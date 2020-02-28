CLOSE Former Wisconsin WR Quintez Cephus discusses his decision to leave school early and shares thoughts on the Packers as a potential landing spot. Packers News

We'll start with Tom Silverstein and Jim Owczarski digging up nuggets of news at the NFL scouting combine, including this regarding free-agent right tackle Bryan Bulaga:

According to a source, the Packers have not had any talks with his agent since the season ended. There’s plenty of time before the free-agent period begins, but if the Packers were eager to get him under contract they probably would have done so already. The team may be waiting to see how the CBA goes and whether they will have more salary-cap space than anticipated.

Silverstein and Owczarski also report that free-agent outside linebacker Kyler Fackwell is expected to sign with another team in his quest for more playing time, and that there is "mutual interest" between the Packers and Aaron Jones to extend the 25-year-old running back's contract.

You can read about all the Packers news here:

Packers notebook: TE Robert Tonyan recovering from core muscle surgery; OLB Kyler Fackrell to seek more playing time. https://t.co/njvaKg9Mos — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) February 28, 2020

The Packers can be picky about what kind of wide receiver they target:

The 2020 NFL receiver class is deep, probably better and deeper than 2014’s, which some argue is the deepest of all time. https://t.co/1TlNroyrND — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) February 28, 2020

Here's who looked good (and not-so-good) during combine drills Thursday:

Winners and losers from Thursday's scouting combine drills https://t.co/F2Y2us9hdA — Doug Farrar (@NFL_DougFarrar) February 28, 2020

Former Packers head coach Mike McCarthy, who vowed never again to delegate play-calling duties after Green Bay's offense sputtered in 2015 with assistant head coach Tom Clements handling the job, explaining why he won't call plays as the new head coach of the Cowboys.

SI.com's Mike Fisher writes:

In hiring Mike McCarthy as their head coach, the Dallas Cowboys brought into the organization a man with a reputation for being one of the NFL's best game-day play-callers. So for the 2020 season, why isn't McCarthy - who once in Green Bay said he'd never again give up those reins - planning on calling plays? “I have a new job, so I get to start over and take all those 'never again' statements back,” McCarthy said with a laugh from the NFL Scouting Combine podium in Indianapolis. The reasoning is actually more detailed than McCarthy's "start-over'' claim. And is centers around McCarthy's belief that if it ain't broke, don't fix it. In his view of offensive coordinator Kellen Moore's work in his two seasons in Dallas, the Cowboys' game-day play-calling wasn't "broke.'' Indeed, he makes it sound like the structure of the offense - certainly starting with the roster talent but also including Moore's involvement - was a drawing card for him to take this job.

You can read the entire story here:

It's not as if McCarthy will be under any pressure to win immediately while working for Jerry Jones, right?

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on franchise: “I think the time is now. Our chance to compete at a very high level in the NFL is right now.” pic.twitter.com/o84xmjQPBq — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) February 27, 2020

McCarthy will leave his family in Green Bay while his kids are still in school:

Had a nice conversation with Mike McCarthy today. He said his sons will stay behind in Green Bay to finish high school while he coaches in Dallas. If he ever wants to fly home to see his kids' football and basketball games, I know someone who has a plane. — Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) February 27, 2020

The Packers are giving their season-ticket prices another bump up:

Green Bay Packers raise ticket prices for 2020 season. https://t.co/UNTrMGZA9h — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) February 27, 2020

Count the Packers among the bulk of NFL teams that have relaxed their attitudes toward marijuana use by players:

“It’s no different in some ways than alcohol,” said Packers GM Brian Gutekunst. “If guys abuse it and it’s a problem, it’s a problem for us. And if they don’t, they don’t.”@kalynkahler on a league loosening up its rules on marijuana: https://t.co/WTs5ffTROw — The MMQB (@theMMQB) February 27, 2020

The Packers are keeping busy talking to linebackers at the combine:

