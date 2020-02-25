CLOSE Unsatisfied with last year's results, reporter Olivia Reiner reattempts the non-position-specific drills of the NFL combine. Packers News

We'll start with Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy telling Mark Maske of the Washington Post at the NFL combine Monday that he's intrigued by the XFL's alternative kickoff rules.

Via Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk:

“Obviously it makes it safer because you’re taking the speed out of it,” said Murphy. A member of the Competition Committee, Murphy said that there has been no formal discussion of the alternative formation by the league’s rule-recommending body. Hopefully, they’ll discuss it and suggest that the owners adopt it, without regard to concerns that one or more owners would respond by saying, “Why didn’t you think of this on your own?” For years, the NFL has been trying to take the high-speed collisions out of the kickoff return, but the league’s solutions have made the play less and less relevant. The XFL’s approach makes the play safer by keeping 20 players within five yards of each other, while also creating more returns.

You can read the PFT story here:

Packers CEO is intrigued by the @xfl2020 kickoff formation; here's hoping the NFL eventually adopts it https://t.co/jGEsLyXDNW — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) February 24, 2020

Murphy sounds less enthralled with the NFL's pass interference replay rule:

Packers President Mark Murphy, a competition committee member, on replay for pass interference: “Obviously it was a one-year rule. I’d say overall the results were not great. I think it really is putting especially the New York office in a really difficult position.” — MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) February 24, 2020

Murphy also discussed the framework for a 17-game schedule:

NFL hasn't said much about how a 17th game would be determined for scheduling purposes; a Monday comment from Packers CEO Mark Murphy points to it being a fifth interconference game per year https://t.co/2nmx4YKfb4 — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) February 24, 2020

The Packers will be busy this week at the combine in Indianapolis, and Jim Owczarski examines their priorities:

The #Packers' priorities start with wide receiver and linebacker, but don't rule out quarterback. https://t.co/LZVgm6kKd3 — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) February 24, 2020

A viewers guide for watching the NFL combine workouts:

When you watch the NFL Combine workouts this week in prime time, keep this chart handy. My updated target test results (minimums) for each position and event. pic.twitter.com/Is0O8l0pcR — Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) February 24, 2020

And a handy place to get combine results:

Track all 2020 NFL Scouting Combine results here:https://t.co/6Dg0kWJ7ai — PFF (@PFF) February 24, 2020

And speaking of the combine:

.@ReinerOlivia hoped to improve on last year's results. Here's how she did. https://t.co/tZLJziiVbj — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) February 24, 2020

That's the problem with trying to project Packers free-agency targets: You don't really know who's going to be available:

How many of these guys actually make it to the open market? Half? https://t.co/0N4QuM9p42 — Aaron Nagler (@AaronNagler) February 24, 2020

The Packers have only two free agents on NFL.com's Top 101 list:

42 Bryan Bulaga OT The most consistent blocker on one of the best offensive lines of Aaron Rodgers' career, the oft-injured Bulaga played all 16 games for just the third time in nine years. He will be in demand even if he's a year-to-year proposition in his early-30s. 65 Blake Martinez LB The tackle numbers that brighten Martinez's box score are impressive to behold. Too often, though, they occur 8 or 9 yards downfield with the linebacker absorbing -- rather than delivering -- the blow.

You can see the entire list here:

There are so many good edge rushers in this free agent class https://t.co/1m2oJjbrH5 — Gregg Rosenthal (@greggrosenthal) February 24, 2020

Bulaga evaluates Brian Baldinger's evaluation of him:

Thanks for the breakdown Baldy! Much appreciated! https://t.co/xDcZiMUPI4 — Bryan Bulaga (@BBulaga) February 24, 2020

Peter Bukowski writes about the concept of "premium positions" for Acme Packing Co.:

Is conventional wisdom right about “premium positions”? And if so, what does that mean for the Packers’ plans in the 2020 offseason? https://t.co/OkxPywWtjr — Packers coverage by Acme Packing Co. (@acmepackingco) February 24, 2020

The MMQB's Albert Breer looks at where each NFL team needs an infusion of youth, and his Packers position comes as no surprise:

Packers: Offensive tackle. David Bakhtiari turns 29 in the fall, and Bryan Bulaga’s a free agent. So while the temptation here is to say the need would be at receiver, the team at least has a good developmental guy there in Marquez Valdes-Scantling. If Bulaga bolts, then this becomes a pressing need. And even if returns, they could use a swing tackle they could groom behind both their guys at the position.

You can read Breer's entire (and quite lengthy) column here:

.@AlbertBreer’s MMQB column:



🏈 Why CBA negotiations hit a snag

🏈 @MoveTheSticks and @McShay13 help preview the combine

🏈 Combine FREAKS 💪

🏈 Draft needs for every team

🏈 Much more! https://t.co/WaAYeXSu0c — The MMQB (@theMMQB) February 24, 2020

And finally: The Jaguars are parting ways with a former Packers linebacker:

The Jags are also declining a contract option for LB Jake Ryan, one that would’ve guaranteed $1M of his $5.5M base salary. The moves should get them under the cap. https://t.co/6gCrSuMwgm — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 24, 2020

