We'll start with John Breech of CBSSports.com examining each NFL team's 2020 strength of schedule and finding that coach Mike McCarthy's Dallas Cowboys have the least-demanding slate in the NFC (and third-easiest overall), based on their opponents' combined 2019 winning percentage of .459.

Breech writes:

If you're looking for a team out of the NFC that could have a big 2020 season, don't be surprised if the Cowboys put together a solid year. In his first year as coach in Dallas, Mike McCarthy and the Cowboys will be facing an SOS of .459, which is the least difficult in the NFC. Basically, now might be a good time to jump on the Cowboys bandwagon, and the good news is, if you do jump on now, you'll be there before most actual Cowboys fans, who only jump on when the team is winning.

The Packers rank 15th in the NFL with an SOS of .504. New England has the league's toughest schedule (.537) and San Francisco has the most challenging in the NFC (.527).

A general view of the Ford Center for the introduction of Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy at the Star. Jan 8, 2020; Frisco, Texas, USA (Photo: Matthew Emmons, Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports)

You can read the entire story with each team's SOS here.

Packers running back Aaron Jones is in an unenviable position when it comes to cashing in on his success:

For subscribers: Whoever said running backs need their own union was right. https://t.co/a41ohzoiWc — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) February 18, 2020

Use the franchise tag to keep right tackle Bryan Bulaga in Green Bay? Um, no ... it would be way too expensive, but NFL.com's Gregg Rosenthal nonetheless makes an argument for it in his story projecting likely tags:

Bryan Bulaga, OT, Green Bay Packers: Bulaga enjoyed a strong bounce-back season in 2019. I've gone back and forth on this one, but it just doesn't make sense to allow a quality right tackle to leave when the team has the cap space to afford him.

You can read the entire story here:

Tag! Who's it? @greggrosenthal explains the difference between the franchise and transition tags -- and identifies the players who are most likely to receive one of the two designations in the coming weeks.https://t.co/nB7zZYmBuspic.twitter.com/6n28qaXgGW — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) February 18, 2020

One of the better mock drafts comes from SI.com's Kevin Hanson, who has the Packers drafting a linebacker from national champion LSU at No. 30:

30. Green Bay Packers: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU A pair of Packers linebackers—Blake Martinez and B.J. Goodson—are set to become free agents. Queen is a three-down linebacker with outstanding speed and coverage skills, who played his best football down the stretch.

Check out Hanson's entire first-round mock here:

Mock Draft 4.0: @EDSFootball has Justin Herbert going No. 6 to the Chargers https://t.co/onTjUnPDcx — The MMQB (@theMMQB) February 18, 2020

And here's a roundup of some other mocks:

There is a wide variety of players being suggested by mock draft writers around the web. #Packershttps://t.co/Dxm4Mkqkwv — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) February 18, 2020

Likely first reaction from Packers fans to news that Drew Brees will be back as Saints quarterback:

Will star quarterback Taysom Hill have to wait to play? — Pete Prisco (@PriscoCBS) February 18, 2020

RIP Taysom Hill, Franchise QB 2.11-2.18 — Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) February 18, 2020

And of course, there's the what's-next analysis:

Drew Brees is back, and he'll count a big number on the #Saints cap once they strike a deal for 2020. How does that affect how things play out with Teddy Bridgewater and Taysom Hill? @nflnetworkpic.twitter.com/XFgNyW7gHY — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 18, 2020

The Lions could look to trade star cornerback Darius Slay:

Richard Sherman: Darius Slay “doesn’t get enough credit and that’s, once again, the market he’s in and sometimes the team doesn’t have a lot of success. ... I have the utmost respect for his game and I enjoy watching him play.” https://t.co/EEginlRFIM via @freep — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) February 17, 2020

Count Kurt Warner among those in Mitch Trubiskey's corner:

Kurt Warner believes Mitchell Trubisky deserves more time to develop with Bears https://t.co/7pP6nx2Dyu — Touchdown Wire (@TheNFLWire) February 17, 2020

