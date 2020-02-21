CLOSE Jim Owczarski and Olivia Reiner discuss the offensive line's health in 2019 and if the Packers should re-sign free agent tackle Bryan Bulaga. Packers News

Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.

We'll start with NFL.com's Nick Shook listing the best free-agency "fit" for each NFC team. While most get matched up with a free agent from another team, the Packers' best "fit" in Shook's eyes is a familiar one:

GREEN BAY PACKERS: Bryan Bulaga, offensive tackle

The Packers could explore a cheaper option at right tackle, but Green Bay would be best suited to come to an agreement on a new deal with Bulaga, who has years of experience protecting Aaron Rodgers and still possesses plenty of quality talent at age 30. The Packers are working with $24 million in projected space, and while Green Bay likely won't spend as heavily as it did last offseason, opening up the wallet for Bulaga is worth it (especially if they can ink him on a shorter-term deal and potentially draft his eventual successor in this tackle-rich class).

Check out the rest of the NFC "fits" (with a tab to an accompanying story about AFC teams) here:

2020 NFL free agency matchmaking: One fit for each NFC team (via @TheNickShook)https://t.co/eawgXsl9e4pic.twitter.com/Uq6RcnZ5nC — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) February 20, 2020

Pete Dougherty writes that the 17-game proposal would help the NFL expand its global reach (and finally get the Packers to play overseas):

For subscribers: For nearly two decades the NFL’s efforts to catch on internationally have failed. https://t.co/km9zqzFf5m — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) February 21, 2020

The CBA updates came fast and furious Thursday:

Now it's up to the players. https://t.co/a2SGx7kocU — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) February 20, 2020

Player reps will gather via conference call Friday to discuss the proposal:

NFL owners moving forward with the negotiated CBA terms - including 17 games - was not the issue. Rubber meets the road tomorrow when we find out if the NFLPA board and exec comittee approve as well. And then it comes down to vote of all 1900 players — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) February 20, 2020

Caution when it comes to drawing conclusions is being urged:

There has been a flood of information on the potential of a new cba. To our players: your player leadership has been working tirelessly. This is a business deal and no deal is finalized until the players vote. — Eric Winston (@ericwinston) February 20, 2020

Sooner or later, the meat of this proposal likely gets approved:

This is all probably happening. No one wants a labor disruption or uncertainty. They all want to keep getting richer.



But again, this is the NFL players' best (last) chance to make a stand and get some of the things they've wanted for years ... https://t.co/FNs5GZ8PsB — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) February 20, 2020

But there are hurdles to clear:

Seems like it would closer to being solved if the owners agreed to give every player, at minimum, a regular game check for a 17th game, regardless of salary? https://t.co/WcZW5yzv5Y — Eric Branch (@Eric_Branch) February 20, 2020

This seems like a stumbling point. https://t.co/fqpaiHQ3PA — RichRymanPG (@RichRymanPG) February 20, 2020

And a word to the wise:

If I’m the NFLPA, I’m concerned by how much the owners want to do this deal. #CBA — Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) February 20, 2020

A Friday update via ESPN's Adam Schefter:

Regarding CBA players vote on today.



Rosters would increase to 48 players from 46 on gameday, with overall rosters going to 55 from 53; practice squads would increase to 14 players in 2022, and 12 this year, up from 10.



Teams would be allowed to bring back 3 players from IR. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 21, 2020

And reaction from the Lions' player rep:

Lions player rep on the CBA proposal https://t.co/mbJMbZdMRE — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) February 21, 2020

SI.com's Conor Orr weighs in with support for the NFL's plan to expand the postseason to seven teams in each conference.

Orr writes:

A seventh team in the playoffs is good because it rewards teams that may have started playing better at the end of the year, or perhaps a team that started off well but suffered a catastrophic injury at some point during the season. A seventh team in the playoffs is good because, in a season like this one, where one conference was so clearly deeper, it corrects some of the entrenched ridiculousness of the six-team format and protects against the optics of one conference having four jalopies in the postseason while the other has one of the league’s brightest young coaches and cadre of star weapons sitting at home.

