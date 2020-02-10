CLOSE Jim Owczarski and Olivia Reiner discuss the offensive line's health in 2019 and if the Packers should re-sign free agent tackle Bryan Bulaga. Packers News

Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.

We'll start with Pro Football Focus ranking every NFL team's quarterback position on the basis of "need," and placing the Packers among those whose need is considered "high," mainly due to Aaron Rodgers' advancing age:

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by Detroit Lions defensive back Will Harris (25) during the second quarter at Ford Field. (Photo: Raj Mehta, Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports)

GREEN BAY PACKERS From 2009-2014, Aaron Rodgers was undoubtedly one of the NFL’s best quarterbacks. From 2015 to now, Rodgers has been good, but inconsistent and not at the same level he once was. That said, Rodgers was still the seventh highest-graded quarterback in the NFL this past season and generated the third highest big-time throw rate. Rodgers took a step back as far limiting negatively grade plays, though, ranking 16th of the 32 starters. We aren’t saying he needs to be replaced right now by any means. Rather, it’s time to start thinking about what the plan is in the post-Rodgers given his slow drop-off and age.

Another team rated as having a "high" need (for a totally different reason) is the Packers' arch-rival to the south:

CHICAGO BEARS We are all still waiting for Mitchell Trubisky to take that next big step that Bears fans swear is coming. In his three career seasons, Trubisky has failed to crack the 25th percentile at his position in PFF overall grade. His accuracy has been unlike all other NFL quarterbacks in a bad way, throwing the lowest rate of accurate passes on 10-plus yard passes. In order to take full advantage of the talented roster around him, Chicago has to make a move for a quarterback to compete with Trubisky — perhaps, Andy Dalton.

"In his three seasons, Trubisky has failed to crack the 25th percentile at his position in PFF overall grade"@PFF_Anthony:https://t.co/jzg96ktN6v — PFF (@PFF) February 7, 2020

In the fifth installment of our 10-part Packers position preview series, Jim Owczarski looks at the changes expected on the offensive line:

For subscribers: The offensive line was perhaps the strongest unit on the team. https://t.co/UDoUSFEp9F — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) February 10, 2020

Another day, another mock draft: This one, from Bill Huber of SI.com, is a full seven-rounder and has the Packers taking Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray at No. 30.

Huber writes:

First round – LB Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma (6-2, 234): Murray, who started as an 18-year-old freshman, was an All-American as a junior in 2019 with team-leading totals of 102 tackles and 17 tackles for losses. This was the pick in my first mock. This time, I had my choice between Murray and LSU’s Patrick Queen. Based on conversations with a few scouts I’ve talked to at this early stage of the process, I stuck with Murray.

It's going to be a busy final week of February in Indianapolis:

Four #Badgers on list of players invited to NFL scouting combine: Zack Baun, Tyler Biadasz, Quintez Cephus, Jonathan Taylor. https://t.co/IuYzMTipMG — Tom Oates (@TomOatesWSJ) February 7, 2020

There's also a Green Bay local angle:

Green Bay native and former @AshwaubenonFB star James Morgan is on the list of QB invites for the combine. pic.twitter.com/MvNA5QM5Wq — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) February 7, 2020

Former Packers practice squad wide receiver Colby Pearson was among those taking the XFL road to a possible second chance at the NFL:

Could Dez Bryant (with an assist from Patrick Mahomes) wind up playing for former Packers coach Mike McCarthy?

UW and Notre Dame to battle under the lights at Lambeau Field in October https://t.co/Op0GFDV7M5 — Journal Sentinel (@journalsentinel) February 7, 2020

