We'll start with Tom Silverstein writing about how the Packers could grow their passing game by adding a couple of talented wide receivers and going with no tight end in some sets.

Silverstein writes:

It’s nice to have an extra blocker on passing downs and the occasional match-up against a slow linebacker, but if Gutekunst can score in the receiver market, LaFleur could explore using four receivers on the field at once. Not many teams have enough corners to handle two receivers, let alone four. Despite the pedestrian numbers of Allen Lazard, Geronimo Allison, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Jake Kumerow, the Packers’ longest passing plays occurred when they had three receivers on the field, which was 70% of the time. In fact, of their 12 completions of 40 or more yards, they had three receivers on the field on eight of them. Their top seven passing plays, including touchdowns of 74 and 67 yards, came with three receivers and one tight end.

For subscribers: Statistically, the #Packers were all over the place and will have plenty to assess during the offseason. https://t.co/DaRpizJm0B — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) February 17, 2020

Speaking of adding talented wide receivers, NFL.com analyst and former Packers pass catcher James Jones presents his list of the top 10 available free agents at the position:

Ten wide receivers worth pursuing in free agency/2020 NFL Draft (from @89JonesNTAF)https://t.co/XjnvcTbFY3pic.twitter.com/spcG3UYvDv — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) February 17, 2020

Could this be a veteran wide receiver possibility for the Packers?

Redskins cutting WR Paul Richardson after two seasons (per @MikeGarafolo)https://t.co/XyXtsC6naypic.twitter.com/tDjfkBBY7U — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) February 14, 2020

Of course, the Packers will have plenty of wide receiver options in the draft. Here's the latest first-round projection from Draft Wire:

30. Green Bay Packers Jalen Reagor | WR | TCU Linebacker is a huge need, but don’t be surprised if the Packers prioritize getting more help for Aaron Rodgers. Davante Adams is a well-rounded No. 1 target, but the Pack could use a speedy playmaker who can stretch defenses at every level of the field. Reagor is a polished route runner with the kind of explosiveness Rodgers would take full advantage of, and his presence would keep teams from keying on Adams.

2020 NFL mock draft: Updated 4-round projections https://t.co/NbKNGhj9Nr — Touchdown Wire (@TheNFLWire) February 17, 2020

NFL.com's Adam Schein lists Packers right tackle Bryan Bulaga among his 10 NFL free agents who must be re-signed by their teams.

Schein writes:

6) Bryan Bulaga, OT, Green Bay Packers Yes, he's getting a little long in the tooth. Yep, playing 16 games is no guarantee. But he's still generally playing at a high level. And in case you haven't noticed, offensive tackles aren't exactly growing on trees these days. Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst wants his right tackle back, as he expressed in his end-of-season presser. Aaron Rodgers loves him and trusts him. And Rodgers isn't getting any younger. Right now, though, the Super Bowl window is open. And Bulaga is part of the reason why.

NFL free agency: Nine guys who MUST be re-signed by current team (via @AdamSchein)https://t.co/h2UjqsJlQkpic.twitter.com/eaObMCDc8r — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) February 16, 2020

In the final installment of our 10-part Packers position analysis, Ryan Wood looks at special teams:

For subscribers: Ryan Wood discusses the good, the bad, biggest needs and 2019 grades. https://t.co/waWoauQBeQ — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) February 16, 2020

Packers running back Aaron Jones is never shy about making sure his many contributions are noted:

Consider this a warning ⚠️ 🤫 https://t.co/zsmx3bjmRz — Aaron Jones 3️⃣3️⃣ (@Showtyme_33) February 16, 2020

Jones also is keeping busy playing "the Feud":

Broadcast dates for the upcoming season have not yet been announced. #Packershttps://t.co/VojSxGjsdP — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) February 17, 2020

Hard to argue with any of these thoughts from Andy Herman:

Things I wouldn’t do this offseason:



Trade for Odell Beckham

Re-sign Randall Cobb

Overpay Blake Martinez

Keep Jimmy Graham

Let Bryan Bulaga walk

Rely on Oren Burks as the answer at ILB

Leave the draft without at least 2 WRs

Let Clark go into 2020 w/o an extension — Andy Herman (@AndyHermanNFL) February 16, 2020

How much might it cost the Packers to extend Kenny Clark's contract? Zach Kruse of the Packers Wire makes some projections:

Projecting the future contract extension for Packers DL Kenny Clark https://t.co/AhzcrvouBq — The Packers Wire (@ThePackersWire) February 14, 2020

Another day, another Taysom Hill analysis:

Does Taysom Hill have what it takes to be a full-time starting QB? @BuckyBrooks explores one of the most interesting questions in free agency. Plus, a look at Philip Rivers' potential replacement in L.A. and more.https://t.co/8K4kq3temIpic.twitter.com/0qAjIB8EXF — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) February 14, 2020

Interesting story on Pro Football Hall of Fame president David Baker, the 6-6, 400-pound former pro basketball player and disgraced politician who now is best known for knocking on the doors of Hall inductees (including Jerry Kramer in 2018):

David Baker is a 6' 9", 400-pound former pro basketball player and once-disgraced politician who became redeemed and has taken on a role as the face of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.@KalynKahler on the man behind ‘the knock' https://t.co/hr6QYxrp10 — The MMQB (@theMMQB) February 14, 2020

And finally: The Packers FAN Hall of Fame has a new member:

Her Tennessee friends don't say negative things about the #Packers around her. https://t.co/KsOnW3jSeT — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) February 17, 2020

