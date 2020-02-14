CLOSE Jim Owczarski and Olivia Reiner discuss Adrian Amos and Darnell Savage's performances in 2019 and the future of the nickel safety in 2020. Packers News

Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.

We'll start with NFL.com's Gregg Rosenthal speculating that tight end Jimmy Graham may choose to retire if he gets released by the Packers.

In his story on likely NFC roster-cut candidates, Rosenthal writes:

Jimmy Graham, TE, Green Bay Packers: I've read some arguments for keeping Graham in Green Bay, but GM Brian Gutekunst has already held on a year too long. After a lucrative career for Graham, it's worth wondering if he'll embrace going elsewhere as a low-cost role player or whether this could be it for the five-time Pro Bowler.

Graham tweeted a somewhat cryptic message to his fans after the NFC championship game:

This becomes harder every time you see others raise that trophy! I’m blessed and proud of these guys for battling to prove a lot of people wrong. Thank you for sticking by me for 10 years. I have given everything I have in pursuit of a ring. I am in your debt for believing in me. pic.twitter.com/0RxEt1czQL — Jimmy Graham (@TheJimmyGraham) January 21, 2020

Speaking of Graham, his tweet Thursday indicates he's flying high off the field:

Enjoy showing people what happens Beyond the workouts and rehabs. Thanks for watching https://t.co/EP0jorRrVc — Jimmy Graham (@TheJimmyGraham) February 13, 2020

Jim Owczarski examines the Packers' safety needs in the latest installment of our 10-part position analysis series:

For subscribers: Adrian Amos is not flashy but was more than just solid. https://t.co/TbyMc2jmUU — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) February 14, 2020

In his "Way too early 2020 power rankings," Doug Farrar of the Touchdown Wire puts the Packers at No. 5 and sees a pathway to a Super Bowl berth.

Farrar writes:

It took a while for Aaron Rodgers, who was accustomed to improvising in Mike McCarthy’s schematically limited passing game, to take to the weight of first-year head coach Matt LaFleur’s structured, balanced attack. The scheme wasn’t as explosive, but Rodgers himself hadn’t been as explosive as he was at his peak, when he performed as one of the most gifted passers in NFL history. Still, he completed 62% of his passes this past season for 4,002 yards, 26 touchdowns and just four interceptions with a limited cadre of weapons (basically Davante Adams and the Pips). Green Bay’s running backs flourished, a redefined defense got hot all the way until it was dismembered by the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game, and the Packers will go into 2020 as one of the most competitive and complete teams in the NFL. If LaFleur can bring the zing back to Rodgers’ game, that might be all it takes for a Super Bowl berth.

When NFL.com recently ranked the top 2019 rookie classes by division, the Packers were tops in the NFC North with a B-plus. Where did their class wind up being ranked overall? Here's their 1-to-32 rundown:

Not a great year to be seeking an inside linebacker or a tight end:

How I'd rank the relative strength of each position group in the 2020 draft class:



1. WR

2. OT

3. CB

4. DT

5. QB

6. RB

7. IOL

8. LB

9. Edge

10. S

11. TE — Mike Renner (@PFF_Mike) February 12, 2020

Contrary to a report, the Lions aren't looking to trade Matthew Stafford:

Reasons why the Lions aren't trading Matthew Stafford:

1-They need to win now; he's best bet

2-They restructured his deal in December for bigger cap hit in event of trade

3-No guarantee you get Tua at 3

4-Bob Quinn says rumors are 100% falsehttps://t.co/QP5TrfdX0l — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) February 13, 2020

This is your (seemingly) daily Taysom Hill analysis:

Former Packers defensive lineman now has a Super Bowl ring:

And finally:

