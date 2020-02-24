CLOSE LeRoy turns the table on Tom and asks if he thinks the Packers should go after offensive or defensive players in free agency. Packers News

We'll start with Rob Reischel writing for ForbesSports about how badly Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst's first draft class in 2018 draft has struggled.

Reischel writes:

Gutekunst struck gold in unrestricted free agency in 2019, signing starters Za’Darius Smith, Preston Smith, Adrian Amos and Billy Turner. He plucked all-rookie rookie players Darnell Savage and Elgton Jenkins from the 2019 NFL Draft. And Gutekunst played a role in hiring head coach Matt LaFleur, who led the Packers to a 13-3 regular season and the NFC Championship Game in his rookie season. But Green Bay could be in an even better position if Gutekunst’s first draft class wasn’t going up in flames. From April 26-28, 2018, Gutekunst selected 11 players in his first year running Green Bay’s draft. To date, only first round cornerback Jaire Alexander could be labeled a winning pick.

You can read the story here:

The @NFLCombine starts today, and #Packers GM Brian Gutekunst must do better with his 2020 class than he did in 2018.https://t.co/u58QLDTO7n — Rob Reischel (@robreischel) February 23, 2020

Little surprise, then, that three names from that draft class are on Ryan Wood's list of five Packers players facing a career crossroads:

For subscribers: Time may be running out for these five #Packershttps://t.co/OL8xtr79AC — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) February 24, 2020

The Packers are set at kicker for 2020 with their all-time leading scorer returning:

Packers retain stability in kicking game by re-signing Mason Crosby to 3-year deal. https://t.co/p6oA6HYRWg — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) February 22, 2020

Crosby clearly is thrilled to be staying:

I’m so excited and feel so blessed to be staying with the @packers. Pumped for what lies ahead. #2/22/2020. pic.twitter.com/8S80amWMWl — Mason Crosby (@crosbykicks2) February 23, 2020

Could Gutekunst pull a Ted Thompson move and draft a first-round quarterback?

It would be nothing short of bold for Gutekunst to draft a first-round quarterback this spring. https://t.co/uslmmnoUUh — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) February 21, 2020

Jimmy Graham's fate will be revealed after the combine:

New from JSOnline and PackersNews: Packers in no hurry to make decision on tight end Jimmy Graham's future https://t.co/svEk8gjnTo#Packers — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) February 21, 2020

An interesting bit of conjecture:

Still think the Packers cut Jimmy Graham but I do wonder if both sides would be interested (for better or worse) in some kind of contract restructuring for 2020. Coach/GM constantly praised him, QB loves him, got the sense Graham liked being in GB. Just a thought — Zach Kruse (@zachkruse2) February 21, 2020

The Packers are in the running to host the 2022 draft but no decision has been made, according to team officials:

The Green Bay Packers have not been awarded the 2022 NFL draft, but they are pursuing it. https://t.co/BBKbYPfs9d — Green Bay Press-Gazette (@gbpressgazette) February 22, 2020

Good news regarding a couple of former Packers executives:

The #Seahawks are hiring Eliot Wolf and Alonzo Highsmith as consultants during the draft process this spring, sources say. Both know John Schneider well. Long-term options for both of the former #Browns executives remain open. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 24, 2020

The NFLPA's response Friday to the owners' CBA proposal:

Our statement on today's collective bargaining meeting: pic.twitter.com/MVOODW65fV — NFLPA (@NFLPA) February 21, 2020

As for what happens next, don't figure on many concessions from owners who know the NFLPA's rank and file will accept the proposal as is eventually:

NFLPA will try to get additional concessions from the league next week, but either way the CBA proposal seems to be headed for a full membership vote, sooner than later https://t.co/EUzhhjsR2B — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) February 21, 2020

Everyone is reading the tea leaves:

I’m still hearing that if the CBA talks make progress and they get close to March 18, the start of free agency could be delayed too. This is a first step to give the sides time to get this done.



Next talks are Tuesday in Indy. https://t.co/8iOj75DMB8 — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) February 23, 2020

Pushing the tag date back to the 27th makes me think that the PA will have to indicate a pretty strong yes by the 26th or they wont have new CBA rules this year. — Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) February 23, 2020

An expanded playoff field would have affected the Packers multiple times since 1990, according to Acme Packing Co.:

If the NFL had gone to a 14-team playoff field in 1990, how would that have changed the Packers’ fortunes? We found 11 seasons where Green Bay would have been directly affected by this change: https://t.co/dDn5907NT4 — Packers coverage by Acme Packing Co. (@acmepackingco) February 21, 2020

With compensatory picks expected to be announced this week, NFL.com's Jeremy Bergman ranks the top 10 such picks from the last 10 drafts. Packers running back Aaron Jones checks in at No. 4 (just ahead of the Steelers' James Conner and the Colts' Marlon Mack).

Bergman writes of Jones:

Jones blew past expectations, recording a league-high 16 rushing TDs, and 19 total, as one of only two reliable Packers weapons for Aaron Rodgers. He became the dual-threat back that Conner was in 2018 and the one Mack has yet to prove he can be. All three backs have staying power and arguments for second contracts with their respective teams when the time comes. But so far, Jones' career has proven to be the most statistically impressive and impactful; no RB from the loaded 2017 class, which includes Christian McCaffrey, Alvin Kamara and Joe Mixon, among others, has more rushing scores than Jones (28).

Also making the top 10 is linebacker Blake Martinez at No. 7:

Martinez has looked on occasion to be a defensive building block in Green Bay. A Packers starter for the last three years, no player has more tackles since 2017 than Martinez, per Pro Football Reference; his 443 combined tackles over that span rank higher than Bobby Wagner and Luke Kuechly, both of whom are surefire Hall of Famers. All that being said, Martinez might not be long for Green Bay; an unrestricted free agent-to-be, the inside linebacker is coming off arguably his least impressive season as a pro. But that fact doesn't overshadow his compilation of tackles and reliability on the field; Martinez hasn't missed a game in three years and has logged at least 99 percent of Green Bay's defensive snaps over the past two seasons.

And former Packers defensive lineman Mike Daniels is rated in the No. 2 spot after topping the list a year ago. You can see the story here:

Top 10 compensatory picks from past 10 NFL drafts: Dak Prescott at No. 1 (via @JABergman)https://t.co/iQQQkJy2QDpic.twitter.com/z5c4ibsnj8 — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) February 20, 2020

