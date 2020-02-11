CLOSE Olivia Reiner and Ryan Wood discuss the Packers' run defense in 2019 and the need for talent alongside Kenny Clark. Packers News

We'll start with The MMQB's Albert Breer writing about the Packers' glaring need at wide receiver and how well positioned they are to do something about it in the draft.

Breer writes:

If the Packers are looking for receiver help, like most expect they will be, sitting there with the 30th pick is a pretty good place to be. They won’t have to overdraft someone there, but will be in front of teams that might be waiting until Day 2 to get one, given the outrageous depth of the position group in this year’s class.

Also in the same column, Breer puts Packers tight end Jimmy Graham's name on his list of NFL players who are on the "chopping block":

Packers TE Jimmy Graham (cap savings: $8 million): It’s not like Graham can’t play anymore; his production just no longer matches his financials. As a sidebar: It’d be fun to see him back in New Orleans.

“Belichick’s thing is do your job. We believe in doing your job, and then a little bit more.”



NFL.com's Gennaro Filice raves about the Packers' 2019 draft class, giving Green Bay a B-plus grade (tops in his NFC North rankings). Looking ahead, Filice also sees wide receiver as a huge need:

So, which part of the roster is due for aggressive overhauling this offseason? The aerial armaments. Get Aaron Rodgers some guys to throw to! Obviously, Davante Adams is a fine WR1. And Allen Lazard showed promise. Beyond that, though? Slim pickings at receiver and tight end. This draft is absolutely loaded at wideout -- Green Bay could definitely land an instant-impact guy with its first- or second-round pick. During the NFL Scouting Combine, Packers fans should keep an eye on receivers like TCU's Jalen Reagor, Colorado's Laviska Shenault, LSU's Justin Jefferson, Penn State's K.J. Hamler and Arizona State's Brandon Aiyuk.

Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU (Photo: Kevin Jairaj, USA TODAY Sports)

Ryan Wood looks at what we learned in the postseason about the Packers' defense:

A longtime target of fans displeased with Green Bay's defense is back in the division:

The Packers put five players on the Pro Football Focus list of the top 101 players for 2019, but there was one surprising omission. Tackle David Bakhtiari makes the PFF list of the 10 players who fell just short:

2. DAVID BAKHTIARI, T, GREEN BAY PACKERS The gold standard for pass protection at the NFL level was set this season by Baltimore’s Ronnie Stanley. Bakhtiari still ended the season with the second-best PFF pass-blocking grade at the position, but he allowed 12 more pressures than he did a season ago, and more than double the number of penalties. His run blocking – an area he had improved over the past couple of seasons, also took a slight step backward and he ended the season just outside of the list looking in on those that made it.

No shortage of former Packers on XFL rosters:

And finally:

