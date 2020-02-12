Jim Owczarski and Olivia Reiner discuss the Packers' upgrade at outside linebacker in 2019 and Blake Martinez's future in 2020. Packers News
Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.
We'll start with former Packers receiver Randall Cobb talking with Doug Farrar of the NFL Wire about his uncertain free-agency future after catching 55 passes for 828 yards and three touchdowns last season for Dallas – and a possible reunion with new Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy:
“It’s just day-by-day,” he said. “I try to get lost in my training and worry about that first and foremost, because everything else will handle itself. Once free agency gets here, we’ll see what happens. There’s no telling, and there’s been a lot of crazy things happening in this business. I enjoyed my time in Dallas, and there could be a chance I’m back. We’ll see what happens.”
However, he did admit that as he becomes able to review the suitors for his talent, the presence of McCarthy — who was Green Bay’s head coach when Cobb was taken in the second round of the 2011 draft out of Kentucky — might be a significant factor in his decision-making process.
“I love Coach McCarthy. He was the first one who gave me a chance in the NFL. I remember him when I was at the combine, meeting with him in the room for the first time. He gave me a chance to end up having a great career in Green Bay. It was unfortunate what happened to him up there, but he’s got a second chance, and hopefully, he can end up like Andy Reid: Go to a new team, and find a way to make something happen."
You can read the entire story here:
In our latest position analysis, Jim Owczarski looks at the pros and cons of the Packers' linebacker corps:
Former Packers cornerback Davon House, who didn't play in 2019, makes his retirement official:
ESPN's Rob Demovsky looks at the salary-cap ramifications should the Packers part ways with tight end Jimmy Graham and guard Lane Taylor:
Which play is ranked No. 1? Hint: It starred Jamaal Williams:
Former Packers training camp sensation Taysom Hill feels he's ready to go from being a multipurpose player with the Saints to earning a shot at being a starting quarterback:
Sam Monson of Pro Football Focus sizes up Hill's potential:
And plenty of skeptics remain:
Could the Packers face Philip Rivers playing for his new team next season? Five of the six likely Rivers destinations listed in this story are on the Packers' 2020 schedule:
Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer talks about adding former Packers defensive coordinator Dom Capers to his staff:
Another day, another mock draft: This one, from NFL.com analyst and former Jaguars running back Maurice Jones-Drew, features a first-round run on wide receivers, with the Packers grabbing the seventh one off the board at No. 30:
PICK 30
KJ Hamler - WR
School: Penn State | Year: Sophomore (RS)
Hamler is one of the fastest receivers in this draft. He could be used like Tyreek Hill as a receiver who can stretch the field, and he has value as a returner on special teams, too.
You can see MJD's entire mock here:
Former 49ers and Lions head coach (and Packers assistant) Steve Mariucci is lobbying for the Pro Football Hall of Fame candidacy of former Packers and Seahawks head coach Mike Holmgren:
What exactly would those two pieces be?
And finally: Be sure to join Pete Dougherty as he takes questions from readers at noon CST Wednesday:
