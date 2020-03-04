Former Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Zack Baun discusses his versatility and his ability to play off the ball. Packers News
We'll start with Pete Dougherty fielding a question Tuesday in his weekly live chat about former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky making a case on ESPN that Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst should explore a trade for Cleveland Browns star receiver Odell Beckham Jr.
Former NFL punter Pat McAfee also was intrigued by the idea:
This was Dougherty's response:
It would be a daring move, but I'm inclined to think Gutekunst won't think Beckham is worth the trouble. He's a very talented guy, no getting around that. He's also really, really high maintenance, and I'm guessing Gutekunst doesn't want to bring that into a harmonious locker room at the trade and contract cost that it would take. He's due $14M this year, and the Packers aren't swimming in cap space. So I have a little trouble seeing the Packers making that move. Then there's the possibility that with a new team he'd want a new contract. I don't know if an R2 would get it done. I'd think not, but I'm not sure what the new regime in Cleveland thinks about him.
You can read the rest of Pete's chat (which lasted more than 2 hours and covered a multitude of Packers topics), here:
It seems OBJ also has been chosen to help model the Browns' new uniforms:
Baylor wide receiver Denzel Mims has become a popular mock-draft pick for the Packers after his eye-opening effort at the scouting combine:
More analysis of Mims and other top receivers (with combine workout highlights):
The first in our series on the Packers' unrestricted free agents features kick returner Tyler Ervin:
Packers coach Matt LaFleur doesn't want to hear about Aaron Rodgers' passer rating:
A detailed look at the CBA and some of the changes that fans will notice:
Former Packers executive Andrew Brandt puts the proposal under the microscope and has this to say about the players agreeing to a 17th game: "The Players needed to use that valuable chip for optimal gain. In my opinion, they have not." Read the entire analysis here:
What might free-agent tight end Austin Hooper bring to the Packers? Zach Kruse breaks down Hooper's game:
NFL.com's Adam Rank presents his list of 11 untradeable players for 2020 and from the Packers he has .... no one?
And finally:
