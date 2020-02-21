Jim Owczarski and Olivia Reiner discuss the offensive line's health in 2019 and if the Packers should re-sign free agent tackle Bryan Bulaga. Packers News
Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.
We'll start with NFL.com's Nick Shook listing the best free-agency "fit" for each NFC team. While most get matched up with a free agent from another team, the Packers' best "fit" in Shook's eyes is a familiar one:
GREEN BAY PACKERS: Bryan Bulaga, offensive tackle
The Packers could explore a cheaper option at right tackle, but Green Bay would be best suited to come to an agreement on a new deal with Bulaga, who has years of experience protecting Aaron Rodgers and still possesses plenty of quality talent at age 30. The Packers are working with $24 million in projected space, and while Green Bay likely won't spend as heavily as it did last offseason, opening up the wallet for Bulaga is worth it (especially if they can ink him on a shorter-term deal and potentially draft his eventual successor in this tackle-rich class).
Check out the rest of the NFC "fits" (with a tab to an accompanying story about AFC teams) here:
Pete Dougherty writes that the 17-game proposal would help the NFL expand its global reach (and finally get the Packers to play overseas):
The CBA updates came fast and furious Thursday:
Player reps will gather via conference call Friday to discuss the proposal:
Caution when it comes to drawing conclusions is being urged:
Sooner or later, the meat of this proposal likely gets approved:
But there are hurdles to clear:
And a word to the wise:
A Friday update via ESPN's Adam Schefter:
And reaction from the Lions' player rep:
SI.com's Conor Orr weighs in with support for the NFL's plan to expand the postseason to seven teams in each conference.
Orr writes:
A seventh team in the playoffs is good because it rewards teams that may have started playing better at the end of the year, or perhaps a team that started off well but suffered a catastrophic injury at some point during the season.
A seventh team in the playoffs is good because, in a season like this one, where one conference was so clearly deeper, it corrects some of the entrenched ridiculousness of the six-team format and protects against the optics of one conference having four jalopies in the postseason while the other has one of the league’s brightest young coaches and cadre of star weapons sitting at home.
You can read Orr's entire story here:
Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari does the math on the CBA proposals:
Bakhtiari is far from the only player with misgivings about the proposal:
Bill Huber of SI.com writes that the proposed expansion of the NFL playoffs would put a premium on getting the top seed:
Get ready to see some bad teams earn playoff berths:
Three preseason games are still too much:
And players will be pushing for other concessions:
Topping USA Today's list of 11 scouting combine "sleepers" is Florida International quarterback James Morgan, a Green Bay native who starred at Ashwaubenon High School.
Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz writes:
James Morgan, QB, Florida International: Beyond the stars and big-name passers likely to be taken in the first three rounds, Morgan might be the most appealing developmental passer available. The 6-4, 213-pound transfer from Bowling Green has the arm strength to zip passes into tight windows and connect on deep strikes. Developing better touch and a sense not to force plays will be important steps for Morgan to take before he can become even a backup, but he's worth a late-round flier.
You can read the entire story here:
Another USA Today story looks at 11 prospects who could create a combine "buzz" and includes Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor.
Middlehurst-Schwartz writes:
6. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin
Don't pigeonhole Taylor as a plodding Big Ten back. The four-time New Jersey state champion in the 100 meters and 4x100 relay has breakaway speed that portends a promising run in the 40-yard dash. And standing at 5-11 and 219 pounds with a squat of 605 pounds, he is plenty powerful, too. With no clear pecking order on the top running backs, Taylor has a prime opportunity to highlight impressive attributes that extend beyond his instincts on the field.
The story can be found here:
The Vikings hope to retain Everson Griffen at a lower cost while reaping cap savings:
This is your obligatory Taysom Hill update:
And finally: A binge-watching weekend recommendation:
Contact Stu Courtney at (920) 431-8377 or scourtney@gannett.com.
