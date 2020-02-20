CLOSE Olivia Reiner and Ryan Wood examine Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams' workload in 2019 and discuss Jones' potential as a workhorse in 2020. Packers News

Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.

We'll start with Pete Dougherty fielding a question Wednesday in his weekly live chat about whether Jamaal Williams still will be the No. 2 running back on the Packers' depth chart when the 2020 regular season starts or will Green Bay import another running back.

Packers running back Jamaal Williams is all smiles at the start of the second half against the Seattle Seahawks during their NFC divisional round playoff game Jan. 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field. (Photo: Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis)

Dougherty's response:

I'm thinking both. Williams is a viable No. 2/3, he's good in the passing game and is a tough, physical runner between the tackles. But the difference between him and Jones is pretty big. I'm thinking they should be looking to draft an RB who's more dynamic to help split time and be an option if Jones gets hurt. With how big the run game is in LaFleur's offense, they need to replenish RB almost every year, keep talent in the pipeline, those guys are so susceptible to injury, and you can't have the offense take a big drop-off if you lose one.

You can read the rest of Pete's chat (which lasted nearly 2 hours and covered a multitude of Packers topics, including possible interest in free-agent linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski), here:

A reader asks Pete whether the #Packers should consider signing Bears LB Nick Kwiatkoski. https://t.co/6i2Rg7uBCT — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) February 19, 2020

Big news Wednesday: The NFL reportedly wants a 17-game schedule and expanded playoffs in the new CBA:

More details: Under the current CBA proposal that NFL owners are pushing for, the playoff field would be expanded to seven teams, while the regular season would be increased to 17 games per team, and the preseason shortened to three games per team, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 19, 2020

Interesting. 3-game exhibition slate + A 17-game season + additional playoff team - a bye week = more games for the NFL & less rest for the weary. — Jim Owczarski (@JimOwczarski) February 20, 2020

Also, despite a lot of talk that this could all get done next week, a few sources cautioned it’s more likely to come down to the wire — the wire being the start of the new league year, March 18.



If it gets close, the start of free agency could be theoretically delayed. https://t.co/LrKuW8hwGP — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) February 20, 2020

If the new playoff structure had been in place this year, the extra wild-card games would have been Steelers at Chiefs and Rams at Packers. Consider that before complaining about it. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) February 20, 2020

And 100% of that should be the players IF playoff checks aren’t increased along w/ game checks. Because I’d wager this is what the broadcast/streaming partners want which = 💰💰💰 for the league. No fans should really mind this. https://t.co/6kf2lwdqPF — Jim Owczarski (@JimOwczarski) February 20, 2020

Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari's reaction:

February would become a busy postseason month:

According to this the Super Bowl would be the final Sunday of February. https://t.co/g6lqJQxZDT — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) February 20, 2020

But let's not get too far ahead of things just yet:

Re questions on NFL CBA: (1) Nothing is agreed to until everything is agreed to; (2) the Players want a lot but the only thing of true value they have to offer are extra games; (3) the Players need to focus on higher team minimum spending; Cap increases are hollow without that. — Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) February 19, 2020

In this top-100 roundup of NFL free agents from Pete Prisco of CBSSports.com, Bryan Bulaga checks in at No. 28:

Bryan Bulaga

Green Bay Packers T

He is solid starting right tackle who just goes about doing his job. He has been a good pass blocker for most of his nine seasons with the Packers.

Linebacker Blake Martinez follows at No. 56:

Blake Martinez

Green Bay Packers ILB

He makes a lot of tackles, and he can stay on the field for all downs, but he is far from elite at the position. Even so, expect him to get play from teams in need of an every-down linebacker.

You can check out the entire list here:

5. A.J. Green

4. Tom Brady

3. ?

2. Chris Jones

1. ?



The Top 100 NFL Free Agents, by @PriscoCBShttps://t.co/KDrhEkq0Qk — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) February 19, 2020

What it could cost the Packers to keep Bulaga:

A look at a possible Bryan Bulaga Contract:



3 years - $35M - $11.67M Average

$9M signing bonus

Packers could release after 1-2 years.

$9.67M 2020 salary cap hit



Most Importantly - 30% Rule Compliant



I'm not sure this is even enough to keep him.



Thoughts? Questions? pic.twitter.com/KHdZmJB70C — Ken Ingalls - Packers Cap 💰 (@KenIngalls) February 18, 2020

Also at CBSSports.com, Jason La Canfora lists the Packers' arch-rival to the south among his five teams whose window to win is closing:

Chicago has only about $13M in cap space and is facing a likely purge of many of the same guys it brought in the past few years to try to prop up QB Mitchell Trubisky and this pathetic offense. The Bears face big needs at the point of attack on both sides of the ball, and also need to find a legit QB to try to push the one they publicly vow remains their starter. Dirty little secret about the Bears -- yes they were patently mediocre last year, but they also have the second-highest number of players set to make $7M or more next season (only the Eagles, with 13, have more) and they have seven players making $10M or more; only the Vikings (who have a purge coming) and Eagles, with eight each, have more. Do they have enough wiggle room to manage to get markedly better in one offseason, the last before Trubisky would start to make big money on his fifth-year option? Will the defense that was other-worldly to get them to the playoffs in 2018 continue to decline? If so, the Khalil Mack trade and all the Bears gave up might be worthy of re-examination, too (then again they traded up for Trubisky and passed on Patrick Mahomes and Watson in the process, so everything is relative).

You can read the entire story here:

Its early, but 2020 is already shaping up as a pivotal offseason for a handful of recent playoff teams. Their window may be closing faster than they think: https://t.co/TWLUNUzMCY — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) February 19, 2020

Wide receivers will be flying off the board on the first two days of the draft:

Mel Kiper Jr. Says there will be 25-30 receivers going off the board in the first three rounds, with as many as five in the first and eight in the second rounds, doubling down on this being a historically deep WR #NFLDraft class. — Matt Lombardo (@MattLombardoNFL) February 19, 2020

Aaron Rodgers' former quarterbacks coach has an important job with the Browns:

Alex Van Pelt wants Baker Mayfield's feet to be more “like Mozart and not like Metallica" as he looks to how to make the Browns offense better https://t.co/zcSMvHXL5S — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) February 19, 2020

And finally: No bench press?! An interesting look at how the NFL scouting combine is changing:

Major changes are coming to the combine in 2020, and they sound better for the TV audience than the teams actually scouting players.



As they rethink what the combine should be, @kalynkahler says the bench press may be the next casualty ⬇️ https://t.co/UvKXrilDuy — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 19, 2020

Contact Stu Courtney at (920) 431-8377 or scourtney@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stucourt