.@UMichFootball LB Josh Uche met with the #Packers at the #NFLCombine. "Had a really good formal with their outside linebackers coach." Says he talked to Packers about former UM teammate Rashan Gary. pic.twitter.com/g49VSAW8zx — NFL Draft (@NFLDraft) February 27, 2020

#LSU LB Patrick Queen mentions that he’s met with the #Packers. — Jordan Reid (@JReidNFL) February 27, 2020

ILB Kenneth Murray tells me he has met formally with the #packers - they were actually his very first formal interview of the week. — Jake Morley (@JacobMorley) February 27, 2020

And this versatile Wisconsin linebacker could be a fit with the Packers:

#Badgers linebacker Zack Baun admits he didn’t get to showcase an ability to cover tight ends while at Wisconsin but feels he will be able to. Playing off the ball at the Senior Bowl helped.



He said one team called him “The Toy” - that they felt he could do it all incl. rush QB. pic.twitter.com/sQFPMojC5Z — Jim Owczarski (@JimOwczarski) February 27, 2020

No less an authority than former Packers star James Jones rates the top five WR prospects:

Local man making a good impression at the combine:

Interesting QB name buzzing at the NFL combine. FIU’s James Morgan has impressed teams and is moving up boards. He transferred to FIU from Bowling Green. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) February 27, 2020

James Morgan is now verified as a nice Round 4 sleeper. Accurate with a strong arm. — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) February 28, 2020

Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor makes Bucky Brooks' list of top running backs:

Who are @BuckyBrooks' top running backs to watch at the #NFLCombine? 👀🏃‍♂️



He joined the set to reveal his answers 👇



📺: NFL Now pic.twitter.com/NjOBy2iJcP — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) February 26, 2020

Aaron Rodgers made clear his opposition to the proposed CBA, but will it matter?

For subscribers: Rodgers, the team’s union rep, said his decision was based on conversations he had with players in the #Packers locker room. https://t.co/MBNzipHWF4 — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) February 27, 2020

Union leader DeMaurice Smith says he's fine with criticism of the CBA proposal:

NFLPA exec. director DeMaurice Smith: "I understand that Aaron (Rodgers) is passionate and he expressed his opinion. Other players have come out. [...] That's fine. I would much prefer that than for anybody to think that they didn't have a voice." pic.twitter.com/IhSXsdS085 — Olivia Reiner (@ReinerOlivia) February 27, 2020

Interesting way of increasing game-day roster size while keeping actual roster at 53:

Important #NFLCBA clarification:

The active roster will still be 53 players by default. Teams will have the opportunity to elevate up to 2 practice squad players per week, flexing the roster size up to 55. The new deal creates a lot more room for up & down p-squad movement. — Spotrac (@spotrac) February 27, 2020

The 17-game schedule was the only version of a new CBA that was ever negotiated:

DeMaurice Smith acknowledged that no player would want a 17-game season, but this CBA was negotiated without that major concession ever in doubt (by @JennyVrentas) https://t.co/ptmNxPBQKi — The MMQB (@theMMQB) February 27, 2020

More perspective on the Packers' victory over the eventual 2019 Super Bowl champs:

Heard a lot of "Packers got lucky they didn't have to face Mahommes" after victory in Kansas City. They were just as lucky they didn't have to face Jones, who also missed that game with an injury. Absolute unblockable stud. https://t.co/6qc63C9f3U — Aaron Nagler (@AaronNagler) February 27, 2020

Matthew Stafford won't be leaving the Lions any time soon:

"It's comical. It's just one of those things I kind of laugh at cause it's not even a conversation. He's one of the reasons I came to Detroit."



HC Matt Patricia joins @PSchrags in Indy to address the rumors about the @Lions moving on from Matt Stafford. pic.twitter.com/N9qjNHQWiB — GMFB (@gmfb) February 27, 2020

And finally: This is your (seemingly) daily Taysom Hill analysis:

Howie. Amari. Belichick. Diggs. Gruden. Taysom. Six NFL wild cards who could shake up March —> https://t.co/wpQFYGqDghpic.twitter.com/OckNE4TlC8 — Gregg Rosenthal (@greggrosenthal) February 27, 2020

