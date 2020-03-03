CLOSE Former Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Zack Baun discusses his versatility and his ability to play off the ball. Packers News

Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.

We'll start with a wave of post-combine mock drafts, the majority of which seem to be pairing the Packers with wide receivers who fared well in Indianapolis.

This from Ryan Wilson of CBSSports.com:

30. Green Bay: Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State Aiyuk didn't play in the Senior Bowl because of an injury, and his 4.5 40-time in Indy doesn't change that fact that he plays much faster. Aiyuk has just one year of productivity but he's a threat to take it to the house every time he touches the ball -- and he's only going to get better. Added bonus: He's dangerous in the return game too.

The rest of Wilson's first-round mock is here:

Went crazy in our post-combine mock draft -- Isaiah Simmons goes top-5, Love leapfrogs Herbert and Cowboys land a top wideout in the middle of the 1st round: https://t.co/ogBNYfgvEg — ryan wilson (@ryanwilsonCBS) March 2, 2020

Baylor wide receiver Denzel Mims runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) (Photo: AP)

Michael Renner of Pro Football Focus sees the Packers taking another wide receiver who dazzled at the combine:

30. Green Bay: Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor

It’s difficult to see Mims escaping the first round after putting up the most complete Combine of any receiver in attendance. His 4.38 40, 38.5-inch vertical, 10-foot-11 broad and, especially, 6.66 three-cone were all scintillating numbers for a 6-foot-3, 207-pound wideout. That explosion and catch radius is something the Packers are sorely lacking.

Here's PFF's entire first-round mock:

2. Redskins - Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama

3. Lions - Chase Young, Ohio State

6. Chargers - Isaiah Simmons, Clemson@PFF_Mike:https://t.co/txhfTnwtMh — PFF (@PFF) March 2, 2020

Daniel Jeremiah of NFL.com also likes Mims to Green Bay:

30. Green Bay: Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor



Mims has helped himself as much as any player in the draft during the spring, between his awesome Senior Bowl and outstanding combine.

Jeremiah's first-round mock is here:

And another vote for Mims to Green Bay from Trevor Sikkema of the Draft Network:

30. Green Bay: Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor Denzel Mims’ week reminded me a lot of Chris Godwin’s. Godwin was already seen as a good prospect coming into the combine, but he put up athletic numbers that raised his ceiling even higher than even his biggest fans originally thought. That’s what happened with Mims. His 4.38-second 40-yard dash, 10-foot 11-inch broad jump and 6.66-second 3-cone drill were all above the 90th percentile for his position.

Check out Sikkema's three-round mock here:

It’s Mock Draft Monday for @DraftNetworkLLC and @TampaBayTre delivered the goods this week.



Really well thought out scenario with plenty of influence from things we learned last week at the Combine. Three rounds of goodness - don’t miss it!#NFLDraft

https://t.co/qbSnw1uX0v — Joe Marino (@TheJoeMarino) March 2, 2020

Bill Huber of SI.com sees the Packers taking Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray at No. 30 but projects them taking three receivers in later rounds:

I did a seven-round #Packers mock last night and am prepared to be mocked for it. https://t.co/DBnePmfC7x — Bill Huber (@BillHuberSI) March 2, 2020

Our Pete Dougherty writes that it's time the Packers moved on from Blake Martinez and looks at his potential replacements:

For subscribers: Blake Martinez has been the second coming of A.J. Hawk at inside linebacker: Durable, reliable and a little too ordinary. https://t.co/hHydidefKU — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) March 3, 2020

NFL.com's Nick Shook picks combine standouts at each position:

Which 2020 NFL Draft prospects put on a show in Indianapolis? @TheNickShook reveals his All-Combine Team, spotlighting the best performers at each position.https://t.co/RvCxUzqfPhpic.twitter.com/sl9e3d3tt7 — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) March 2, 2020

One last look at combine winners and losers:

Broke down NFL scouting combine winners and losers.



Strong showings from Baylor WR Denzel Mims, Mississippi State LB Willie Gay Jr. and Boise State OT Ezra Cleveland, among others.https://t.co/NWp1JGzr69 — Michael Schwartz (@MikeMSchwartz) March 2, 2020

Could the local kid wind up coming home?

Among the teams most interested in Florida International quarterback James Morgan after a strong NFL scouting combine: Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New York Jets, Carolina Panthers and Indianapolis Colts — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 2, 2020

The CBA is going to get a big thumbs up from the NFLPA's rank and file, folks:

NYG player rep Nate Solder on the CBA:

“I’ve asked at least 15 guys on our team, mostly minimum-salary guys or close to that, this question: ‘If you were able to make more money and get better benefits in exchange for a 17th game, would you do it?’ “

All 15 guys: yes. https://t.co/2aUDUHNEOL — Peter King (@peter_king) March 2, 2020

And finally: This week only, Pete Dougherty will be hosting his live Packers chat Tuesday instead of Wednesday. The chat starts at noon CT, bring your questions for Pete:

New from JSOnline and PackersNews: Noon Tuesday: Packers chat with Pete Dougherty https://t.co/5l6ZMfMTRc#Packers — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) March 2, 2020

Contact Stu Courtney at (920) 431-8377 or scourtney@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stucourt