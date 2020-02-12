CLOSE Jim Owczarski and Olivia Reiner discuss the Packers' upgrade at outside linebacker in 2019 and Blake Martinez's future in 2020. Packers News

Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.

We'll start with former Packers receiver Randall Cobb talking with Doug Farrar of the NFL Wire about his uncertain free-agency future after catching 55 passes for 828 yards and three touchdowns last season for Dallas – and a possible reunion with new Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy:

“It’s just day-by-day,” he said. “I try to get lost in my training and worry about that first and foremost, because everything else will handle itself. Once free agency gets here, we’ll see what happens. There’s no telling, and there’s been a lot of crazy things happening in this business. I enjoyed my time in Dallas, and there could be a chance I’m back. We’ll see what happens.” However, he did admit that as he becomes able to review the suitors for his talent, the presence of McCarthy — who was Green Bay’s head coach when Cobb was taken in the second round of the 2011 draft out of Kentucky — might be a significant factor in his decision-making process. “I love Coach McCarthy. He was the first one who gave me a chance in the NFL. I remember him when I was at the combine, meeting with him in the room for the first time. He gave me a chance to end up having a great career in Green Bay. It was unfortunate what happened to him up there, but he’s got a second chance, and hopefully, he can end up like Andy Reid: Go to a new team, and find a way to make something happen."

New on @TheNFLWire: I spoke with Randall Cobb about his 2019 season, his off-season training with @travellegaines, his upcoming free agency, his best plays, and how having Mike McCarthy in Dallas might affect his 2020 decision. https://t.co/ZyZotrfu6k — Doug Farrar (@NFL_DougFarrar) February 11, 2020

In our latest position analysis, Jim Owczarski looks at the pros and cons of the Packers' linebacker corps:

For subscribers: Inside linebacker will need to be restocked for 2020. https://t.co/DQB5S1ZT3Z — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) February 12, 2020

Former Packers cornerback Davon House, who didn't play in 2019, makes his retirement official:

🙏 I can really say I’ll be a packer for life. https://t.co/uSHg4tksPF — Davon House (@DavonHouse) February 11, 2020

ESPN's Rob Demovsky looks at the salary-cap ramifications should the Packers part ways with tight end Jimmy Graham and guard Lane Taylor:

What Packers could gain (hint: salary-cap space) before free agency https://t.co/jbjaZUDR1B — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) February 11, 2020

Former Packers training camp sensation Taysom Hill feels he's ready to go from being a multipurpose player with the Saints to earning a shot at being a starting quarterback:

Is Taysom Hill a franchise quarterback? He certainly thinks so. https://t.co/FGADKgNyHP — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) February 11, 2020

Sam Monson of Pro Football Focus sizes up Hill's potential:

"Taysom Hill obviously isn’t Lamar Jackson, but it would be a mistake to undersell his athleticism and ability as a ball-carrier."@PFF_Sam ($):https://t.co/sCKuyJgDCc — PFF (@PFF) February 11, 2020

And plenty of skeptics remain:

"I don't know if [Taysom Hill] is a good enough passer. I don't know if he's a franchise QB." - @PriscoCBS has his reservations about Hill strictly as a QB pic.twitter.com/xWbGGS8qPQ — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) February 11, 2020

"What if I told you ... Twitter spent 48 hours debating whether or not a guy with 13 career passes could magically replace a Hall of Fame NFL quarterback as the triggerman for one of football's most prolific offenses?



"30 for 30 presents...



"Mountains Out of Taysom Hills" — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) February 11, 2020

Could the Packers face Philip Rivers playing for his new team next season? Five of the six likely Rivers destinations listed in this story are on the Packers' 2020 schedule:

Where might Philip Rivers head next? https://t.co/xionXb3chT — USA TODAY NFL (@usatodaynfl) February 11, 2020

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer talks about adding former Packers defensive coordinator Dom Capers to his staff:

Dom Capers returns to NFC North to bring 'fresh ideas' to Vikings' defense https://t.co/PpWGADTVKS — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) February 11, 2020

Another day, another mock draft: This one, from NFL.com analyst and former Jaguars running back Maurice Jones-Drew, features a first-round run on wide receivers, with the Packers grabbing the seventh one off the board at No. 30:

PICK 30 KJ Hamler - WR School: Penn State | Year: Sophomore (RS)



Hamler is one of the fastest receivers in this draft. He could be used like Tyreek Hill as a receiver who can stretch the field, and he has value as a returner on special teams, too.

The Chargers strike to land a successor for Philip Rivers in @MJD's first mock of the 2020 NFL Draft, while seven teams go for a wide receiver in Round 1.https://t.co/rradpzF3Hapic.twitter.com/qezez6sfSx — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) February 11, 2020

Former 49ers and Lions head coach (and Packers assistant) Steve Mariucci is lobbying for the Pro Football Hall of Fame candidacy of former Packers and Seahawks head coach Mike Holmgren:

#Seahawks fans had a legitimate gripe when Bill Cowher and Jimmy Johnson made the Hall of Fame centennial class ahead of Mike Holmgren.



But Steve Mariucci urged patience. He believes Mike Holmgren is destined for Canton.



Story: https://t.co/fbnaJyUmCc — Joe Fann (@Joe_Fann) February 11, 2020

The Detroit Lions are 'two good pieces away' from contending. If they crush the draft, maybe they can find them https://t.co/pBllT7NlkX via @freep — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) February 11, 2020

New from JSOnline and PackersNews: Noon Wednesday: Packers chat with Pete Dougherty https://t.co/1ynz9oZfmE#Packers — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) February 12, 2020

