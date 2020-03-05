Follow Minnesota State OL Evan Heim and NIU OL Jordan Steckler, natives of De Pere and Two Rivers, respectively, as they prepare for their pro days. Packers News
Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.
We'll start with the Packers being projected as one of several teams that could move up in the first round of the April draft to get the player they want.
Kevin Hanson of SI.com envisions Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst making a deal with a familiar trading partner (Seattle GM John Schneider) to move up three spots into the Seahawks' No. 27 slot to draft Oklahoma inside linebacker Kenneth Murray (who impressed at the scouting combine and isn't likely to still be on the board at No. 30). Last year, Gutekunst made a deal with Schneider to move up in the first round and draft safety Darnell Savage.
From Hanson's post-combine mock draft:
27. Green Bay Packers (Projected trade: The Packers send 30th and 94th overall picks to the Seahawks for the 27th overall pick): Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma
Blake Martinez is set to become a free agent and Murray would more than fill the void. A tackling machine for the Sooners, Murray plays with sideline-to-sideline range and a non-stop motor to make him an impact linebacker in the middle of the Packers defense.
You can check out the entire trade-filled first-round mock here:
Nate Davis of USA TODAY Sports foresees the Packers being unable to pass on a highly touted quarterback in the first round:
30. Green Bay Packers – Jordan Love, QB, Utah State: Aaron Rodgers, 36, is actually older now than Brett Favre was when the Pack drafted Rodgers in 2005. Food for thought ... especially given what a tantalizing prospect Love is, though perhaps one who could use multiple redshirt years.
Davis' first-round mock can be found here:
In his first post-combine draft for the Touchdown Wire, Mark Schofield has Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins falling to the Packers at No. 30.
Schofield writes:
The Clemson wideout did not test at the combine, which sees his stock fall a bit. He has been commonly linked to the Buffalo Bills with their selection at 22. Assuming he falls to the Packers, he would be an ideal fit in their offense. He can slide into an X receiver role and allow Matt LaFleur to use Adams as more of a slot receiver, which is something the Packers did as the 2019 season wore on. Higgins has good vertical skills, some explosiveness as a route runner and a solid catch radius, all solid traits to implement as an X in the NFL.
The entire first-round mock is here:
Packers tight end Jimmy Graham hasn't been "expected back" for quite some time. Still no word that he has been released. Carry on:
Packers nemesis pulls out of autograph show:
A former Packers assistant lands a new in-state job:
The Packers could find life difficult without reliable right tackle Bryan Bulaga, writes Bill Huber of SI.com:
Packers linebacker Oren Burks narrowly escaped the devastating tornadoes that hit Nashville early Tuesday:
Latest update on the status of the vote for the new CBA:
Plenty of skepticism over the proposal from current and former Packers linemen:
A ringing endorsement of free agent Cory Littleton from the highly respected Matt Bowen:
A definite whiff of deja vu in Manhattan, Kansas:
More trouble for a former Packers defensive linemen:
And finally:
