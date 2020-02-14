Jim Owczarski and Olivia Reiner discuss Adrian Amos and Darnell Savage's performances in 2019 and the future of the nickel safety in 2020. Packers News
Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.
We'll start with NFL.com's Gregg Rosenthal speculating that tight end Jimmy Graham may choose to retire if he gets released by the Packers.
In his story on likely NFC roster-cut candidates, Rosenthal writes:
Jimmy Graham, TE, Green Bay Packers: I've read some arguments for keeping Graham in Green Bay, but GM Brian Gutekunst has already held on a year too long. After a lucrative career for Graham, it's worth wondering if he'll embrace going elsewhere as a low-cost role player or whether this could be it for the five-time Pro Bowler.
Graham tweeted a somewhat cryptic message to his fans after the NFC championship game:
You can read Rosenthal's entire story here:
Speaking of Graham, his tweet Thursday indicates he's flying high off the field:
Jim Owczarski examines the Packers' safety needs in the latest installment of our 10-part position analysis series:
In his "Way too early 2020 power rankings," Doug Farrar of the Touchdown Wire puts the Packers at No. 5 and sees a pathway to a Super Bowl berth.
Farrar writes:
It took a while for Aaron Rodgers, who was accustomed to improvising in Mike McCarthy’s schematically limited passing game, to take to the weight of first-year head coach Matt LaFleur’s structured, balanced attack. The scheme wasn’t as explosive, but Rodgers himself hadn’t been as explosive as he was at his peak, when he performed as one of the most gifted passers in NFL history. Still, he completed 62% of his passes this past season for 4,002 yards, 26 touchdowns and just four interceptions with a limited cadre of weapons (basically Davante Adams and the Pips). Green Bay’s running backs flourished, a redefined defense got hot all the way until it was dismembered by the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game, and the Packers will go into 2020 as one of the most competitive and complete teams in the NFL. If LaFleur can bring the zing back to Rodgers’ game, that might be all it takes for a Super Bowl berth.
You can see Farrar's entire rankings here:
When NFL.com recently ranked the top 2019 rookie classes by division, the Packers were tops in the NFC North with a B-plus. Where did their class wind up being ranked overall? Here's their 1-to-32 rundown:
Not a great year to be seeking an inside linebacker or a tight end:
Contrary to a report, the Lions aren't looking to trade Matthew Stafford:
This is your (seemingly) daily Taysom Hill analysis:
Former Packers defensive lineman now has a Super Bowl ring:
And finally:
Contact Stu Courtney at (920) 431-8377 or scourtney@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stucourt
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments