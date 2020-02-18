CLOSE

As mock draft season hits its stride, it's becoming clear that projecting who the Packers will target at No. 30 is no easy chore. The draft, which begins April 23 in Las Vegas, promises a deep class of wide receivers, but Green Bay could easily address other needs as well, such as linebacker.

Take a look at the wide variety of players being suggested by mock draft writers around the web.

Raekwon Davis, DT, Alabama

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm (11) is sacked by Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman Raekwon Davis (99) during the fourth quarter in the 2018 CFP national championship college football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Suggested by: Charley Casserly of NFL.com

"Green Bay's run defense needs a lot of help. With WR as another position of need, the Pack could also target someone like TCU's Jalen Reagor."

Mocked in the three picks before the Packers: Yetur Gross-Matos, Edge, Penn State; Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma; Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin.

Mocked in the two picks after: Damon Arnette, CB, Ohio State; A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson.

K.J. Hamler, WR, Penn State

Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver KJ Hamler (1) catches a pass and rushes with the ball in the first half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at TCF Bank Stadium (Photo: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports)

Suggested by: Tom Fornelli of CBS Sports

"Aaron Rodgers has never been a check down kind of guy, but as he gets older and his arm diminishes, he could use a weapon like Hamler in the slot. He's fast enough to get deep as well, but it's his ability with the ball in his hands in space that will make him attractive to the Packers here."

Mocked in three picks before the Packers: Terrell Lewis, Edge, Alabama; Murray; Neville Gallimore, DL, Oklahoma.

Mocked in two picks after: Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama; Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU.

Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado

Laviska Shenault Jr. #2 of the Colorado Buffaloes carries the ball for a 73-yard touchdown catch against the USC Trojans in the third quarter of a game at Folsom Field on October 25, 2019 in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo: Getty Images)

Suggested by: Ryan Wilson of CBS Sports

"Shenault is two inches taller and five pounds heavier than Deebo Samuel, who does many of the same things that made Shenault so dangerous in college. The Buffs standout battled injuries during the '19 season, but he's a four-down player who can (and does) line up anywhere: out wide, in the slot, H-back, running back and even QB. The Packers need to add playmakers alongside Davante Adams and Shenault fits the bill."

Mocked in three picks before Packers: Gross-Matos; Patrick Queen, LB, LSU; A.J. Epenesa, Edge, Iowa.

Mocked in two picks after: Grant Delpit, S, LSU; Gladney.

Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

Patrick Queen #8 of the LSU Tigers celebrates after intercepting a pass during the second quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the game at Bryant-Denny Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama (Photo: Getty Images)

Suggested by: Kevin Hanson, Sports Illustrated

"A pair of Packers linebackers — Blake Martinez and B.J. Goodson — are set to become free agents. Queen is a three-down linebacker with outstanding speed and coverage skills, who played his best football down the stretch."

Mocked in three picks before Packers: Julian Okwara, Edge, Notre Dame; Lewis; J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State.

Mocked in two picks after: McKinney; Gladney.

Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

LSU Tigers wide receiver Justin Jefferson (2) is tackled by Clemson Tigers linebacker James Skalski (47) in the first half in the College Football Playoff national championship game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome (Photo: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

Suggested by: Walter Football

"The Packers are devoid of talent at receiver, save for Davante Adams. They desperately need to give Aaron Rodgers one more downfield threat. Justin Jefferson is tall (6-3, 192), long and athletic. He was dominant throughout 2019, particularly the playoff victory over Oklahoma."

Mocked in three picks before Packers: Shane Lemieux, G, Oregon; Gross-Matos; Epenesa.

Mocked in two picks after: Tyler Biadasz, C, Wisconsin; Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson.

Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU

TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Jalen Reagor (1) in action during the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at Amon G. Carter Stadium. (Photo: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports)

Suggested by: Luke Easterling, DraftWire (USA Today)

"Linebacker is a huge need, but don’t be surprised if the Packers prioritize getting more help for Aaron Rodgers. Davante Adams is a well-rounded No. 1 target, but the Pack could use a speedy playmaker who can stretch defenses at every level of the field. Reagor is a polished route runner with the kind of explosiveness Rodgers would take full advantage of, and his presence would keep teams from keying on Adams."

Mocked in three picks before Packers: Davis; Taylor; Solonom Kindley, OL, Georgia.

Mocked in two picks after: C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida; Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama.

