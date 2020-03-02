CLOSE Jim Owczarski and Olivia Reiner discuss where the Packers might be looking for a wide receiver to add to their roster in the 2020 NFL Draft. Packers News

Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.

We'll start with Tom Oates of the Wisconsin State Journal presenting his road map for a successful Packers offseason. It starts with Green Bay landing two key free-agents they reportedly are pursuing.

Oates writes:

The Packers have already been linked in media reports to Atlanta tight end Austin Hooper and Cleveland inside linebacker Joe Schobert, giving us a pretty good idea of what they’re seeking in free agency. Perhaps that’s because the draft is thin in those areas and more robust at wide receiver, offensive tackle and defensive tackle. If the Packers can set themselves up at tight end and inside linebacker in free agency, the draft could play right into their hands. ... The Packers should make Hooper a priority even though the competition will be fierce and his deal likely will top $10 million per year. There is no Plan B because the Los Angeles Chargers are expected to keep Hunter Henry and the rest of the free agent class is uninspiring. Signing Hooper or, say, New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson might not leave enough cap room to sign Schobert or the Rams’ Cory Littleton at inside linebacker, but Chicago’s Nick Kwiatkoski might be a cost-effective option.

You can read Oates' entire column, which also gets into his Packers draft projections, here:

Release tight end Jimmy Graham and let linebacker Blake Martinez exit in free agency; sign tight end Austin Hooper and linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski; then pursue an offensive tackle and wide receiver in the first two rounds of the draft. https://t.co/M8A2CkfIDa — Wisconsin State Journal (@WiStateJournal) March 1, 2020

The MMQB's Albert Breer is on board with Oates' way of thinking:

Aggressive as Packers GM Brian Gutekunst has been early in his time in charge, it’ll be interesting to see what he does at inside linebacker and tight end in the veteran market. Green Bay has a free agent (Blake Martinez) and cut candidate (Jimmy Graham) at those spots, and will have options to swap them out, with guys like Nick Kwaitkoski and Hooper on the market.

You can find Breer's column here:

Before there can be any resolution in the Tom Brady saga, one thing must happen: Brady and Belichick need to talk.@AlbertBreer on the odds of Brady's next team, the latest on CBA negotiations, what evaluators thought of the combine, and much morehttps://t.co/9uFD2xloVB — The MMQB (@theMMQB) March 2, 2020

The Packers plan to be in on the bidding for Browns free-agent inside linebacker Joe Schobert, Tom Silverstein reports:

Schobert would be a good fit not only because he can cover but he has natural pass-rush ability. https://t.co/axIj7cK1vr — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) February 28, 2020

Bill Huber of SI.com compares and contrasts the stats between Schobert and Blake Martinez:

The Martinez vs. Schobert scorecard:



Martinez beat Schobert at the Combine in 2016.

Last three years ...

Martinez beat Schobert in tackles (443-380).

Schobert beat Martinez in interceptions (6-2), passes defensed (19-13) and forced fumbles (7-2).https://t.co/UofaYJ489x — Bill Huber (@BillHuberSI) February 29, 2020

Huber also confirms the Packers are interested in free-agent Rams linebacker Cory Littleton:

This is hardly a great scoop here. In fact, 99 out of 100 of you probably would have guessed this to be the case.https://t.co/GqdgHWbBVE — Bill Huber (@BillHuberSI) March 1, 2020

Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor would be 'perfect' running back for Packers' offense:

For subscribers: What worries scouts about Taylor is that he has 900 carries under his belt. https://t.co/VOIaEZQlso — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) March 2, 2020

Taylor absolutely dazzled at the combine:

Baker Mayfield and the Browns are lined up to join the Packers for joint practices during training camp, Jim Owczarski reports:

The #Texans spiced up training camp last year - from the star Wattage to some semi-controversial moments.



This year should be 🔥 as the #Packers are planning to host #Browns for joint practice sessions in training camp. https://t.co/ROgpbiMQ25 — Jim Owczarski (@JimOwczarski) February 29, 2020

Silverstein and Owczarski share inside info gathered at the combine in their Green 19 Packers Podcast:

🎧: Hosts Jim Owczarski and Tom Silverstein break it all down from downtown Indy. #Packers#NFLCombinehttps://t.co/3q5HxSGkNm — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) February 28, 2020

Saturday was a rough day at the combine for a couple of possible Packers targets at inside linebacker:

Kenneth Murray, Patrick Queen reportedly have minor hamstring injuries https://t.co/f6vXe5znqL — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) March 1, 2020

From our Combine coverage: Both hamstring injuries suffered by potential first-round LBs Kenneth Murray from Oklahoma and Patrick Queen from LSU are minor. pic.twitter.com/mnkckzvEYH — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 1, 2020

A game-changing combine showing for the Green Bay native and former Ashwaubenon star:

Who is this year's Gardner Minshew? One that evaluators point to as a possibility is FIU QB James Morgan. pic.twitter.com/mKL5izKEvA — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 29, 2020

FIU QB James Morgan had a good combine week. Teams appearing to show most interest include Bears, Packers, Bucs, Jets, Panthers, Colts. Earning some Kirk Cousins comps — Eric Edholm (@Eric_Edholm) March 1, 2020

Andy Dalton's numbers were worse than Mitch Trubisky's last season:

Report: Bears have spoken to Bengals about Andy Dalton trade https://t.co/vfZw28AOFp — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) March 1, 2020

Looks like no international game for the Packers once again in 2020:

NFL announces that Arizona Cardinals will be the home team for this year's Mexico City game. That presumably means Jacksonville (2 games), Atlanta and Miami will host games in London. #Packers play Jacksonville and Atlanta this year, but host them both. — RichRymanPG (@RichRymanPG) February 28, 2020

Maybe this will finally put the Matthew Stafford rumors to rest:

“We ain’t goin' nowhere”: Kelly Stafford debunks Matthew Stafford-Lions trade rumors.



“He loves Detroit and the Lions organization.. and so do I." https://t.co/r5W3gTAIAe — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) March 1, 2020

And not only that, but ....

No. 9 is having baby No. 4 https://t.co/vbSpWe8WX5 via @freep — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) March 1, 2020

