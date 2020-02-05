Olivia Reiner and Ryan Wood examine Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams' workload in 2019 and discuss Jones' potential as a workhorse in 2020. Packers News
We'll start with NFL.com's Dan Hanzus declaring in his final power rankings for the 2019 season that Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst needs to get busy signing more free agents and augmenting the offense in the draft.
Hanzus writes:
RANK: 5
PACKERS (14-4)
Aaron Rodgers will turn 37 in December. It's now-or-never time for the Packers and their legendary QB, and this offseason should be all about helping No. 12. Brian Gutekunst was roundly praised for his upgrades to the defense last offseason -- now, common sense demands the general manager add firepower on offense. Wide receiver and tight end are the two obvious areas of need; Amari Cooper, A.J. Green, Hunter Henry, Robby Anderson and Emmanuel Sanders are all currently slated for free agency. Green Bay is in the bottom third of the league in terms of available cap space, per Over the Cap, so a combination of free agency and the draft (this year's class is loaded with pass-catching talent) is the most likely road here. Get to work, Gutie!
Where did the Packers wind up in The MMQB's final power rankings?
The Packers need to build depth at running back, Ryan Wood writes in our 10-part position analysis:
How tough will the 49ers be to dethrone in the NFC? They will have some difficult free-agency decisions to make, writes USA Today's Lorenzo Reyes:
Chief among them are three key starters whose contracts are expiring when the new league year kicks off in March. Receiver Emmanuel Sanders – for whom the team traded this season – along with defensive end Arik Armstead and safety Jimmie Ward are each massive contributors in their own way. ...
The 49ers do have quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo locked up through the 2022 season. But even beyond the three starters mentioned above, 2021 may be the pivotal offseason. That’s because cornerback Richard Sherman, tight end George Kittle, defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, fullback Kyle Juszczyk, safety Jaquiski Tartt and cornerback K’Waun Williams – all starters – are set to enter the final years of their contracts. The Niners won’t be able to keep everybody.
At "Good Morning Football," they're expecting a 49ers "revenge tour" in 2020:
Chad Reuter of NFL.com has the Packers filling some pressing needs in his three-round mock draft. Here are his three Packers selections:
PICK 30
Kenneth Murray - LB
School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior
The potential departure of pending free-agent inside linebacker Blake Martinez could open the door for Murray in Green Bay.
PICK 62
Jalen Reagor - WR
School: TCU | Year: Junior
PICK 94
Ben Bartch - OT
School: Saint John's | Year: Senior
In his first 2020 mock draft, USA Today's Nate Davis sees the Packers selecting a familiar name:
30. Green Bay Packers – Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado: Memo to GM Brian Gutekunst ... WR Davante Adams can't do it by himself.
Former Packers offensive line coach lands in Los Angeles:
Pro Football Hall of Fame voter Pete Dougherty pulls back the curtain on the selection process that went down Saturday in Miami and what it means for LeRoy Butler:
With Calvin Johnson joining Peyton Manning and Charles Woodson as likely first-ballot inductees next year, Butler may have to wait a while for his best shot at the Pro Football Hall of Fame:
