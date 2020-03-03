Former Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Zack Baun discusses his versatility and his ability to play off the ball. Packers News
Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.
We'll start with a wave of post-combine mock drafts, the majority of which seem to be pairing the Packers with wide receivers who fared well in Indianapolis.
This from Ryan Wilson of CBSSports.com:
30. Green Bay: Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State
Aiyuk didn't play in the Senior Bowl because of an injury, and his 4.5 40-time in Indy doesn't change that fact that he plays much faster. Aiyuk has just one year of productivity but he's a threat to take it to the house every time he touches the ball -- and he's only going to get better. Added bonus: He's dangerous in the return game too.
Michael Renner of Pro Football Focus sees the Packers taking another wide receiver who dazzled at the combine:
30. Green Bay: Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor
It’s difficult to see Mims escaping the first round after putting up the most complete Combine of any receiver in attendance. His 4.38 40, 38.5-inch vertical, 10-foot-11 broad and, especially, 6.66 three-cone were all scintillating numbers for a 6-foot-3, 207-pound wideout. That explosion and catch radius is something the Packers are sorely lacking.
Daniel Jeremiah of NFL.com also likes Mims to Green Bay:
30. Green Bay: Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor
Mims has helped himself as much as any player in the draft during the spring, between his awesome Senior Bowl and outstanding combine.
And another vote for Mims to Green Bay from Trevor Sikkema of the Draft Network:
30. Green Bay: Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor
Denzel Mims’ week reminded me a lot of Chris Godwin’s. Godwin was already seen as a good prospect coming into the combine, but he put up athletic numbers that raised his ceiling even higher than even his biggest fans originally thought. That’s what happened with Mims. His 4.38-second 40-yard dash, 10-foot 11-inch broad jump and 6.66-second 3-cone drill were all above the 90th percentile for his position.
