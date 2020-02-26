CLOSE Former Ashwaubenon, FIU QB James Morgan discusses recent NFL players from Wisconsin, including Max Scharping and Alec Ingold, and his own opportunity. Packers News

Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.

We'll start with highly regarded NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks (a former NFL player and scout) going where most other mock drafts fear to tread: projecting a quarterback to the Packers in the first round.

From Brooks' latest mock draft:

GREEN BAY PACKERS PICK: 30 Jacob Eason - QB School: Washington | Year: Junior (RS)



With Aaron Rodgers entering the twilight of his career, the Packers could snag their quarterback of the future and let him spend a few years as an apprentice before taking over the franchise.

Check out Brooks' entire mock draft here:

In @BuckyBrooks' latest mock draft, the Cowboys find Amari Cooper's replacement among the deep wide receiver class. Which wideout will be the Cowboys' newest star? See every Round 1 pick.https://t.co/B2K5REpdEypic.twitter.com/okkL5OsMb1 — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) February 25, 2020

Speaking of Jacob Eason, here's what he had to say Tuesday at the NFL scouting combine about being ready to "take on that next challenge, that next opportunity":

Jacob Eason talking about decision to leave UW for the draft. pic.twitter.com/xkKqNU5wMK — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) February 25, 2020

Eason has taken an interesting route to the NFL combine:

From @MikeSilver -- Washington QB Jacob Eason remains captivating case study https://t.co/9syxhsISR7 — NFL Media (@NFLMedia) February 24, 2020

Closer to home: Quarterback prospect James Morgan, a Green Bay native, spoke at the combine about how hard work can level the playing field:

Former Ashwaubenon QB, FIU QB James Morgan acknowledged that some high school athletes may feel under-recruited coming out of Wisconsin. His advice to those kids: “Just keep working. If you’re unusual because of how hard you work ... that’s not a bad thing.” pic.twitter.com/dQjEzViYUz — Olivia Reiner (@ReinerOlivia) February 25, 2020

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst acknowledged the deep wide receiver class when he met Tuesday with the media:

Looking at the wide receiver class, Gutekunst sees players with the potential for "pretty immediate impact." https://t.co/xqmc0mQYgj — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) February 25, 2020

Plenty of mock drafts have had this particular wide receiver coming to Green Bay:

TCU WR Jaelen Reagor: “I have talked to the #Packers. I feel like there’s a lot of interest. We sat and watched film.” — Eric Edholm (@Eric_Edholm) February 25, 2020

Astute observations from the Raiders' Mike Mayock on why rookie wide receivers often struggle:

Mayock on why WRs are so hit and miss early in drafts: pic.twitter.com/Au0fRczSMw — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) February 25, 2020

Packers coach Matt LaFleur said defensive coordinator Mike Pettine never was in danger of losing his job despite the blowout loss to the 49ers in the NFC title game:

LaFleur acknowledged the defense needs to improve, but "I’m not going to make a rash decision on one game." https://t.co/3b7WVnIRJs — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) February 25, 2020

Here's why there will be no LaFleur brother act in Green Bay:

New from JSOnline and PackersNews: No connection between Packers' WR coach opening and Matt LaFleur's brother https://t.co/jyMmr3qOi9#Packers — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) February 25, 2020

The Packers will again do a joint practice with another NFL team during training camp:

#Packers coach Matt LaFleur said he has a team lined up to practice against in Green Bay during training camp, but he’s not ready to announce it. Last year it was the #Texans. — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) February 25, 2020

Player reps sent the new CBA proposal to the full membership for a vote, but it could take a while:

The feeling within the union is that it could take up to two weeks to get a final vote from the full membership. 👇🏾 https://t.co/fwIDXmwVJ3 — Jim Trotter (@JimTrotter_NFL) February 26, 2020

This would be an expensive free-agency acquisition, and the Packers did invest a third-round draft pick in Jace Sternberger, but there's history with LaFleur dating to when he was the Falcons' quarterbacks coach:

Austin Hooper is 25, coming off back-to-back seasons of 70+ catches, is an awesome weapon in the middle of the field and now has a clear path to the open market with the Falcons not tagging him.



Going to be a prime target for teams targeting playmakers in free agency. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 25, 2020

Sounds like Stefon Diggs will remain a thorn in the Packers' side twice a year:

Vikings GM Rick Spielman refutes rumors Stefon Diggs could be on his way out: “There is no reason to anticipate that Stefon Diggs is not going to be a Minnesota Viking.” — Nick Shook (@TheNickShook) February 25, 2020

And it doesn't look like Mike Zimmer is going anywhere, either:

Spielman did not discuss whether he or Mike Zimmer are having their contracts extended this offseason but said he anticipates Zimmer coaching "next year and beyond."



“Yeah, I think the ownership came out and made a very strong statement on coach Zimmer." — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) February 25, 2020

But elsewhere in the NFC North:

There were a lot of semantics being talked at the combine Tuesday, but one thing remains clear: The Lions and CB Darius Slay are on their way to a separation, sooner rather than later https://t.co/grwuDTCuS7 via @freep — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) February 25, 2020

The Bears suddenly are in no hurry to demonstrate their commitment to Mitch Trubisky:

Ryan Pace reiterates that the #Bears remain committed to Mitch Trubisky as the 2020 starter but when it comes to the 5th year option in his contract for 2021, the team isn't ready to go there yet.https://t.co/EySXD38xHD — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) February 25, 2020

And finally: Pete Dougherty's weekly live chat begins at noon CT Wednesday:

Contact Stu Courtney at (920) 431-8377 or scourtney@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stucourt