You can read Orr's entire story here:

The responses to this have largely been "I'm one of those dads who Facebooks about smashing my kids' trophies if they didn't deserve it." https://t.co/lGaS6siq7X — Conor Orr 🐟 (@ConorOrr) February 20, 2020

Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari does the math on the CBA proposals:

48-48.5% split (roughly) between 1,700 players. 52-51.5% split among 31 owners?!...Yet this equation is supposed to make sense.🤷🏻‍♂️ Not to mention the .5% only happens if we agree to an extra game a season. #KnowYourWorthhttps://t.co/v1jNZG7ml9 — David Bakhtiari (@DavidBakhtiari) February 20, 2020

Bakhtiari is far from the only player with misgivings about the proposal:

Hard no on that proposed CBA. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 21, 2020

Bill Huber of SI.com writes that the proposed expansion of the NFL playoffs would put a premium on getting the top seed:

As you probably saw last night, the NFL is likely headed to 14 playoff teams, which would mean only one first-round bye.



As Aaron Rodgers said after the #Packers lost to the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game: "We’ve got to get one of these at home."https://t.co/DerLgpV3Jv — Bill Huber (@BillHuberSI) February 20, 2020

Get ready to see some bad teams earn playoff berths:

Under the NFL's proposed new playoff format, the Lions would have made the postseason in 2017. But is that really a good thing? I'm not feeling the 17-game season or extra wild card https://t.co/uQgxsm2YNk — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) February 20, 2020

Three preseason games are still too much:

Expanding playoffs has been part of the framework of CBA talks really since the start, and not nearly as divisive as 17 games. And the 17 regular season/3 preseason game model has been likeliest for a while.



Likely that the option to cut to 2 preseason games will be part of it. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) February 20, 2020

And players will be pushing for other concessions:

Topping USA Today's list of 11 scouting combine "sleepers" is Florida International quarterback James Morgan, a Green Bay native who starred at Ashwaubenon High School.

Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz writes:

James Morgan, QB, Florida International: Beyond the stars and big-name passers likely to be taken in the first three rounds, Morgan might be the most appealing developmental passer available. The 6-4, 213-pound transfer from Bowling Green has the arm strength to zip passes into tight windows and connect on deep strikes. Developing better touch and a sense not to force plays will be important steps for Morgan to take before he can become even a backup, but he's worth a late-round flier.

You can read the entire story here:

We've got 11 NFL draft sleepers for you to keep an eye on at the combine: https://t.co/XQRkdSOnvk — USA TODAY NFL (@usatodaynfl) February 20, 2020

Another USA Today story looks at 11 prospects who could create a combine "buzz" and includes Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor.

Middlehurst-Schwartz writes:

6. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin

Don't pigeonhole Taylor as a plodding Big Ten back. The four-time New Jersey state champion in the 100 meters and 4x100 relay has breakaway speed that portends a promising run in the 40-yard dash. And standing at 5-11 and 219 pounds with a squat of 605 pounds, he is plenty powerful, too. With no clear pecking order on the top running backs, Taylor has a prime opportunity to highlight impressive attributes that extend beyond his instincts on the field.

The story can be found here:

Might we see any DK Metcalf-like performances at the combine next week?https://t.co/6Dx8mFRCqL — USA TODAY NFL (@usatodaynfl) February 20, 2020

The Vikings hope to retain Everson Griffen at a lower cost while reaping cap savings:

The Vikings' defense is undergoing a transformation. Everson Griffen opted to void the remainder of his contract (2020-22), per source, which creates significant cap space, but there’s more work to be done. A look at other moves to possibly come: https://t.co/XvQGYyEBB1 — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) February 20, 2020

This is your obligatory Taysom Hill update:

Sean Payton not worried about getting Drew Brees' contract done, notes Taysom Hill's deal could be trickierhttps://t.co/pySQkqBCXFpic.twitter.com/x0mVzKTtAJ — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) February 20, 2020

And finally: A binge-watching weekend recommendation:

The documentary can now be viewed on the #Packers' free streaming app. https://t.co/OmlkmMckAW — Green Bay Press-Gazette (@gbpressgazette) February 20, 2020

Contact Stu Courtney at (920) 431-8377 or scourtney@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stucourt