Packers right guard Billy Turner gives PackersNews' Olivia Reiner a peek into his closet and explains why fashion has made an impact on his life.

PackersNews.com reporters Jim Owczarski, Ryan Wood and Olivia Reiner earned Top 10 national honors for 2019 in a contest judged this week by the Associated Press Sports Editors in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel was recognized in the Explanatory store competition in Category B (the second-largest circulation newspapers). Owczarski was honored for a story on the evolution of new Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur’s offense.

PackersNews reporters Jim Owczarski, from left, Ryan Wood and Olivia Reiner. (Photo: USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin)

Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette, competing in Category C (the third-largest circulation category), won three writing awards for the second straight year.

Like Owczarski, Wood won in the Explanatory competition for a story analyzing the philosophical shift in the Packers’ offense.

Wood also was honored in the Features competition for his story on LaFleur and his hometown of Mount Pleasant, Michigan and earned Breaking News honors for a story on Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari making the umpire aware of potential penalties that led to a Green Bay victory over Detroit.

Reiner of the Journal Sentinel earned Category B honors in the Video competition for a feature on Packers right guard Billy Turner’s passion for fashion.

In addition, Journal Sentinel reporter Matt Velazquez, who covers the Milwaukee Bucks, earned a Top 10 finish in Category B for Beat Writing. Velazquez was recognized for a collection of stories that demonstrated authoritative, newsy and innovative coverage.