Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.
We'll start with highly regarded NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks (a former NFL player and scout) going where most other mock drafts fear to tread: projecting a quarterback to the Packers in the first round.
From Brooks' latest mock draft:
GREEN BAY PACKERS
PICK: 30
Jacob Eason - QB
School: Washington | Year: Junior (RS)
With Aaron Rodgers entering the twilight of his career, the Packers could snag their quarterback of the future and let him spend a few years as an apprentice before taking over the franchise.
Check out Brooks' entire mock draft here:
Speaking of Jacob Eason, here's what he had to say Tuesday at the NFL scouting combine about being ready to "take on that next challenge, that next opportunity":
Eason has taken an interesting route to the NFL combine:
Closer to home: Quarterback prospect James Morgan, a Green Bay native, spoke at the combine about how hard work can level the playing field:
Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst acknowledged the deep wide receiver class when he met Tuesday with the media:
Plenty of mock drafts have had this particular wide receiver coming to Green Bay:
Astute observations from the Raiders' Mike Mayock on why rookie wide receivers often struggle:
Packers coach Matt LaFleur said defensive coordinator Mike Pettine never was in danger of losing his job despite the blowout loss to the 49ers in the NFC title game:
Here's why there will be no LaFleur brother act in Green Bay:
The Packers will again do a joint practice with another NFL team during training camp:
Player reps sent the new CBA proposal to the full membership for a vote, but it could take a while:
This would be an expensive free-agency acquisition, and the Packers did invest a third-round draft pick in Jace Sternberger, but there's history with LaFleur dating to when he was the Falcons' quarterbacks coach:
Sounds like Stefon Diggs will remain a thorn in the Packers' side twice a year:
And it doesn't look like Mike Zimmer is going anywhere, either:
But elsewhere in the NFC North:
The Bears suddenly are in no hurry to demonstrate their commitment to Mitch Trubisky:
And finally: Pete Dougherty's weekly live chat begins at noon CT Wednesday:
