We'll start with Pete Dougherty fielding a question Wednesday in his weekly live chat about whether Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is too tough on his receivers and would a rookie like the Seahawks' DK Metcalf have thrived playing with him.
Dougherty's response:
Look, it's true that Rodgers' body language is an issue sometimes, and I don't doubt that on game day he's at times tough to play with. But I've read a lot about Brady being very exacting with his receivers, too. I remember reading that when Rich Gannon was winning the MVP with Oakland way back when, he was an SOB to his receivers. I think a lot of these top veteran QBs expect a lot from their receivers -- in part, I wonder if they forget what it's like to be young and not know the offense as well as they do now. But they're used to winning and want things done right, too. I strongly suspect Seattle didn't ask Metcalf to do things he wasn't ready to do, which helped him make an impact. Probably limited just how much he'd do as a rookie, but got the most out of him under the circumstances. Long and short of it is, Rodgers can't carry the team like he used to and needs more talent around him than he's had the last couple years.
Rodgers joined those voicing their opposition to the proposed CBA:
And 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman chimed in as well:
Former Packers coach Mike McCarthy met with the media Wednesday at the NFL scouting combine and said he hopes to coach Randall Cobb again with the Cowboys:
McCarthy rediscovered his sense of humor during his year away from the NFL:
ESPN's Rob Demovsky pinpoints what, in his view, is the Packers' biggest draft need:
Receiver. GM Brian Gutekunst couldn't hide the fact that he needs another pass-catching weapon -- or two -- for Aaron Rodgers. He admitted that he tried to make a move for one at the trade deadline last season but couldn't find a deal that made sense. Even if the Packers don't take a receiver in the first round (they haven't since Javon Walker in 2002), this receiver-rich draft class could produce immediate starting-caliber players in Rounds 2 and 3. More positions to watch: ILB, OT, TE -- Rob Demovsky
