Former Wisconsin WR Quintez Cephus discusses his decision to leave school early and shares thoughts on the Packers as a potential landing spot. Packers News
Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.
We'll start with Tom Silverstein and Jim Owczarski digging up nuggets of news at the NFL scouting combine, including this regarding free-agent right tackle Bryan Bulaga:
According to a source, the Packers have not had any talks with his agent since the season ended.
There’s plenty of time before the free-agent period begins, but if the Packers were eager to get him under contract they probably would have done so already. The team may be waiting to see how the CBA goes and whether they will have more salary-cap space than anticipated.
Silverstein and Owczarski also report that free-agent outside linebacker Kyler Fackwell is expected to sign with another team in his quest for more playing time, and that there is "mutual interest" between the Packers and Aaron Jones to extend the 25-year-old running back's contract.
You can read about all the Packers news here:
The Packers can be picky about what kind of wide receiver they target:
Here's who looked good (and not-so-good) during combine drills Thursday:
Former Packers head coach Mike McCarthy, who vowed never again to delegate play-calling duties after Green Bay's offense sputtered in 2015 with assistant head coach Tom Clements handling the job, explaining why he won't call plays as the new head coach of the Cowboys.
SI.com's Mike Fisher writes:
In hiring Mike McCarthy as their head coach, the Dallas Cowboys brought into the organization a man with a reputation for being one of the NFL's best game-day play-callers.
So for the 2020 season, why isn't McCarthy - who once in Green Bay said he'd never again give up those reins - planning on calling plays?
“I have a new job, so I get to start over and take all those 'never again' statements back,” McCarthy said with a laugh from the NFL Scouting Combine podium in Indianapolis.
The reasoning is actually more detailed than McCarthy's "start-over'' claim. And is centers around McCarthy's belief that if it ain't broke, don't fix it.
In his view of offensive coordinator Kellen Moore's work in his two seasons in Dallas, the Cowboys' game-day play-calling wasn't "broke.'' Indeed, he makes it sound like the structure of the offense - certainly starting with the roster talent but also including Moore's involvement - was a drawing card for him to take this job.
You can read the entire story here:
It's not as if McCarthy will be under any pressure to win immediately while working for Jerry Jones, right?
McCarthy will leave his family in Green Bay while his kids are still in school:
The Packers are giving their season-ticket prices another bump up:
Count the Packers among the bulk of NFL teams that have relaxed their attitudes toward marijuana use by players:
The Packers are keeping busy talking to linebackers at the combine:
And this versatile Wisconsin linebacker could be a fit with the Packers:
No less an authority than former Packers star James Jones rates the top five WR prospects:
Local man making a good impression at the combine:
Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor makes Bucky Brooks' list of top running backs:
Aaron Rodgers made clear his opposition to the proposed CBA, but will it matter?
Union leader DeMaurice Smith says he's fine with criticism of the CBA proposal:
Interesting way of increasing game-day roster size while keeping actual roster at 53:
The 17-game schedule was the only version of a new CBA that was ever negotiated:
More perspective on the Packers' victory over the eventual 2019 Super Bowl champs:
Matthew Stafford won't be leaving the Lions any time soon:
And finally: This is your (seemingly) daily Taysom Hill analysis:
