 10 this past weekend after being named one of the 15 finalists for 2020 induction. Deion's rant also won't go over well in Dallas, where former Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson was recently voted in as part of a special centennial class while receiver Drew Pearson was bypassed again.

Packers safety LeRoy Butler scoops up a loose ball against Detroit on Sept. 6, 1998. (Photo: USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis)

You can read more here:

#Cowboys Ex Deion Sanders: 'They're Letting Every Tom, Dick and Harry into the Hall of Fame' https://t.co/ZrnL4QyGlLpic.twitter.com/czQNVjvWv5 — mike fisher ✭ (@fishsports) February 3, 2020

Butler remains upbeat despite falling short this time around:

LeRoy Butler didn't make Pro Football Hall of Fame on his first try as a finalist Saturday.https://t.co/qdpCRQOqKs — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) February 1, 2020

Peter King of NBC Sports is a Hall of Fame voter who apparently wasn't sold on Butler's qualifications for being inducted this year:

The thing about the Hall, at least this year: I walked into the meeting thinking that 13 of 15 on the list were legit Hall of Famers. We can admit 5 per year. It doesn’t mean we don’t like Butler, or Thomas. It just means you might like someone more. Can’t get all in each year. — Peter King (@peter_king) February 3, 2020

The Packers lost a legendary safety with the passing Monday of Willie Wood at age 83:

Wood died in his hometown of Washington, D.C., the #Packers announced Monday. https://t.co/3RLHq9wx2W — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) February 4, 2020

Our 10-part Packers position analysis (with grades and biggest needs) begins with Jim Owczarski' look at the quarterbacks:

For subscribers: The mission for LaFleur going forward will be to level out Rodgers’ play — which still can rate with the league’s best. https://t.co/dJv0FKZn8p — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) February 4, 2020

The San Francisco 49ers followed up their 37-20 romp over the Packers in the NFC title game by blowing a 10-point, fourth-quarter lead and falling 31-20 to Kansas City in Super Bowl LIV. You knew that.

But do you know why 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan became so conservative in his play calling, especially near the end of the first half when San Francisco got the ball at its 20 with 59 seconds left and all three timeouts? Shanahan's explanation:

“They had three timeouts, and it was 10-10,” Shanahan explained. “The last thing we were going to do there is allow them to get the ball with three timeouts left, especially with their quarterback and offensive speed, and go down and score before half. Felt real good at 10-10, especially with us starting with the ball (in the second half). I thought it played out all right. I thought we should’ve got points, but they end up calling that (pass interference) on (George) Kittle.”

You can read in more detail about Shanahan and the 49ers' loss here:

Kyle Shanahan won't be able to escape the questions on this one for some time: https://t.co/INCGYslx5D — USA TODAY NFL (@usatodaynfl) February 3, 2020

Chiefs receiver Sammy Watkins gave the Packers' Davante Adams an assist after making a crucial catch that helped spark the Kansas City comeback:

Watkins mimicked the move he saw the #Packers' Adams make on Richard Sherman in the NFC championship, a play that led to a 65-yard gain. https://t.co/EmhRPFInoV — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) February 3, 2020

No brother act in store for Packers' coaching staff:

49ers’ passing game coordinator Mike LaFleur, who was working on an expiring contract and had been wanted in Green Bay to join his brother Matt, signed a contract extension this postseason with SF, per league source. Now LaFleur isn’t going anywhere; he’s remaining with 49ers. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 2, 2020

Looking ahead to the 2020 season, the Packers aren't getting the respect one might expect from odds-makers after posting a 13-3 record:

The #Packers were given 18/1 odds in the first batch of numbers projecting the favorites for Super Bowl LV. https://t.co/5Gkh2ssoW7 — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) February 3, 2020

ICYMI, Brett Favre honored another legendary Packers quarterback:

Brett Favre pays tribute to Bart Starr, 'a humble icon,' during NFL Honors. https://t.co/Pw1tuvZGce — Green Bay Press-Gazette (@gbpressgazette) February 2, 2020

Chiefs coach Andy Reid cut his teeth as the Packers' quarterbacks coach in 1997-98:

Hey, the Packers also didn't allow any Patrick Mahomes TD passes (oh yeah, they didn't have to face him when they beat the Chiefs in October):

Only 1 team held Patrick Mahomes to 0 passing touchdowns this season pic.twitter.com/5UdS85GiZX — Jim Costa (@JimCosta_) February 3, 2020

Will Bears fans ever be allowed to forget this?

Just a quick reminder that the Bears traded up to draft Mitchell Trubisky 8 picks before Patrick Mahomes. pic.twitter.com/zvA81gvSJK — Pick Six Podcast (@picksixpod) February 3, 2020

Mark Murphy fielded questions about the Packers' new structure, the 17-game season and more:

For subscribers: A recap on 2019 season, collective bargaining agreement, #Packers in London and taking care of former players. https://t.co/KhYKqu50SP — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) January 31, 2020

The Packers' young receivers struggled in 2019:

Packers seeking new WR coach after Alvis Whitted dismissal. https://t.co/F6fJCw4dHL — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) January 31, 2020

Could the Packers end up having to face Tua twice a year?

Contrary to published reports, Tua Tagovailoa would be honored to play for the Detroit Lions https://t.co/wphRS6swNE via @freep — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) February 1, 2020

And finally: Green Bay's fireworks folks will have a tough act to follow if the Packers win the Super Bowl next year:

How intense was the celebration in KC last night? Big enough that it was visible to the National Weather Service. (@NWSKansasCity)pic.twitter.com/jRofmLgW1s — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) February 3, 2020

Contact Stu Courtney at (920) 431-8377 or scourtney@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stucourt