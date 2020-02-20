Olivia Reiner and Ryan Wood examine Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams' workload in 2019 and discuss Jones' potential as a workhorse in 2020. Packers News
We'll start with Pete Dougherty fielding a question Wednesday in his weekly live chat about whether Jamaal Williams still will be the No. 2 running back on the Packers' depth chart when the 2020 regular season starts or will Green Bay import another running back.
Dougherty's response:
I'm thinking both. Williams is a viable No. 2/3, he's good in the passing game and is a tough, physical runner between the tackles. But the difference between him and Jones is pretty big. I'm thinking they should be looking to draft an RB who's more dynamic to help split time and be an option if Jones gets hurt. With how big the run game is in LaFleur's offense, they need to replenish RB almost every year, keep talent in the pipeline, those guys are so susceptible to injury, and you can't have the offense take a big drop-off if you lose one.
You can read the rest of Pete's chat (which lasted nearly 2 hours and covered a multitude of Packers topics, including possible interest in free-agent linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski), here:
Big news Wednesday: The NFL reportedly wants a 17-game schedule and expanded playoffs in the new CBA:
Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari's reaction:
February would become a busy postseason month:
But let's not get too far ahead of things just yet:
In this top-100 roundup of NFL free agents from Pete Prisco of CBSSports.com, Bryan Bulaga checks in at No. 28:
Bryan Bulaga
Green Bay Packers T
He is solid starting right tackle who just goes about doing his job. He has been a good pass blocker for most of his nine seasons with the Packers.
Linebacker Blake Martinez follows at No. 56:
Blake Martinez
Green Bay Packers ILB
He makes a lot of tackles, and he can stay on the field for all downs, but he is far from elite at the position. Even so, expect him to get play from teams in need of an every-down linebacker.
You can check out the entire list here:
What it could cost the Packers to keep Bulaga:
Also at CBSSports.com, Jason La Canfora lists the Packers' arch-rival to the south among his five teams whose window to win is closing:
Chicago has only about $13M in cap space and is facing a likely purge of many of the same guys it brought in the past few years to try to prop up QB Mitchell Trubisky and this pathetic offense. The Bears face big needs at the point of attack on both sides of the ball, and also need to find a legit QB to try to push the one they publicly vow remains their starter. Dirty little secret about the Bears -- yes they were patently mediocre last year, but they also have the second-highest number of players set to make $7M or more next season (only the Eagles, with 13, have more) and they have seven players making $10M or more; only the Vikings (who have a purge coming) and Eagles, with eight each, have more. Do they have enough wiggle room to manage to get markedly better in one offseason, the last before Trubisky would start to make big money on his fifth-year option? Will the defense that was other-worldly to get them to the playoffs in 2018 continue to decline? If so, the Khalil Mack trade and all the Bears gave up might be worthy of re-examination, too (then again they traded up for Trubisky and passed on Patrick Mahomes and Watson in the process, so everything is relative).
You can read the entire story here:
Wide receivers will be flying off the board on the first two days of the draft:
Aaron Rodgers' former quarterbacks coach has an important job with the Browns:
And finally: No bench press?! An interesting look at how the NFL scouting combine is changing:
