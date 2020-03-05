CLOSE Follow Minnesota State OL Evan Heim and NIU OL Jordan Steckler, natives of De Pere and Two Rivers, respectively, as they prepare for their pro days. Packers News

Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.

We'll start with the Packers being projected as one of several teams that could move up in the first round of the April draft to get the player they want.

Kevin Hanson of SI.com envisions Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst making a deal with a familiar trading partner (Seattle GM John Schneider) to move up three spots into the Seahawks' No. 27 slot to draft Oklahoma inside linebacker Kenneth Murray (who impressed at the scouting combine and isn't likely to still be on the board at No. 30). Last year, Gutekunst made a deal with Schneider to move up in the first round and draft safety Darnell Savage.

Dec 7, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Oklahoma Sooner linebacker Kenneth Murray (9) in action against the Baylor Bears in the 2019 Big 12 Championship Game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

From Hanson's post-combine mock draft:

27. Green Bay Packers (Projected trade: The Packers send 30th and 94th overall picks to the Seahawks for the 27th overall pick): Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma Blake Martinez is set to become a free agent and Murray would more than fill the void. A tackling machine for the Sooners, Murray plays with sideline-to-sideline range and a non-stop motor to make him an impact linebacker in the middle of the Packers defense.

What teams are going to trade up on draft night? In the post-combine mock draft, @EDSFootball projects five teams to move up for a prospect in Round 1https://t.co/o28aDkLh83 — The MMQB (@theMMQB) March 3, 2020

Nate Davis of USA TODAY Sports foresees the Packers being unable to pass on a highly touted quarterback in the first round:

30. Green Bay Packers – Jordan Love, QB, Utah State: Aaron Rodgers, 36, is actually older now than Brett Favre was when the Pack drafted Rodgers in 2005. Food for thought ... especially given what a tantalizing prospect Love is, though perhaps one who could use multiple redshirt years.

An heir to Aaron Rodgers?



That and more in our latest mock draft.https://t.co/hQ0rj1lq5u — USA TODAY NFL (@usatodaynfl) March 4, 2020

In his first post-combine draft for the Touchdown Wire, Mark Schofield has Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins falling to the Packers at No. 30.

Schofield writes:

The Clemson wideout did not test at the combine, which sees his stock fall a bit. He has been commonly linked to the Buffalo Bills with their selection at 22. Assuming he falls to the Packers, he would be an ideal fit in their offense. He can slide into an X receiver role and allow Matt LaFleur to use Adams as more of a slot receiver, which is something the Packers did as the 2019 season wore on. Higgins has good vertical skills, some explosiveness as a route runner and a solid catch radius, all solid traits to implement as an X in the NFL.

New on @TheNFLWire: Now that @MarkSchofield is part of the Touchdown Wire team, it's time for him to do a post-combine mock draft so everybody can yell at him. Have at it, kids! https://t.co/tHwbiJm1PZ — Doug Farrar (@NFL_DougFarrar) March 4, 2020

Packers tight end Jimmy Graham hasn't been "expected back" for quite some time. Still no word that he has been released. Carry on:

One potential play-maker hitting the market: #Packers TE Jimmy Graham is not expected back in Green Bay, sources say. The move with the 33-year old former free agent signing is noteable, though not a surprise for anyone involved. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 4, 2020

Packers nemesis pulls out of autograph show:

Coronavirus fear prompts #49ers star Raheem Mostert to pull out of big autograph show in Santa Clara https://t.co/Y57heAeQbl#mercnews — Cam Inman (@CamInman) March 4, 2020

A former Packers assistant lands a new in-state job:

Former #Packers WRs coach lands right next door. Should be an easy move for him from Green Bay to Madison. https://t.co/rEVUVdrD6S — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) March 4, 2020

The Packers could find life difficult without reliable right tackle Bryan Bulaga, writes Bill Huber of SI.com:

Statistically and facing a gauntlet of top rushers, Bryan Bulaga was sensational.



And when you look at the seasons when he's been mostly healthy, the #Packers tend to win. A lot.https://t.co/bJSPoV3oFB — Bill Huber (@BillHuberSI) March 4, 2020

Packers linebacker Oren Burks narrowly escaped the devastating tornadoes that hit Nashville early Tuesday:

Right around the corner from our house! These are people’s homes - feeling so blessed pic.twitter.com/T61FkKNCsW — Oren Burks (@BangTimeBurks) March 3, 2020

Latest update on the status of the vote for the new CBA:

CBA goes out to players for a vote at 9 am ET. Voting window will stay open 7 days, per source. — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) March 5, 2020

Plenty of skepticism over the proposal from current and former Packers linemen:

Holy hell this is an absolute MAJOR L for the players. I didn’t think my faith and trust in the PA leadership could get any worse. They are getting laughed at by owners. https://t.co/z4QzcUQ53r — TJ Lang (@TJLang70) March 4, 2020

A ringing endorsement of free agent Cory Littleton from the highly respected Matt Bowen:

LB Cory Littleton —



• Can close & tackle in the open field

• Run & hit traits + pursuit speed

• Coverage ability to match TEs/RBs



Best team fits — LAR, LV, GB, PHI @NFLMatchuppic.twitter.com/IjJ3KOZy1L — Matt Bowen (@MattBowen41) March 4, 2020

A definite whiff of deja vu in Manhattan, Kansas:

A scout from the Green Bay Packers, the team that drafted former K-State walk-on Jordy Nelson, is throwing passes to Dalton Schoen, also a former K-State walk-on, at NFL Pro Day in Manhattan. pic.twitter.com/2v2tHHKvCZ — D. Scott Fritchen (@DScottFritchen) March 4, 2020

More trouble for a former Packers defensive linemen:

Muhammad Wilkerson arrested for DWI again https://t.co/VopAGar0Ay — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) March 4, 2020

And finally:

Teenage gas-station attendant. Meets then-#Packers exec John Dorsey. Strikes up friendship. Next few years are grueling roller-coaster of breaks and disappointments. Last month he posed with Lombardi Trophy in Miami as member of #Chiefs scouting team. https://t.co/OjiBY2rwWqpic.twitter.com/svtrjOHqgA — Robert Zizzo (@robertzizzo) March 4, 2020

