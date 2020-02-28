CLOSE

Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. (Photo: Michael Conroy/AP)

INDIANAPOLIS - From talking about drafting a quarterback to labor negotiations and interest in free agency, the Green Bay Packers were all over the NFL scouting combine. Hosts Jim Owczarski and Tom Silverstein break it all down.

Download the mp3 file here, listen to the stream here or below, or subscribe to it in the iTunes store or on Stitcher.

Contact Jim Owczarski at jowczarski@jrn.com. Follow him on Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat at @JimOwczarski or Facebook at facebook.com/JOwczarski.